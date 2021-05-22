A CRY FOR HELP

Please pray for two patients facing the deadly 10-Day Rule.
Yes, the 10-Day Rule is STILL hurting people and this is happening RIGHT NOW. This week we received TWO desperate phone calls from the families of beloved patients who are being threatened with the 10-Day Rule.
In Texas, a hospital may cut off life-sustaining treatment on any patient against their will or the will of their family by imposing a 10-day countdown.
The horrible 10-Day Rule can be used against anyone. Even as you read this, two Texas patients are facing a 10-day countdown.
Both these patients are awake, but the hospitals are still using the 10-Day Rule to try to euthanize these two patients. Bill is being treated at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. He was hospitalized in mid-April in order to see a cardiac specialist due to heart complications. Normally, he is a very active fellow who absolutely loves going everywhere with his beloved wife of 33 years. Together they have one daughter whom they love dearly. Bill has been living a very active and meaningful life. Even now, he is awake, nods appropriately to questions, follows some commands, and reports no pain.Patient U. is being treated at a North Texas hospital. He is a husband and father of two young children. A software engineer, Patient U. was leading a very active, full life when he was hospitalized for a lung infection. He, too, is awake.Both cases will be heard by hospital committees at the beginning of this coming week. These committees will decide whether to begin the deadly 10-day countdown to end Bill’s and Patient U.’s lives.
Will you lift Bill and Patient U. up in prayer right now?
The families have come to us for help against the awful 10-Day Rule. We are going to do everything we possibly can to save Bill and Patient U.
Within the next 72 hours, Texas Right to Life staff will: Research and review medical records to build the case; Gather resources and information; and Travel 692 miles roundtrip to each hospital to defend the patients in the ethics committee meetings.
First, please pray for Bill, Patient U., their families, and our patient advocacy team.
Second, if you are able, will you consider a sacrificial gift to our Patient Advocacy Fund right now?
We hope to stop the 10-day countdowns before they start. This will not be cheap. But this is what is needed to save Bill and Patient U.
Most importantly, please pray for Bill and Patient U.
Thank you so much for your generosity for Life.
