HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL DIE AFTER RECEIVING A COVID INJECTION?

Blood clots: Nurse tells of her dad’s death after COVID injection

The John-Henry Westen Show Published June 8, 2021 55,584 ViewsSUBSCRIBE7.6KSHARE 185 rumblesEMBED

Rumble — John-Henry talks with Casandra Yoder, a nurse whose father was hospitalized and later died after taking the coronavirus vaccine in April.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_060821

Sign-up for LifeSite’s video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Sign-up for LifeSite’s email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=JHWShow_060821

Follow LifeSite on social media:

Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram

Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:

Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten

Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jhwesten?lang=en