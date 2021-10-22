ALAS, POOR AMERICA! I KNEW HER WELL, HORATIO!

France,We have lost many of our Constitutional rights.Freedom of Religion? Only if you follow the Religion of Public Health.Pastors, Priests, and Rabbis bowed down to the false god of government when tyrannical governors prohibited or limited in person religious events.Free Speech? Not anymore.Controlled and censored speech is the order of the day. Critical thinking is mocked. Doctors are threatened by the medical establishment for asking scientific questions about COVID early treatments and vaccine related illnesses.Free Press? Wiped out.Five corporations control 90% of America’s news outlets: Comcast, Disney, Viacom/CBS, News Corp, and AT&T. The official narrative is parroted verbatim and incessantly. Just like China. Just like North Korea. It is no wonder a recent Rasmussen poll found that over 60% of the American people view the press as: “The Enemy of the People.”Freedom of Assembly? The government is threatening organizations who don’t “social distance,” who refuse to wear a mask, and who won’t abide by limits on the number of people who can attend rallies-groups like America’s Frontline Doctors.Freedom to Petition the Government? I am, for all practical purposes, under house arrest with no formal charges brought against me. Why? Because I petitioned my government—and now I have lost my Constitutional rights. And I am not alone.Fourth Amendment: Right to bodily integrity. This is essentially gone, through coercive tactics to force Americans to accept an experimental treatment they don’t want and don’t need.Fifth Amendment: Due process. Don’t get me started. There are good people, Americans who are languishing in jail as I write you – pretrial – based upon accusations only!Sixth Amendment: Speedy and Public Trial. Gone. No longer will the US government promise to give us our day in court, much less before a jury of our peers for all to see. So-called secret courts.Seventh Amendment: Trial by Jury. Due to lockdowns, the accused are held without a trial by jury for weeks or months.I always thought I lived in the United States of America, not in some communist dictatorship.And what are the excuses for erasing our Constitution? Medical safety, economic security, and religious duty.But we cannot afford to overlook the underlying theme to all three: TYRANNY.The reason the communists decided to use medical tyranny is because it is the most effective: it is silent, stealth, and insidious. It causes great fear, cowardice, and a hyper-reliance on authority. It also distracts people from the REAL enemy: the tyrannical overlords who seek to divide us.The tyrannical overlords pit black against white, male against female, rich against poor. Vaxxed vs. normal is just another exploitable division.Our work, our mission, is reclaiming our Constitutional liberties by blocking those who intend you to live under tyranny.The World Health Organization, the FDA, the NIH, and the CDC are proven liars who have lost all credibility and common-sense, while jeopardizing YOUR health and safety. What disgusts me most is how their failed prescriptions have exposed the most vulnerable: our elderly and our children.The New York Times, CNN, NPR, and hundreds of other news outlets have censored the truth in order to preserve their power.Twitter, Facebook, Google/YouTube, Apple, and dozens of other Tech companies are throttling down content, suppressing information, and de-platforming those with whom they disagree.And the White House, by pitting the vaxxed against the un-vaxxed, has created a scenario whereby they are imposing their imperialism and decrees on both groups. This is madness, and it must stop.Benjamin Rush said, “Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom.”It begins with you and me. Together, we can beat back the forces of tyranny with your faithful support.Please let me hear from you again with a financial gift of support today. All gifts are tax-deductible and will directly support our lawsuits, media campaigns, and fight for Constitutional guarantees.For Liberty,Dr. Simone Gold, Founder

