LEO RUGIENS: “THE SCHISM OF THE CHURCH IN GERMANY IS BECOMING A GREATER REALITY EVERY DAY”

Posted on May 12, 2021 by abyssum

German Priests, with approval of bishops, now publicly blessing gay unions!

Fr. Brown

In Germany they’ve begun “blessing Gay unions” now in “Catholic Churches” with the approval of several German bishops.  One dumb bishop came forward to say “this is not schism” -correct…Rome has not excommunicated any of them!   Rome had no problem “excommunicating” traditional Roman Catholic bishops for simply ordaining and consecrating bishops and priests (who would never dream of such a monstrosity as “Gay unions” nor promote heresy, or Liturgical insanity…or the thousands of now reported “New Church” invalid baptisms…all “in union with Rome” -just remember folks…we are NOT in union with these people.  What will Pope Francis say about it?  Nothing as of yet…Fr. B.

