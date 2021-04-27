no jab for me
Statements in this site are substantiated with facts that will stand in a court of law. Informed Consent requires a flow of information. Click on the hyperlinked sections to direct you to primary sources such as CDC, WHO, FDA documents.
Anyone trying to take down this site will be named as codefendant in Nuremberg 2.0 for being an accomplice to crimes against humanity. That includes social media. Lawyers are standing by.
Updated April 27, 2021 – 1:40 am PDT
Did you know?
- 1. The FDA did not approve Moderna or Pfizer mRNA gene therapeutics they dubbed “vaccines”. It simply authorized them. Fauci confirms. 19 doctorswarned the world of the dangers. AstraZeneca is being dropped by 24 countries. Johnson & Johnson is a Viral Vector(1) vaccine that was given Emergency Use Authorization on Feb. 27, 2021. Several States have halted its distribution due to formation of blood clots. The CDC confirms. It also confirms(2) the Pfizer & Moderna jabs are the deadliest of all “vaccines”, also in a bar chart
- 2. The clinical trials will be completed in 2023, and there are 12 vaccine companies working on profiting from vaccine sales
- 3. The FDA & CDC have not revealed to the public over 20 adverse effects, including Death, related to Covid19 vaccines, which were discussed in an October 2020 meeting. 3,186 deaths from Covid19 vaccines are reported by the National Vaccine Information Center as at 4/16/2021, and one-third of the deaths occurred within 48 hours. For clarification purposes in this article, Covid19 is regarded as an influenza variant. Some will argue that it was developed in a Gain-of-Function lab. That is moot. The primary consideration is whether an experimental vaccine is warranted for a disease with a 99.9% survival rate. I am for tried, true and tested (safe) vaccines. I am NOT for experimental vaccines backed by disastrous animal studies
- 4. The mRNA jab delivers a synthetic, inorganic molecule (medical device) that programs your cells to synthesize pathogens in the form of the spike protein that your immune system will constantly have to fight off for the rest of your life, according to experts such as Molecular Biologist & Immunologist, Professor Dolores Cahill. She explains. Fauci confirms. Dr. Lee Merritt reconfirms.
- Others call it Information Therapy that hacks the software of life, according to Moderna’s [Mode RNA] chief scientist. You essentially become a GMO. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has mapped out eight mechanisms of how the Covid jab is going to kill people
- 5. The mRNA jab does not prevent you from contracting Covid19 or from transmitting it. Dr. Steve Hotze elaborates. Fauci confirms. The CDC graph underscores that reality, proving vaccines are ineffective and vaccine passports are totally useless. 87 million Americans have been vaccinated as at 4/20/21, of which 7,157 have contracted Covid after being vaccinated, resulting in 88 deaths. Also, an imperfect “vaccination” can enhance the transmission of highly virulent pathogens, according to this NCGI article