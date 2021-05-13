THE ONE HUNDRED DAYS THAT HAVE LEFT A SCAR ON THE FACE OF THE NATION

Biden’s First 100 Days100 Days, 100 Mistakes That Have Changed the Face of America
By E. P. Unum
May 13, 2021
If you have been watching the news these days, I am sure that you have noticed the following: ● Inflation has reared its ugly head hitting a high of 4.2% the fastest pace in twelve years. Consumer prices rose 0.8% from March. Interestingly, prices for used cars and trucks jumped 10%. Contributing to this rise was a global microchip shortage that has hurt new car manufacturing, reminiscent of the crisis Japan auto manufacturers had a few years ago when an earthquake curtailed the production of piston rings for autos. It slowed production by almost a month because you can’t build a car without piston rings…even though they cost only $1.50 each.
● There are now 8.1 million job openings in our country, the highest rate ever recorded. Yet employers widely complain they cannot find workers because they are happy to stay on enhanced unemployment benefits implemented by the Biden Administration. If you could stay at home, go to the beach and pay your bills because you are being paid not to work, what would you do? Foolish and economically unsound.
● The unemployment rate in April now is 6.1%, up slightly from March even as more of the economy heats up.
● The Middle East is ablaze as Hammas and the PLO fire rockets into Israel and Israel, defending itself, strikes back with devastating results for the Palestinians. In the face of this, Biden wants to reopen talks with Iran, the arch-enemy of the United States and the largest state sponsor of terror in the world. A cargo ship containing thousands of weapons bound for the Houthi rebels in Yemen and originating in Iran was seized by the American Navy. Yet, Biden wants to engage Iran towards the goal of reinstituting the Iran Nuclear Agreement which Obama so proudly hailed. Why?
I raise these points and observations to serve as an introduction to some far more important observations that do not bode well for our nation. With each passing day, I shudder at the weakness of our President and his inability to be proactive rather than reactive. But I am equally fearful of the cadre of people with whom he surrounds himself. They lack business acumen and a sound foundation in economics and finance. They are profoundly lacking in leadership and moral principles and guideposts. Virtually none of them have ever run or managed a business enterprise nor offer any particular expertise in negotiating complex multi-faceted international agreements. Taken as a whole, they contribute little to moving America forward in the world we live in today.
There is no clearer illustration of this than taking a perspective on the first 100 days of the Biden Administration and the executive actions President Biden and his administration have enacted. Few of which have made a positive contribution to America or benefitted Americans. These are delineated in the list of Biden’s First 100 Days and how his actions have changed the face of our country. The conclusion I have drawn is simply this is what you end up with when you build an organization around you made up of people who lack experience, a sense, and perspective of history and are fundamentally not the brightest or the best we have to offer. But beyond this admittedly harsh but, I believe accurate assessment is something more pernicious and detrimental to the America we know and love. That potentially devastating and corrosive thing is our preoccupation with Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the cancel culture phenomenon that has engulfed our country. Both are concepts that owe their origins to Marxist and Communist Ideology. Both are cancers on American democracy, meritocracy, due process, and freedom of speech. And, both are abject failures whenever or wherever they have been tried in the world.
CRT, now taught in some elementary and high schools as well as colleges and universities would have you believe that America is a racist country founded on racist principles. Our children, thanks to the progressive liberal left, is creating via CRT an education system that teaches children to hate people who are white fomenting anger and class warfare. For a President of the United States to allow this to happen is disgraceful. For people working in his administration to tolerate and push it on all of us is downright sinful. Yet, here we are. So, as you reflect on these points, I ask that you review President Biden’s First 100 Days and the 100 major errors, mistakes, and expressions associated with this period. Then ask yourselves this one simple question: How is any of this helpful to our country and to Americans. I come up empty on this. How about you?
President Biden’s First 100 Days-Warts and All
1. Repealing the Mexico City Policy, forcing taxpayers to subsidize abortions overseas. How does a self-proclaimed practicing Roman Catholic take such unilateral unforced action?
2. Reversing Trump Administration pro-life rules that prevented tax dollars from going to pro-abortion entities like Planned Parenthood.
3. Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, costing thousands of jobs and immediately increasing the cost of oil from Alberta, CA from $10 a barrel to $36 per barrel as it must be delivered by truck or rail…in a pandemic when there is a shortage of truckers. Wonder who benefitted from this unilateral action? Certainly not America. With the stroke of his pen, this action and others wiped away decades of striving for energy independence achieved under Trump.
4. Canceling new oil and gas leases, limiting future energy supplies. See # 3 above. Killing Trump’s Energy Independence which we achieved for the first time in our nation’s history.
5. Shutting down the 1776 Commission on patriotic education in our public schools. At the same time, extolling Critical Race Theory as a curriculum for elementary and high schools. CRT is a Marxist Communist philosophy and essentially is a cancer on American democracy, meritocracy, due process, and freedom of speech. It erases history, mis-educates youth, empowers extremism, and creates a cancel culture mentality. It destroys nations. For examples of this look at Cuba, Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, Venezuela, Argentina,…the list is long and undistinguished. For an American President to get behind such garbage suggests to me that he is ill-suited to lead our great people.
6. Rejoining the Paris Climate Accord when there is no consensus that climate change poses an immediate “existential” threat. The science is very much unsettled on this issue, although the radical left will never admit to it.
7. Rejoining the World Health Organization who is controlled by China.
8. Kowtowing to communist China by banning the phrase “China virus.”
9. Creating a crisis at the southern border leading to a record number of illegal aliens entering the country.(178,622 in April which includes 17,000 unaccompanied minors; this followed 173,000 in March with 12,000 unaccompanied minors) then echoing that “everything is under control; there is no crisis on the border”
10. Stopping construction of the border wall at a cost of $6 million a day, not to mention wasting the millions of dollars in materials laying on the ground collecting dust.
11. Preventing most arrests and deportations of criminal illegal aliens.
12. Ending Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” order for migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.
13. Allowing border detention facilities to operate at 1,500% capacity during the pandemic.
14. Preventing the media from seeing the horrific conditions at migrant border facilities.
15. Ending Trump’s travel ban on nations known to be hotbeds of terrorism.
16. Ordering the Census to include illegal aliens in congressional reapportionment.
17. Repealing Trump’s public charge rule preventing immigrants from becoming a burden on public welfare services.
18. Reinstating Obama’s catch and release program for illegal aliens crossing the border. 19. Releasing illegal aliens into the country without COVID tests. What could go wrong?
20. Releasing illegal aliens into the country without court dates. What could go wrong?
21. Flying illegal aliens to the Canadian border for faster processing at a cost to U.S. Taxpayers.
22. Paying nearly $90 million to house illegal migrants in hotels.
23. Proposing a massive amnesty bill that does not require the use of the E-Verify program.
24. Allowing 900,000 deported aliens to return to America.
25. Repealing Trump’s executive order limiting legal immigration during the pandemic.
26. Proposing a COVID vaccination plan that prioritized illegal aliens.
27. Reopening child detention facilities that Kamala Harris vowed to close.
28. Allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military, including paying for sex-change surgeries. Let that one sink in.
29. Signing an executive order including “gender identity” in the enforcement of civil rights laws. What the hell does that mean?
30. Ordering the State Department to make LGBTQI issues a foreign policy priority and giving priority to LGBTQI refugees. What could possibly go wrong?
31. Supporting the Equality Act, which would severely limit religious liberty.
32. Creating a White House Office on Gender Policy. Is this needed?
33. Redefining Title IX and