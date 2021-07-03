



Joe Biden’s Priest Will Give Him Communion Despite His Abortion Advocacy, Claims “He’s a Man of Faith”

National | Micaiah Bilger | Jul 2, 2021 | 12:05PM | Washington, DChttps://www.facebook.com

Father Kevin Gillespie of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown confirmed today that he will give Communion to President Joe Biden despite his unrepentant, radical abortion advocacy.

Gillespie told America Magazine that Biden attends Holy Trinity sometimes when he is in Washington, D.C., and he is “a man of faith.”

“Everyone is welcome,” the priest said. “He’s a man of faith, and I would give Communion to him like any other Catholic coming up for the Eucharist.”

Earlier this week, Holy Trinity issued a statement saying its priests will not deny the sacrament to Biden or anyone else who professes to be Catholic.

Gillespie said he helped craft the statement in response to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ decision to draft a teaching document on the Eucharist that could rebuke pro-abortion politicians like Biden.

SUPPORT LIFENEWS! To help us stand against Joe Biden’s abortion agenda, please help LifeNews.com with a donation!

While Gillespie said he supports the idea of a new teaching document on the Eucharist, he agrees with Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., that the matter has become too politicized and the bishops should have delayed action.

“The archbishop of a diocese has the authority on issues around politicians and the Eucharist, and [Cardinal Gregory] has made it public that this is where he stands pastorally,” he told the magazine. “He doesn’t agree with everything the president says around abortion, nor do I, but pastorally, this is his approach. The archbishop and I have spoken about that, and I’m in full agreement with him.”

Gillespie described Biden as devout and reverent in his interview with the magazine, and he did not hesitate to confirm that he would give Communion to the unrepentant pro-abortion politician.

According to the report:

Father Gillespie said he has seen Mr. Biden’s reverence for the Eucharist up close. He said the president regularly genuflects toward the tabernacle before entering the pew and that he even stayed behind after Mass a couple of months ago to congratulate a young boy who had just made his first Communion. … Asked whether he would give Communion to Mr. Biden should he approach the altar at Holy Trinity, Father Gillespie responded, “Yes.”

The priest also accused some Catholic leaders of “weaponizing” the Eucharist and “making it difficult” to minister to people.

But many other bishops have expressed concerns that Biden’s claims about being a devout Catholic coupled with his radical abortion advocacy are misleading Catholics and “creating scandal” for the faith by encouraging evil. They have said the church must do something to make it clear that Catholics cannot support the killing of unborn babies and must repent before participating in Communion.

In a pastoral letter in May, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said denying Communion may be “the only recourse a pastor has left” when pro-abortion Catholics refuse to repent and turn away from evil.

“When other avenues are exhausted, the only recourse a pastor has left is the public medicine of temporary exclusion from the Lord’s Table,” Cordileone wrote. “This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it.”

The bishops have made it clear that the issue is about faith and their concern for people’s souls, and they are not targeting any political party or politician.

Though Biden professes to be a devout Catholic, he openly defies church teachings about the sanctity of human life. After just 100 days in office, he already surpassed President Barack Obama as the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history.

Recently, his administration stopped enforcing safety regulations that protect mothers and unborn babies from dangerous abortion drugs. Now abortion drugs are being sold by mail without a woman ever having to see a doctor in person.

Biden’s 2021 budget plan would expand abortions by eliminating the Hyde Amendment for the first time in more than 40 years. Without the amendment, Americans would be forced to directly fund the killing of unborn babies in abortions through Medicaid and other federal programs. The amendment has saved about 2.4 million unborn babies from abortion, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

https://www.facebook.com/v2.5/plugins/share_button.php?app_id=&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df10a285cf686f42%26domain%3Dwww.lifenews.com%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.lifenews.com%252Ff2c4e539343b222%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=67&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifenews.com%2F2021%2F07%2F02%2Fjoe-bidens-priest-will-give-him-communion-despite-his-abortion-advocacy-claims-hes-a-man-of-faith%2F&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&type=box_count