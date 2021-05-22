SEARCH

Aim Higher: “By Blunting the Ideal of Christian Perfection, Bergoglio Implicitly denies the Immaculate Conception”

May 21, 2021

The Catholic Monitor is honored to post the following short piece by member a Knight of the Immaculata (MI). The Militia Immaculatae movement of Total Marian Consecration was founded by Saint Maximilian Kolbe, the Hero of Auschwitz:

“There must be a battle for the highest ideal.”

(Father Maximilian Koble)

Who is that ideal? The Immaculate Conception. Why must there be such a battle? Because Footnote 351 of Amoris laetitia smears Our Blessed Mother with the taint of our own sin, as though sanctification cannot or need not take place. That is why the symbol of the alternate “queen,” the false deity which the heretics would like to foist upon us in place of the true Queen of Heaven and earth, is nothing but a bowl of dirt.

By blunting the ideal of Christian perfection, Bergoglio implicitly denies the Immaculate Conception–as, indeed, he does explicitly in other ways as well. That is why just about the first thing he did after seizing the power of the papacy (I take Bishop Rene Gracida’s viewpoint too) was to savage the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, whose specific charism it is, to reflect the Immaculata and propagate devotion to her. Here is the very heart of the issue. (The Sacred Heart, so to speak.)

It is not enough to comment, however incisively, on the latest Bergoglian outrage. We have to “Aim Higher,” making our goal the goal of the MI itself. [“Aim higher!: Spiritual and Marian reflections of St. Maximilian Kolbe,” Paperback – https://www.amazon.com/Aim-higher-Spiritual-reflections-Maximilian/dp/0913382590]

There is no other way.

Note: “The Militia Immaculatae (meaning the “Army of the Immaculate One”), called in English the Knights of the Immaculata,[1] is a worldwide Catholic evangelization movement founded by St. Maximilian Kolbe in 1917… Joining the MI involves making a personal act of consecration to Mary. Members wear the Miraculous Medal as an outward sign of their consecration.”

‘The purpose of the Knights is contained in these words: to do all you can for the conversion of sinners, heretics, schismatics and so on, above all the Masons, and for the sanctification of all persons under the sponsorship of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Immaculate Mediatrix.- Fr. Maximilian Kolbe, 1938.'” [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Militia_Immaculatae]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.