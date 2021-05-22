|Eeyore’s Cabinet: The Decadent Culture
By: Victor Davis Hanson
Victor Davis Hanson // Private Papers
May 20, 2021
Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh
I’ve been reading the Satyricon again, which I taught for a number of years in early imperial Latin literature classes for advanced Latin students. The Latin, outside of the slang and neologisms, and the fragmented text, is pretty easy. The style flows. The Cena Trimalchionis is a brilliant damnation of the combination of wealth and leisure.
What I was struck by again were Petronius’s symptoms of a “decadent” society: obsessions with showy materialism such as food, dress, and high-price luxuries; idleness or the notion that lots of young people are just wandering around without jobs but not starving either; polite mockery of those who work with their hands; childlessness and infertility; legacy hunting or the idea of easy money by flattering one’s way into an inheritance, cults, and not just promiscuity but also pan-sexuality, orgies, pederasty, pedophilia, transgenderism, transvestism, mockery of past marriage customs and traditions, general fear of impotence, and infidelity.
The novel satirizes widespread ignorance about Roman myths, traditions, and customs, and the general cynicism about traditional morality, of the Milesian Tales, Widow of Ephesus, and Pergamon Boy sort. Education is discussed but from the view that pedants like Eumolpus and Agamemnon are bankrupt souls, and it has bifurcated into meaningless rhetoric for the elite and dumbed-down learning for the less wealthy others.
The author Petronius Arbiter was likely the famous suicide Petronius of the Neroian Court. And he seems to think in the early days of the Principate that globalization (Mare Nostrum) has resulted in a leisured and corrupt Italy (the novel takes place, no surprise, in the Bay of Naples). His world is made possible by the huge influx of slaves, risk-taking non-Italian entrepreneurs, provincial money, and the rise of transcontinental commerce that has replaced the staid old Italian agrarianism, that Virgil recreated in his Eclogues and Georgics a generation after it had died.
It is hard to know whether the author has more contempt for the played-out old Italian stuffy establishment or the crass, uncouth, and richer imperial wheeler-dealers like Trimalchio—or both. Unspoken but implied is that the entire circus is predicated on slave labor, a still potent army on the border, the fumes of what was once Augustan court stability, and the riches of the east that are becoming Romanized and globalized — and that it won’t go on for much longer (in fact, the empire would endure for another 400 years in the West, and 1400 in the East).
When one collates the Satyricon with the poems of Catullus and works of Tacitus and Suetonius, the picture from say 60 BC to AD 100 is that leisure, over-refinement, money, rapid growth in urbanism, and cheap labor (chattel slavery), destroy the collective Roman character. They conspire to ensure cultural decadence and are twins to political corruption.
No wonder the pessimistic determinist schools of Hegel, Spengler, and Toynbee concocted their evolutionary scales of Western struggle, maturity, and inevitable decline and self-loathing, as if stable government, and private property combined with freedom, both economic and political, eventually become passé, leading to consumption rather than investment and thus ultimately suicide—until the cycle repeats. Contempt for one’s ancestors and forefathers is a sure sign of societal pathology.
No comment on all this, other than to suggest that older people see third-generational decline, younger people first-generational ascendence. Where AOC sees a dynamic green new utopia and an energetic diverse more capable demography replacing the played out fading 1950s sort, others might see a generation that will not be able to return to the moon (at least in public fashion) or can’t ensure safety in the streets, or can’t build a railroad, or an affordable middle-class existence for its people, or do much of anything but obsesses about themselves in their selfies and tweets.
-
Archives
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- Why do some people still vote for these scumbags? [https://redice.tv/news/germany-and-eu-to-legalize- pedophilia-and-with-it-child-pornography-as-well?
- Remembering John Vennari
- THE DEMOCRATS WILL REGRET THIS
- CATHOLICS NEED TO WAKE UP TO THE POLITICIANS WHO HATE THE CHURCH
- CATHOLICS WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Top Posts & Pages
- LOOKING FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THE "GREAT RESET"? HERE IS AN EXPLANATION BY ARCHBISHOP VIGANO
- Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon
- Why do some people still vote for these scumbags? [https://redice.tv/news/germany-and-eu-to-legalize- pedophilia-and-with-it-child-pornography-as-well?
- A CRY FOR HELP
- This is what our culture has become. 50 years ago, if a player tried what Elvis Andrus did, the pitcher would have planted a 90-mph fastball in his ear on his next at bat. There was no tolerance for fake victims. Acting as a victim, playing the martyr was not accepted in our culture back then. No one wanted anyone to feel sorry for them, much less trying to figure out how to leverage their victimhood to their monetary or societal advantage.
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria VIGANO'S OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED PRIESTS ON OBEDIENCE, RESISTANCE, JORGE BERGOLIO, AND VACCINES
- CATHOLICS WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Older people see third-generational decline, younger people first-generational ascendence. Where AOC sees a dynamic green new utopia and an energetic diverse more capable demography replacing the played out fading 1950s sort, others might see a generation that will not be able to return to the moon (at least in public fashion) or can’t ensure safety in the streets, or can’t build a railroad, or an affordable middle-class existence for its people, or do much of anything but obsesses about themselves in their selfies and tweets.
- "If there is a 'Great Reset' that humanity really needs, this can only come in the return to God, in a true conversion of individuals and of society to Christ the King." — Archbishop Viganò
- HERE IS A PRIMER ON SPIKE PROTEIN PRODUCTION AND COVID VACCINATION
Top Clicks