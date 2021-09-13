I PRAY FOR THE CANNONIZATION OF FATHER POPIELUSZKO!!!!!!

Posted on September 13, 2021

I believe the only way to push back against the Communists that are running our country is for some Courageous Priest to do what Fr. Popieluszko did in Poland.  If by chance you haven’t seen this movie, I found it extremely inspiring (Link below).  Pope JP II told the Polish people that he couldn’t free Poland for them, but that (as you know better than I), it would require a nationwide movement. Fr. Popieluszko became the leader of the movement along with Lech Walesa.  
I post this link on my blog, to this movie, because it will catch the attention of the viewer to a young courageous Priest willing to die for the Faith and our country; someone they can’t silence. 


https://youtu.be/0VrMDIHvi5

Preview YouTube video The Messenger of the Truth – Full MovieThe Messenger of the Truth – Full Movie

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
