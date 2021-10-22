IT DOES MATTER !!!

SEARCH

The Francis Trad’s Francis Litany to “He still bestows Apostolic Blessings. Only one man in earth can do that”

October 21, 2021

“Well, the fact that he wears white, the fact that his official title is His Holiness, the fact that he actually issues apostolic blessings in his own name. Can you and I go and do that? I mean, no, we’re not the pope. So how can two people in Rome do that?” – Catholic historian Dr. Edmund Mazza [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/10/exclusive-transcription-is-benedict-xvi.html]

Catholic commenter Aqua commenting on the above fact stated by historian Dr. Edmund Mazza gave us the Francis Traditionalist’s Francis Litany:

“Can you or I do that”?



For me that is the essence of why it seems an act of willful disobedience to the Magisterium of Holy Mother Church to ignore Pope Benedict XVI and accept Jorgé Bergóglio in his place.



“Pope Benedict resigned. The See of Peter is vacant”.

“But it is not vacant. He is still there”.

“He wrote his resignation. He is gone.

But he didn’t resign. He is not gone. He is still wearing white. Only one man on earth can do that”.

“It doesn’t matter that he wears white. He resigned”.

“He still bestows apostolic blessings. Only one man in earth can do that”.

“It doesn’t matter. He resigned”.

“He still lives in the Vatican under the title His Holiness. Only one man on earth can do that”.

“It doesn’t matter. He resigned”.

“In 2,000 years we have never seen a Pope ‘retire’ under an Emeritus title. Christ does not allow this”.

“It doesn’t matter. The See was vacant. He resigned”.



The visual, spoken and written evidence of what Pope Benedict XVI has done and the spiritual dumpster fire of his fake replacement cannot be denied, yet deny it the vast majority of Catholics, including quasi-trads, willingly and insistently do. It cannot be any more clear, yet how does one get past “it doesn’t matter”.



It reminds me of the greatest proof for the Catholic Faith against the Protestant heresy, in discussions I’ve had with family and friends who remain behind, which is the John 6 Bread of Life discourse of our Lord in which He established Eucharistic Communion with His literal Body and Blood as essential to spiritual life as a Chriatian.



I have had discussions in which my Protestant brethren claim exclusivity in interpreting Scripture “literally” – comparing Scripture against Scripture to derive the Truth of God.



“Ok”, I say, “let’s turn to John 6 and read the literal words of Our Lord”. “*Indeed* He emphasizes, three times, over and over, as His Disciples drift away in horror and incomprehension. Likely, this is where Judas disconnected and internally betrayed Jesus in his spirit. If Christ meant Body and Blood metaphorically …. why did everyone leave if it was just meant as a symbol and a shared commemorative meal”?



“*It doesn’t matter*. He couldn’t have meant that. *You can’t take these words literally*” (after just minutes before claiming exclusivity to literal understanding of Scripture).



It doesn’t matter.



Dr. Mazza makes perfect sense. Trust your eyes, if nothing else. It is so simple. You can have only one Pope. Jesus Christ ordained that at the primal founding of *His* Church. Not two, three (etc, etc). One. Only one. But those who are unwilling to see, who resist the Grace of God to see what can be seen with our eyes, the tragic answer is “it doesn’t matter”.



Well, it does matter. And God demands we do something about it, just as He did just before His great trial and crucifixion. “You too, Peter”? “Where else would I go, you have the words of eternal life” (which had just been condensed down to the Bread of Life discourse as the most essential words of all). You said it, and so I believe. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/10/dr-mazza-he-benedict-actually-issues.html?showComment=1634823079160#c2586830320933125887]Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



