There is a paper going around from Experts at MIT saying, in the same way journalist say it, that only certified opinion should count in the mask debate. Hello, Appeal to Authority! (It’s way funnier than that. It amounts to them saying, “Random dudes on the internet know more than we do: how do we stop them?”

Fred Martinez

Skojec’s 1P5 COVID DeathVax Non-Science/Medical Expert vs. Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with Specialties in Medicine and Philosophy of Science

May 11, 2021

Influenza cases in the USA, 2016-20212016-2017: 29 million2017-2018: 45 million2018-2019: 36 million2019-2020: 38 million2020-2021: 0.0015 millionMasks and distancing work.

Actually, they don’t. Covid cases in the USA, 2020-2021

2020-2021: 32 million Ignore the corrupt scientists. There is absolutely no question anymore. Covid is the freaking flu -Ann Barnhardt[https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/16/covid-is-the-freaking-flu/]

Yesterday, Steve Skojec’s One Peter Five got the non-science or non-medical expert Joseph Seifert to promote the COVID and DeathVax after ironically saying”:

“It should be noted that it is not Prof. Seifert’s purpose here, nor ours, to evaluate the efficacy, safety, or advisability of these vaccines for reasons related to the nature of their mechanism of action and accelerated release. Those remain open questions with cause for both caution and concern.” [https://onepeterfive.com/pro-life-catholic-philosopher-josef-seifert-speaks-out-on-coronavirus-vaccine/]

After this amusing disclaimer by the ideologically COVID pro-lockdown Skojec’s website, Seifert who has no expertise in medicine or science claims “ideological dispute overshadows scientific and moral discussion of the issue” then ideologically says:

For example, the claims that COVID-19 is in fact a mild cold that can be successfully cured with vitamin C and aspirin, or the claim that the large amount of deaths worldwide associated with COVID-19[1] is in fact a big lie, cannot be decided on political or rhetorical grounds. To make such claims that contradict results of rigorous examination of facts does not contribute to the scientific discussion, but misrepresents facts.

The moral aspect of the issue is similarly misrepresented, apart from such voices as the clear, sober and concise study by Professor Roberto de Mattei entitled On the Moral Liceity of the Vaccination (Fiducia, April 2021, available in different languages). To date, no one has refuted it. The only critiques that I am aware of (published at LifeSiteNews and by Christopher Ferrara at Catholic Family News) are written largely from a political and polemical perspective. But I fear that by lending an unequivocal moral voice to the polemical political discussion, these critiques will confuse and misinform their readers, as well as risk damaging the credibility of the pro-life movement, which has been so hard-earned over many years.[https://onepeterfive.com/pro-life-catholic-philosopher-josef-seifert-speaks-out-on-coronavirus-vaccine/]

Today, Skojec’s non-expert in medicine or science was answered by renowned statistician Dr. William Briggs who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science:

BURDEN OF PROOF

I remind readers that we skeptics have no burden whatsoever to prove that mask mandates and lockdowns don’t work, or even that experimental vaccines don’t cause harm. We have prima facie evidence that, indeed, masks and lockdowns are useless and that these rushed-to-production vaccines do cause more harm than usual.

Where is the definitive proof, and refutations of the evidence we possess, for masks and lockdowns? It does not exist.

There is a paper going around from Experts at MIT saying, in the same way journalist say it, that only certified opinion should count in the mask debate. Hello, Appeal to Authority! (It’s way funnier than that. It amounts to them saying, “Random dudes on the internet know more than we do: how do we stop them?”

There is also Nicholas Wade’s work providing solid, but not definitive, evidence the coronadoom was indeed lab engineered, for use in so-called gain-of-function experiments.

This update is already too long to get both of those things, which we’ll do another day.

VEXED

Nothing says “effective, safe vaccine” more than celebrities, elites, Experts, rulers, officials, quacks, and nitwit reporters screaming at you, telling you how stupid you are, swearing at you, giving you the finger, or even offering you free beer and credit at school, with the rest cajoling, wheedling, castigating, and, finally, forbidding you freedom if you refuse to comply.

As some foaming-at-the-mouth media hack shrieks “TAKE YOUR MEDICINE!”, you think to yourself, “Boy, that must be one miracle drug.”

Is it any wonder people become anti-vaxxers? That the least of us (arrogant Experts etc.) treat people like something that needs scraping off their shoes makes it rational to distrust what they’re selling.

It’s worse than that. Obviously, if the costs outweigh the benefits of the vaccines, then these Experts have blood on their hands when they manage to coerce somebody into taking a vaccine they shouldn’t have taken. But also, suppose the benefits of these experimental vaccines really do outweigh their costs. Then because the boorish and ludicrous behavior of Experts cause people to forgo the vaccine, then the Experts are responsible for killing people. Either way, Experts acting like jackasses causes harm.

All vaccines cause harm. They are designed to. They force your body to react as if it was being attacked, which it is, by the vaccine, so that your body might better fend off stronger attacks. Again I say, causing harm is what vaccines are designed to do on the age-old theory no pain, no gain.

Many, and perhaps even all (numbers, as we’ll see, are hard to come by), vaccines cause so much harm that some die from the vaccine. Not just the coronadoom vaccines, but all of them.

So there’s a risk of either death or great, measurable harm to all vaccines. There’s also a risk of death or great, measurable harm from the diseases the vaccine are for. People, not Experts, have to choose between these risks. [https://wmbriggs.com/post/35617/]

Lawyer and journalist Chris Ferrera put it best:



“Meanwhile, the Catholic commentators who have lent credence to this farce – we all know who they are – should have enough honesty to hang their heads in shame for the way they led the faithful, by fear, into the jaws of tyranny.”

(The Remnant, “Coronagate Update: The Con Collapses as the People Rise Up, An Inside Perspective,” April 21, 2020)

On October 10, 2020, Rocco Galati, who is a Constitutional Lawyer and the Executive Director (Founder) of the Constitutional Rights Centre Inc. (CRC), tweeted “uncontroverted facts about mortality rate of Covid-19”:

Rocco Galati@roccogalatilaw

Must repeat the uncontroverted facts about mortality rate of Covid-19. It is, in Canada, a 99.976% survival rate. Where’s the “epidemic”(pandemic)? which is defined by WHO/CDC as: when 7% of those infected die. That would be a 93% survival rate. We are, at 99.976%—the flu. twitter.com/FatEmperor/sta… Here is a great image of the mind of a Catholic media brainwashed COVID believer from pundit Ann Barnhardt’s blog: https://www.barnhardt.biz/2020/08/26/the-mass-insanity-in-one-image/

