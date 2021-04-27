HOLD ON TO YOUR ROSARY, THE WORLD IS GOING MAD!!!!!!!!

the DAILY KNIGHT

BREAKING: Irish Police Storm Latin Mass

Justin Haggerty | The Daily Knight

Police storm Latin Mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, FSSPX, in Athlone, Ireland. The video, published by irishpatriots.com April 25th, revealed parishioners challenging the intruders after the pastor, Fr. Patrick Kimball, was forced to leave the confessional.

One parishioner, as seen in the video, asserted to the intruders that “this is a house of God,” and asked the names of the policemen. “Are we back in the Penal Times?” – the parishioner asked, drawing the correlation to a time when Catholicism was outlawed and Catholics were persecuted for the Faith in Ireland?

At this time, we are not aware of any arrests. However, it appears that some individuals were cited by the police.

The parishioner added the hypocrisy that the police didn’t storm the mosque in Dublin.

Under the present Covid-19 tyrannical laws in Ireland, Holy Masses are banned and considered “criminal offences.” Across the world, COVID-19 has never been detected in a church.

The priest, Fr. Patrick Kimball, is a young American and a member of the Priestly Society of St. Pius X, which protects and celebrates the Traditional Latin Mass. The Society, worldwide, has found ways to continue the Holy Mass and administer the Sacraments during the ‘pandemic.’

Please send your support to the young Catholic Priest:

Connaught Gardens

Athlone, Co. Westmeath N37 E671

(090) 643 3703

corpuschristi@fsspx.ie