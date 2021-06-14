June 11, 2021

Good News Friday !!

Dear Patriots:

It is all too easy to run across”bad news” especially if you rely upon The Left’s Drive By Media.



We will give you The Good News to take you into a summer weekend.Whether it be on the election fraud/audit front, or the Covid-CCP lies, or just in general, there is plenty of Good News to be found.



It is important to share this as the Left wishes to make you feel isolated and hopeless, which is why these stories do not get much attention in the Drive By Media. Here are some quick hits with links provided if you need to read more.

Election Audits1. Many more states are sending delegations to Arizona to observe how they are proceeding with the audit in Maricopa County. All have come away impressed. It is anticipated that more states will do similar audits of the 2020 election. Nine more states are sending delegations this week. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/08/state-reps-from-wisconsin-alaska-georgia-and-virginia-traveling-to-arizona-to-review-forensic-ballot-audit-process/2. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill that bans the often used Democrat tactic of ballot harvesting.

https://who13.com/news/politics/gov-reynolds-signs-bills-on-voting-divisive-teaching/ Citizens strike back1.We have seen several examples this week of citizens pushing back on local school boards over the Critical Race Theory curriculum. These are brave people who are good examples of how to fight back.

https://rumble.com/viavu9-school-board-cuts-mic-of-mother-fighting-against-crt.html2. Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis is working hard to fight back on CRT.

https://justthenews.com/nation/states/florida-board-education-officially-bans-critical-race-theory-state-classrooms COVID-CCP1. It seems that we have had not only the prevention for Covid-CCP but also the cure from the very beginning.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9671029/amp/Hydroxychloroquine-zinc-increase-COVID-19-survival-rates-nearly-200.html?__twitter_impression=true2. The Trump Administration had 60 million HCQ tablets that Dr. Fauci refused to let the American people use. Several Democrat Governors even banned the drug in their states.

https://www.conservativereview.com/navarro-says-fauci-and-cnn-have-blood-on-their-hands-after-study-shows-hydroxychloroquine-doubles-covid-survival-rate-2653309456.html3. In Florida, at the largest concert held since the panic on the pandemic started, Gov. DeSantis was called to the stage. The 22,000 people went nuts!

https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/07/ron-desantis-cheered-like-a-rockstar-at-massive-concert-with-pointed-shot-at-fauci-n3929744- States that did not shut down are seeing their economies soar past pre-Covid-CCP levels.

https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-some-red-states-economies-already-stronger-than-they-were-before-covid?tm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mattwalsh&fbclid=IwAR1G8H_eDVl7NsY4Uka6Jhq6zO9wzshgTqv5UNKyS146lXcWDid7QhO_dEg General Media Lying DebunkedSo much of the narrative pushed by the Left’s Drive By Media is being proven to be made up lies. These are not mistakes. They are made up lies.

https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/10/anti-trump-corporate-media-lafayette-square-mlk-bust-wiretapped-nice-people-white-supremacy-fake-news/?__s=17zf55krk1voxx8ooxui Other NewsPresident Trump’s speech to the North Carolina Republican Convention last Saturday drew more than 1.8 million viewers to Newsmax as the network beat Fox News in a key demo rating.

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/speech-north-carolina-republican-convention/2021/06/08/id/1024346/A shocking victory in McAllen, Texas where 85% of the population is Hispanic. They elected a Republican Mayor!

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/texas-republicans-win-key-mayoral-races-bashing-democrats-hopes-again



The Supreme Court has ruled 9-0 on numerous cases this week. Some think these 9-0 rulings are a subtle message to the Democrats to not attempt to pack the court.

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/07/breaking-unanimous-supreme-court-upholds-the-law-against-illegal-immigrants-n1452576





Be hopeful and keep praying for our country. Many are working to save it.

Hold Fast …This is not over.

Sidney & Team KrakenFollow Our Progress:DefendingTheRepublic.org

DefendingTheRepublicPAC.com

SidneyPowell.com

Copyright © 2021 Sidney Powell, P.C., All rights reserved.

You are receiving this mail because you opted in to receive updates from sidneypowell.com.



Our mailing address is:

Sidney Powell, P.C.10130 Northlake Blvd.#214 – 317West Palm Beach, FL 33412

Add us to your address book