HERE IS A WONDERFUL AID TO HELP YOU APPRECIATE THE Latin Mass AS OPPPOSED TO THE Novus Ordo MASS

The Best Mass Aid – TEXT VERSION FOR COPYING AND DISTRIBUTION

A Pious Reflection on the Latin Mass, which the Faithful May Use to Derive Spiritual Fruit

THE PRIEST AT MASS……CHRIST

1 Enters the Sanctuary……Enters the Garden of Olives

2 Begins prayers at the foot of the Altar……Begins prayer in the Garden

3 Says the Confiteor……Falls down in agony, sweats blood

4 Goes to the Epistle side of the Altar……Is bound as a prisoner & led to Annas

5 Reads the Introit……Is falsely accused by Annas & blasphemed

6 Goes to the middle of the Altar, recites Kyrie Eleison……Is brought to Caiphas, is denied 3x by Peter

7 Turns to the people and says “Dominus Vobiscum“……Looks at Peter and converts him

8 Goes to the Roman Missal and reads the Collect and Epistle……Is brought to Pilate

9 Goes to the middle of the Altar, then to the Gospel side……Is taken to Herod and mocked

10 Returns to the middle of the Altar……Is led back to Pilate

OFFERTORY

11 Unveils the Chalice……Is stripped of His garments

12 Offers the bread and wine……Is scourged at the Pillar

13 Covers the Chalice with the pall……Is crowned with thorns

14 Washes his hands at the Epistle side of the Altar……Is declared innocent by Pilate

15 Turns to the people and says “Orate Fratres”…..Is shown to the people by Pilate who says “Ecce Homo”

16 Prays in a low voice the Secret prayer……Is mocked and spat upon

17 Recites the Preface and Sanctus – bell is rung……Christ is condemned; Barabbas is freed

CANON OF THE MASS

18 Makes the Commemoration of the Living……Carries the Cross to Calvary

19 Blesses the bread and wine with the sign of the cross 5x……Is nailed to the Cross

CONSECRATION

20 Consecrates the Host, adores and elevates It……Christ is raised on the Cross

21 Consecrates the Wine and elevates the Chalice……Blood of Christ flows from His wounds

22 Prays in a low voice……Hangs on the Cross; sees His Mother kneeling

23 Says aloud, “Nobis quote peccatoribus“……Prays for all mankind

24 Recites aloud the Pater Noster (Our Father)…..Speaks the Seven Last Words on the Cross

25 Fraction of the Sacred Host……Dies on the Cross

26 Drops a particle of the Host into the Chalice……Christ’s Soul descends into Limbo

27 Recites the Agnus Dei (“Lamb of God”)……Christ is acknowledged to be the Son of God by those standing beneath the Cross

COMMUNION

28 Receives the Body and Blood of Christ……Christ’s Body is laid in the sepulcher

29 Cleans the Chalice……Christ’s Body is anointed in the sepulcher

30 Prepares the Chalice on the Altar again……Rises from the dead

31 Turns to the people and says, “Dominus vobiscum“……Appears to His Mother and Disciples

32 Reads Communion and Post Communion prayers…..Teaches for forty days

33 Turns to the people and says the last “Dominus vobiscum“……Bids farewell to His Disciples

34 Says the “Ite Missa est“……Commissions the Apostles to preach the Gospel to all nations; ascends into heaven

35 Gives the blessing to the people……Sends down the Holy Ghost at Pentecost

36 Reads the Last Gospel…..Is preached and worshiped throughout the world as the Son of God made Man

This entry was posted in Uncategorized on June 9, ARSH 2021 by Ann Barnhardt.

—————————-

~Peace & Prayers, Kathleen

Most Sacred Heart of JESUS, have mercy on us! …the month of June is Dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus!

“What people don’t realize is how much religion costs. They think faith is a big electric blanket, when of course it is the Cross.” Flannery O’Connor