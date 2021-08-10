Vatican Expert Socci: Does Francis know he is a “Halfway” Resignation Pope because of Benedict’s “Case of Necessity” ?

August 10, 2021

Does Francis know he is a “Halfway” resignation pope according to journalist and Vatican expert Antonio Socci?

Socci in his book said “during the days of the polemical statements [by Team Francis] concerning Ratzinger’s preface to the book of Cardinal Sarah Bergoglio [Francis] gave a homily that seemed to be a criticism of the pope emeritus, specifically for his ‘halfway’ resignation.”



Francis said:



“[A] pastor has to… take his leave well, to not leave only halfway.”



Socci questioned:



“To whom is he referring? To Benedict XVI who relinquished all the power of governance while remaining pope?”

(The Secret of Benedict XVI, Pages 123-124)



In Francis apparently criticizing Benedict’s “halfway” resignation is he implicitly admitting the thesis of Dr. Ed Mazza that “Benedict XVI who relinquished all the power of governance [as the Bishop of Rome]… remain[ed]… pope [the Successor of Peter] ” according to Socci?

The thesis of Dr. Mazza that Pope Benedict relinquished the power of the Bishop of Rome while remaining the pope (the Successor of Peter) seems to be restating or at least mirroring Antonio Socci’s theory.



The Socci book theorizes that there would be a “state of exception” which some call a “Case of Necessity.”



Both use the quoted phrase a “state of exception” in their thesis.

(Taylor Marshall Show, “Is Pope Benedict XVI still (but Francis is Bishop of Rome?) Mazza Thesis Revisited,” 1;23:38)



Benedict’s resignation said:



“[M]y strengths… are no longer suited to the adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry.”



For theologian and canonist Stefano Violi the key limiting term or word in the resignation is “exercise”:



“[T]he limited renunciation of the active exercise of the munus constitutes the absolute novelty of the renunciation of Benedict XVI.”



Respected canonist Guido Ferro Canales says that this type of “renunciation” echoes the famous German Philosopher Carl Schmitt’s “philosophical category of a ‘state of exception'”:



“Here, the ‘state of exception’ is to be understood… the suspension of the entire order of law that is in force. If this situation occurs, it is clear that the State continues, while the law is lost.”



Canales explains how this applies to the “limited renunciation” that was examined by Violi:



“The pontificate of Benedict XVI became a ‘pontificate of exception’ by virtue of his resignation… A state of affairs that cannot be regulated a priori and thus, if it occurs, requires the suspension of the entire juridical order.”

(The Secret of Benedict XVI, Pages 80-85)

Scholars Alon Harel and Assaf Sharon explain how Aquinas sees the “state of exception” or “Case of Necessity”:

In the Summa Theologica Aquinas addresses the case of necessity by focusing on the limits of legislation. Aquinas asserts that: The lawgiver cannot have in view every single case, he shapes the law according to what happens more frequently by directing his attention to the common good. Wherefore, if a case arises wherein the observance of that law would be hurtful to the general welfare, it should not be observed.11Furthermore, Aquinas recognizes that cases falling into this category are not “legislatable” and adds that:

He who in a case of necessity acts besides the letter of the law does not judge of the law but of a particular case in which he sees that the letter of the law is not to be observed.

Last, Aquinas stresses that agents operating under these exceptional circumstances are not accountable to the law as in ordinary cases. In his view: “The mere necessity brings with it a dispensation, since necessity knows no law.” 11 St. Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologica, Part II, 1st part, que. 96, art 6. See also II, II, que. 110 art.1. [https://www.law.utoronto.ca/documents/conferences2/Constitutionalism09-Harel.pdf]

Scholar Michael Davies explained how the teaching of Aquinas’ “necessity knows no law” or “case of necessity” applied to Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre referencing St. Athanasius (and now according to the above scholars to the Benedict resignation):

Archbishop Lefebvre has been compared rightly to St.Athanasius. He is the Athanasius of our times. Like St.Athanasius and like St. Eusebius of Samosata, he went into the dioceses of bishops who were not acting as good shepherds, to give the people the instruction, the sacramental grace, and the pastors that they needed. For one bishop to intrude into the diocese of another is a very serious matter. It can only be justified if there is a state of necessity. A state of emergency, urgency, or necessity occurs in the Church when its continuation, order, or activity are threatened or harmed in an important way, and the emergency cannot be overcome by observing the normal positive laws. The emergency would relate principally to teaching, the liturgy, and ecclesiastical discipline. An interesting reference to such a situation occurs in a study of the Church’s divine constitution by Dom Adrien Grea, OSB, in his examination of the extraordinary powers of the episcopate:

“In the fourth century St. Eusebius of Samosata traveled thorough Eastern dioceses devastated by the Arians and ordained orthodox pastors for them, without having particular jurisdiction over them. These are evidently extraordinary actions, as were the Circumstances that gave rise to them.”[http://www.catholicapologetics.info/apologetics/defense/sdavies.htm]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.