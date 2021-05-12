SEARCH

The Whimpering New York Times, Liz Cheney & Trump the “Walking Red-Pill”

May 12, 2021

Laughter is good for the soul. Please read the Biden Democracy Stealing collaborator New York Times, O.J. Simpson and media friends sniveling hysterical headlines and cryings on how the ouster of Fake Republican Liz Cheney from the GOP conference chair post is a “Plot Against… Our Democracy.” I’m still chuckling at this moment at the New York Time’s hilarious ridiculous headline. [“The Trump G.O.P.’s Plot Against Liz Cheney — and Our Democracy”: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/11/opinion/liz-cheney-gop.html]

Today, the great Catholic website The Deus Ex Machina Blog posted an article by The Conservative Treehouse, Excellent News, On Eve of Liz Cheney Ouster 100 DeceptiCons [RINOs] Proclaim Threat to Create a Third Party, explaining to conservative critics of Donald Trump why he “is a walking red-pill” of the Deep State and its friends such as the whimpering New York Times and all RINO NeverTrumpers:

Tomorrow DeceptiCon leader Liz Cheney, the Mitt Romney of John McCain’s, is expected to be thrown out of Republican leadership by a closed-door conference vote. Hopefully, this is the beginning of the purge so desperately needed to continue The Big Ugly. The former professional republican party is one wing of a UniParty bird. The MAGA movement is the future of the Republican party…

… Hindsight is 20/20, but there are people who proclaim that Donald J Trump should have been more wise in his counsel; more selective in his cabinet; more forceful in his confrontation of corporate globalists. Let me be clear….

I will never join that crew of Trump critics because I have understood his adversary for decades. CTH did not just come around to the understanding of the enemy. CTH has been outlining the scope of the enemy, the scale of the specific war and the financial and economic power of the opposition for over a decade. We understand the totality of the effort it will take to stop decades of willful blindness amid the American people. We also see with clear eyes exactly what they are doing now, even with President Trump forcefully removed from office, to destroy the threat he still represents.

Donald J Trump was/is a walking red-pill; a “touchstone”: a visible, empirical test or criterion for determining the quality or genuineness of anything political. I have been deep enough into the network of the Deep State to understand the scale and scope of this enemy. To think that President Trump alone could carry the burden of correcting four decades of severe corruption of all things political, without simultaneously considering the scale of the financial opposition, is naive in the extreme.

POTUS Trump was disrupting the global order of things in order to protect and preserve the shrinking interests of the U.S. He was fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss. Our American interests, our MAGAnomic position, was/is essentially zero-sum. His DC and Wall-Street aligned opposition (writ large) needed to repel and retain the status-quo. They desperately wanted him removed so they could return to full economic control over the U.S, because it is the foundation of their power.

You want to criticize him for fighting harder against those interests than any single man has ever done before him? If so, do it without me.

I am thankful for the awakening Donald J Trump has provided.

I am thankful now for the opportunity to fight with great American people who finally understand the scale of our opposition.

Without Donald J Trump these DeceptiCon entities would still be operating in the shadows. With Donald J Trump we can clearly see who the real enemy is.

I will never relent in my support for anyone who fights this enemy.

I will align with and encourage anyone who joins this fight.

If you are looking for criticism against the only person I have ever witnessed who actually fought our correct enemy, look elsewhere.

I am thankful for President Trump.

CTH will never stop the fight….

…..”The only thing more dangerous than facing down a corrupt political system with unlimited resources – is the corrupt political system facing an awakened electorate who realize they have nothing to lose”…. ~Sundance [https://sarmaticusblog.wordpress.com/2021/05/12/excellent-news-indeed/]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do next. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.