Does Francis’s “Direct Contradiction” of Pope Benedict & Pope SAINT Pius V mean he “will Incure the Wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul”?

July 16, 2021

Today, the news outlet LifeSiteNews reported that Francis “direct[ly] contradict[ed]” Pope Benedict XVI’s Summorum Pontificum:

Pope Francis has today issued a new Motu Proprio restricting the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass, and declaring that the liturgy of Paul VI, or the Novus Ordo, is the “unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.”

The document, entitled “Traditiones Custodes,” issues several restrictions on the celebration of the Latin Mass, with the opening point containing a direct contradiction of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s 2007 document Summorum Pontificum. Francis now declares that while Benedict had described an “ordinary” and an “extraordinary” form of the Roman Rite, now there is only one – the Novus Ordo. [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-abrogates-pope-benedicts-universal-permission-for-old-mass]

The new outlet also said that scholar Deacon Nick Donnelly “has described it as “The Wither and Die Motu proprio”:

Nick Donnelly@ProtecttheFaith The Wither and Die Motu proprio (7) Here’s the article that completely abolishes Summorum Pontificum He couldn’t wait until the demise of Pope Benedict XVI[https://twitter.com/ProtecttheFaith/status/1415988507001118722]

Popular Catholic commentator Ann Barnhardt quoted “Quo primum, the great document of Pope SAINT Pius V, issued on 14 July, ARSH 1570” that apparently declared Francis “will incur the wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul” for his new document:

[The Francis Motu Proprio states in] Art. 1. The liturgical books promulgated by Saint Paul VI and Saint John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, are the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.

Well, let’s see. Quo primum, the great document of Pope SAINT Pius V, issued on 14 July, ARSH 1570, said of the Tridentine Rite:

“We grant in perpetuity that this Missal is hereafter freely and lawfully to be used, without any scruple of conscience or fear of incurring any penalty or censure…

No one whosoever is permitted to alter this notice of Our permission, statute, ordinance, command, precept, grant, indult, declaration, will, decree, and prohibition. Should anyone dare to contravene it, let him know that he will incur the wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul.”

From your lips to God’s ear, Pope St. Pius V. [https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/07/16/antipope-bergoglio-abolishes-the-venerable-rite-of-pius-v-in-article-i-of-his-document-which-is-further-proof-positive-he-isnt-the-pope-quo-primum-is-explicit-the-pian-r/]Does Francis’s “direct contradiction” of Pope Benedict XVI & Pope SAINT Pius V mean he “will incur the wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul”?Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

