JUST SOME THINGS I THINK ABOUT

By E. P. Unum

June 30, 2021

HAT TIP: RIP MCINTOSH

Here are some random thoughts that continue to pop into my head on this cloudy, dreary, and rainy day in South Florida: 1. I’m curious, has anyone heard from John Durham yet? Has he finished his investigation into the 2016 Russiagate election fiasco in which democrats were caught red-handed spying on a Presidential candidate then a President-elect then President of the United States….and lying about it? 2. Anyone heard anything about the Hunter Biden investigation or the content contained on his laptop which the FBI has had since before the 2020 election? 3. If you are thinking of finishing your basement, maybe you ought to put it off a bit. Have you checked out the cost of a sheet of ¾ inch plywood recently? Would you believe over $100! So, lumber is skyrocketing in price as is the cost of new construction and, of course, steel prices are through the roof. So what makes President Biden and his democratic acolytes think that our country can afford an infrastructure bill now. 4. I believe the very essence of Critical Race Theory is racist on its face. There is a straightforward way to determine if CRT is racist. Remove the word white out of every sentence and replace it with the word black. Sounds racist, doesn’t it? Pretty compelling don’t you think? Perhaps General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ought to reflect on this along with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and rescind their orders to have every soldier, sailor, airman, and marine be exposed to this asinine, stupid, demoralizing, and divisive concept. 5. I’m trying to figure out why VP Kamala Harris went to El Paso, Texas which is about 1,000 miles from the Rio Grande area on our southern border where the massive influx of illegals are coming across into the U.S. What the hell did she think such a visit would accomplish? She spoke with no farmers, no border agents, no immigrants, and was exposed to none of the challenges faced by border security. Perhaps she decided to suddenly make the trip because President Trump announced he would be visiting next week? 6. Have you noticed the crime wave that continues unabated throughout the nation? Murders, robberies, assaults, rapes all are up significantly from pre-pandemic levels, yet all we hear from democrats is the same old refrain that all of this crime is related to easy access to guns! Here is a news flash for President Biden…criminals don’t give sour owl shit about gun laws and regulations because they don’t buy guns in gun stores! And here is another news scoop…if you defund police departments as New York City did, you will get more crime! If you institute ridiculous rules like cashless bail and arrest and release, criminals will commit more crimes! If District Attorneys refuse to prosecute crimes or criminals, you will get more crime! Is this so difficult to understand? 7. I am all for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reading the works of Karl Marx, Lenin, Mao Tse-tung, Che Guevara, Castro, Pol-Pot and anyone else he feels will help him understand potential adversaries and how they think. But, forcing Critical Race Theory down the throats of our enlisted men and women is a Bridge too Faras Cornelius Ryan so eloquently wrote about Operation Market Garden in WWII. Such a posture would only serve to weaken not strengthen our military and the General knows this. The last thing our fighting men and women need to be thinking about is race. It has no place in achieving and maintaining unit cohesiveness. 8. If you think that Gwen Berry the young black female hammer-throw athlete turning her back in protest while our National Anthem was being played is an isolated exception, think again. I believe we will be seeing more and more so-called activist athletes competing for their five minutes of fame at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. And for good reason. We allow it to happen. The more the media focuses attention on these imbecilic, self-serving gestures and attempts to explain them away with old clichés like “its’s their right to express themselves and their opinion”, the more they will occur. Here is a news flash: showing disrespect for the Flag of our Nation and the Uniform which bears our name USA and flag is disgraceful and should be met with immediate repudiation, dismissal from the team, forfeiture of any medals earned, and a ticket home. And, if the Commissioners of the NFL, MLB, and the NBA each grew a pair, they would lay down the law and institute a rule that addresses such protests and exhibits as a flagrant violation of the player’s personal service contractswith grounds for dismissal and forfeiture of all pay and allowances. If players feel strongly about their need to protest, leave the U.S. and go and compete for another country because they sure as hell don’t appreciate the one that provided them with the opportunity for recognition and fan adulation as well as making millions while playing a sport! 9. When will Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, release the infamous Hunter Biden laptop? A better question is: Why aren’t Republicans demanding this? 10. Listening to Attorney General, Merrick Garland, I now know why Mitch McConnell refused to bring his name to the floor for a vote as a Supreme Court Justice. AG Garland is a poster boy for the Left and Joe Biden’s lackey. What a putz. 11. Maybe it’s just me, but I sure get the strong sense that President Biden is not in control but is rather doing the bidding of Barack Hussein Obama, the Great Divider in Chief a/k/a DIC himself, Michelle Obama, and Valerie Jarrett. 12. It is now almost six months since Joe Biden took the oath as President of the United States, swearing to “preserve protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic”. Yet, since that day, I cannot think of one policy, one executive order, one regulation enacted by President Biden that was beneficial to America and Americans. Not one. Indeed, I can make the argument that virtually all of his actions have served to weaken, not strengthen our nation, and harm not help its citizens. What do you think? 13. Don’t you find it fascinating how Dr. Anthony Fauci has seemingly vanished as a media darling these days? Funny how that happens when the news mounts that the Chinese Virus a/k/a Covid-19 is now believed to have been the result of a “leak” from the Wuhan China Institute of Virology (intentional or unintentional is yet to be determined). Curious also is the mounting evidence that the National Institutes of Health here in the U.S. had been funding research into Coronavirus at the Wuhan Laboratory. Why would America be spending U.S. taxpayers’ money to fund this research in China? 14. I’m wondering why the Biden Administration is so hell-bent on getting back into the Iran Nuclear Deal and willing to back off sanctions that will allow Iran access to hundreds of billions in financing? Are we that naïve to believe Iran, the single largest state sponsor of terror in the world will suddenly amend its ways and join the community of nations? Have we learned nothing from history? And what about our staunch Middle East Ally, Israel, a nation Iran wants to destroy by any means possible? The Abraham Accords have ushered in a welcome era of peace between Israel and the Arab States, none of whom are comfortable with Iran. Biden’s overtures to Iran make little sense but, then again, much of what has transpired since this feeble old man has taken office does. 15. I cannot for the life of me understand why news organizations give so much time and exposure to people like Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib. They spew such ignorance, rarely make any sense, and offer nothing constructive to America. More than that, they lack even a basic understanding of American capitalism and history, and are not at all grounded in economics.