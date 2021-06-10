Gallup Poll: 52% of Americans Want All or Most Abortions Made Illegal

Steven Ertelt | Jun 9, 2021 | 9:35AM | Washington,

DChttps://www.facebook.com/v2.5/plugins/share_button.php?app_id=&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df1593a2ee2588ec%26domain%3Dwww.lifenews.com%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.lifenews.com%252Ff80b198cac9558%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=0&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifenews.com%2F2021%2F06%2F09%2Fgallup-poll-52-of-americans-want-all-or-most-abortions-made-illegal%2F&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&type=box_count36

Gallup has released new National polling data on the issue of abortion and the results show continued pro-life sentiment across the Untied States as a majority of people say they oppose all or most abortions as Americans have said for years.

Typically the Gallup poll has found in majority of Americans oppose all or most abortions even though some Americans who technically take a pro-life position opposing abortion wrongly think they are supposedly pro-choice.

In the past, the Gallup survey has found for many years that roughly half or just over half of Americans oppose all or almost all abortions. The newest polling data is no different.

Gallup found 52% of Americans take a pro-life position on abortion wanting all (19%) or almost all 33% abortions made illegal. That’s a decline of 3% from its 2020 poll.

The poll found just 45% of Americans take a pro-abortion position wanting all (32%) or almost all (13%) abortions legal. That is up from the 43% figure Gallup found last year. Only 32% of Americans agree with pro-abortion Joe Biden that all abortions should remain legal up to birth.

According to Gallup, 77% of Republicans want all or most abortions made illegal and 50% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree. Just 23% of Republicans want all or most abortions to remain legal and just 46% of independents agree as do most Democrats.

Click here to sign up for pro-life news alerts from LifeNews.com

The results, as usual, are at odds with a second Gallup question asking Americans if they are pro-life or pro-life. Historically Americans have wrongly said they are pro-choice when they actually support making all or more abortions illegal — and that historical trend continues. While Americans support making abortions illegal by a 52-45%% margin, Americans say they are pro-choice/pro-life by a 49-47 percent margin, making it clear there’s significant confusion about the terms.

Gallup’s polling found men are more pro-life than women, older Americans more pro-life than millennials, white Americans more pro-life than minorities, Republicans more pro-life than Democrats and conservatives more pro-life than liberals.

The Gallup poll tracks with other recent polls showing a pro-life majority on abortion.

A January 2021 Marist Poll found a majority of Americans are pro-life and oppose all or virtually all abortions that take place in America today.

When asked, 51% of Americans take a pro-life position with 12% of Americans say abortion should never be permitted under any circumstance, 11% of Americans say abortions should only be permitted to save the life of the mother and 28% of Americans take a pro-life position opposing 98% of abortions except in cases of rape or incest or if necessary to save the life of the mother.

A new CBS News poll shows the majority of Americans oppose killing unborn babies in abortions or say they want more limits on abortion, which virtually unlimited in many states. The poll found just 43% of Americans think abortions should be generally available while 55% of Americans say it should either be more limited or should not be permitted altogether.

Another January 2020 poll, from Gallup, found a majority of Americans are dissatisfied with current laws allowing abortion on demand.

“Fifty-eight percent of Americans say they are dissatisfied with the nation’s policies on abortion, marking a seven-percentage-point increase from one year ago and a new high in Gallup’s trend,” it reported.

In the spring of 2019, a Hill-HarrisX survey found that 55 percent of voters said they do not think heartbeat laws are too restrictive – even though they would ban almost all abortions, according to The Hill.

Similarly, a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that just 6 percent of Americans said abortions should be allowed “up until the birth of the child.”

And in the winter, Marist University research found that just 13 percent of Americans support abortion at any time during pregnancy. In contrast, 58 percent said they would like abortions to be allowed, at most, in cases of rape, incest and risks to the mother’s life, and an additional 22 percent would limit abortions to the first trimester. That is a full 80 percent of Americans who disagree with abortion activists’ agenda.

Meanwhile, another 2019 abortion poll found 58% of Americans want all or almost all abortions made illegal.

A poll conducted by the Morning Consult research firm finds most Americans want abortions to be made illegal either in all cases or in very rare cases such as rape or incest or win the pregnancy directly threatens the life of the mother. Those cases constitute less than 2 or 3% of all abortions, meaning that most Americans support making virtually all abortions illegal.

In 1973, the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade and Dole v. Bolton decisions that effectively took the decision-making process from states on abortion law and put it in the hands of 9 unelected judges. The decisions allowed virtually unlimited abortions and prohibited states from protecting unborn children from abortion except in the latter stages of pregnancy.

https://www.facebook.com/v2.5/plugins/share_button.php?app_id=&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df1f06f2762c914c%26domain%3Dwww.lifenews.com%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.lifenews.com%252Ff80b198cac9558%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=0&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifenews.com%2F2021%2F06%2F09%2Fgallup-poll-52-of-americans-want-all-or-most-abortions-made-illegal%2F&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&type=box_count