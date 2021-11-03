SEARCH

Were the 2021 Virginia Democrats Afraid to reuse the “300,000 Votes [that] Magically appeared for Joe Biden in the Middle of the Night” in 2020 Biden Steal?

LifeNews.com@LifeNewsHQ· 12m Glenn Youngkin’s pro-life stance gave him a 12% advantage over Terry McAuliffe with voters who cited abortion as their top issue. In a race that he won by 2.1%, that’s a huge help. [https://twitter.com/LifeNewsHQ/status/1455919508258967553]

It appears that the 2021 Virginia Democrats were afraid with the whole nation looking to reuse the “300,000 votes [that] magically appeared for Joe Biden in the middle of the night” in the 2020 Biden Steal according to Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft. He thinks it may have been a “head-fake by Democrats on the American public”:

On Tuesday Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in Virginia. He was an impressive candidate and it was a stunning win.

As Joe Hoft reported earlier today — One year ago 300,000 votes magically appeared for Biden in the middle of the night to give him the win in Virginia. These magical votes have yet to be explained. The Democrats, fake news and even the Republican Party are incurious.

So where were the magical votes this year? Was this omission on purpose? Was this part of a larger psyop on the American public? Was this part of their game? Throw in McAuliffe as a sacrificial lamb knowing they can steal any future election at will?

So, was the 2021 Virginia race a head-fake by Democrats on the American public? [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/one-year-anniversary-2020-election-steal-2021-virginia-race-head-fake-democrats/?ff_source=Email&ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailyam&ff_content=daily]

Never forget that the 2020 Joe Biden “win” was a steal or better yet a heist of biblical proportions:

Last year, The Catholic Monitor was greatly honored to post, with permission, the full November editorial on the 2020 presidential election, “A Biblical Heist!,” of the most influential Traditionalist Catholic journal in the United Kingdom, the Christian Order, by its editor Rod Pead:

A Biblical Heist!

THE EDITOR

The portentous Freudian slip:

“We have put together,

I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organisation

in the history of American politics.” – Joe Biden, 24 October The portent realised: “We have just been through the most corrupt election in American history.

I think a threshold has been crossed. Those who watched this travesty will

never again fully trust the election process as it is practiced in America.” – R. Emmett Tyrrell, Editor-in-Chief, The American Spectator

Operation Big Steal, the CIA-Mockingbird Media’s latest psy-op, aimed at convincing the entire world that Joe Biden is the new President of the United States, rages on as I write. That votes are still being counted, recounts are to be held, and a plethora of lawsuits are being filed by the Trump team — based on voluminous evidence of voter fraud and electoral law violations that would shame a Banana Republic — has all been waved away with the same arrogant disregard that defines Soros and IPPF-funded placemen who hold their public oaths to uphold the U.S. Constitution in contempt.

Epic and flagrant

In keeping with 2016, when the same Democratic playbook was followed, the fix is in. Only this time, with the pain of that failure still raw four years on, the fraud was heightened to truly Pythonesque levels. A minute sampling:

The Trump recount team in key states “plans to present evidence that Democrats were using dead people to steal electoral college votes from the president” [Newsmax, 8/11/20].

The chairwoman of the Republican Party in Michigan informed a 6 November press conference that software provided by Dominion Voting Systems that caused thousands of Trump votes to go to Biden was used across several dozen counties: “In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000-vote swing against our candidates. … We have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity.”

Although Dominion Voting Systems insist on the reliability of their software, a letter of 13 November signed by Michigan State Senators Lana Theis and Tom Barrett, and forwarded to the Michigan Secretary of State (the person who must certify the election in that state), also noted that “at least one other Secretary of State, specifically in Texas, refused to certify Dominion Voting Systems for use because the examiner could not verify that the system was ‘safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation’.”

Among “allegations that election officials critically mishandled numerous ballots,” the two Senators listed the following:

counted ineligible ballots;

counted the same batches of ballots multiple times;

instructed poll workers to backdate absentee ballots;

counted late ballots after illicitly pre-dating them;

used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays to and inserted new names into the QVF [Michigan’s voter registration database] and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900;

accepted ballots deposited in drop boxes after the deadline;

duplicated ballots illegally;

counted ballots even though the voter’s name did not appear in the official voter rolls;

ordered workers to not verify voters’ signatures on absentee ballots;

barred poll challengers from observing the transposition and certification of absentee ballots that need to be transposed, including military ballots; and

coached voters to vote for a particular candidate and party.

The Senators went on to inform the State Secretary of further, jaw-dropping allegations:

[T]here are allegations unsecured ballots arrived at the TCF Center loading garage, outside of sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody, and without envelopes. According to the allegation, this included a batch of 40,000 ballots that arrived early Wednesday morning from out-of-state vehicles after officials said all ballots arrived. All of these ballots were allegedly for one candidate.

Also listed in the letter were multiple “allegations of illegal and official intimidation with lawful election challengers and poll watchers, which is an essential aspect of election integrity” (e.g., “removal of challengers from the site if they politely voiced a challenge”).

Concerning all of the above, the senators assured the Secretary of State: “Each of these allegations is backed up by sworn affidavits of over 100 Michigan citizens, real people, willing to face legal consequences to their lives and livelihoods to stand by their assertions.”

Patrick Colbeck, a former Michigan state senator and official poll watcher tasked with overseeing the Republican poll observers (who were kept so far from the counting that they were unable to observe and validate it) told LifeSiteNews that anybody who claims “an election victory on the basis of what happened, particularly in the state of Michigan and in the Detroit Absent Voter [AV] counting board, should not be claiming any sort of victory at all. Because I’m telling you, the fraud that we witnessed, the interference … are going to knock the socks off of people [who] may think that this is just a matter of the vote that’s been cast, move on, there’s nothing to see here. … [S]ome of the chief election officials seemed to be intent on interfering with actual oversight activities of our officials, which is blatantly against the law. And that interference did not start on election day, November 3 — it started well before that.”

In Detroit, “election officials were covering windows into the absentee ballot counting center and cheering the removal of Republican observers.”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is assisting the Trump campaign with its legal pursuit of election fraud, said that in Pennsylvania as many as 650,000 unlawful ballots were cast in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh alone. (At the time of writing, Biden led Trump in Pennsylvania by just under 54,000 votes.)

There was much additional ‘workaday fraud’ — such as casting multiple votes on behalf of one person (also rife in 2016, as Democrat operatives in New York boasted to Project Veritas undercover reporters), and the casting of votes by the dead (resurrected especially for the occasion) and by those ineligible to vote (e.g., not resident in a state for a mandated period).

And of course “ballot dumps”: boxes stuffed with thousands of pre-prepared Biden ballots delivered in the dead of night during and after the election to slash huge Trump leads.

Grassroots indignation

Despite the media covering over such flagrant fraud, keeping the nation in the dark while calling the election for Biden, a Rasmussen poll of 10 November still showed Donald Trump’s approval rating in the week since the election up 3% (to 52%) and his disapproval rating down 3% (to 47%). From the poll findings, author and columnist Daniel Flynn drew the logical conclusion:

Most Americans do not believe that Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election. Forty-nine percent told pollster Scott Rasmussen that he did. Thirty-four percent believe Trump won. Sixteen percent describe themselves as “not sure.” Given this lack of confidence in our institutions, pro-Biden forces should welcome the challenges to the election by Trump’s legal team if only to prove the legitimacy of their candidate.

An American subscriber sent this assessment which captures the widespread indignation behind the Rasmussen figures:

There is NO WAY Sleepy Joe got the most votes in US History. More than Obama in 2008?(1) More than Hillary? Voter turnouts higher than 100% in some areas? And 90% in others? Dead people and people over 100 years old voting in record numbers? What kind of nonsense is this? In the BEST of times, voter turnout is lucky to get in the 60s-70s%. Once numbers are corrected, I believe it will show Trump got the most votes in US history.

EVERYONE, no matter who you voted for, should be outraged and want a recount to prove who won without question! We have the right to FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS in the USA! NO ONE will trust the election process if we don’t take this to court.

If Sleepy Joe won fairly, then we’ll have to accept it, but it has to be proved one way or the other. Notice how no Dems want a recount? Notice how the only states in question are the swing states? Notice how the shady counting happened in the middle of the night and days later? HOW STUPID do they think Americans are?

Trump votes were a RED [Republican] TSUNAMI and the Dems didn’t see those numbers coming. They didn’t make enough fake ballots to beat the lead that Trump had in almost every state, so they halted the count in the middle of the night to get more fake ballots made. They had to buy more days to get more fake ballots in! They didn’t plan on all the votes from Hispanics, Blacks, and Women for Trump. They pretty much did it out in the open. There are TONS of witnesses and proof! Don’t believe what the mainstream media is saying. Biden did NOT win and the courts will show the truth! The Dems were not allowing Republican pollsters to watch the counting, or to be close enough to witness the signatures. They broke so many rules it’s insane!

Explosive, “irrefutable proof”

This passionate reaction is bolstered by the incorruptible Sidney Powell.(2) A former Federal Prosecutor assisting President Trump’s legal team, she affirmed on 8 November during a television interview:

“[T]here has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America. They have done it in every way imaginable, from having dead people vote in massive numbers to absolutely fraudulently creating ballots that exist only voting for Biden.”

She explained that they had discovered more than 450,000 ballots in the swing states cast for Biden alone, with no other selections of the many to be made down the ballot paper. She also charged that computer software “glitches” in the earlier referenced Dominion Voting Systems that flipped votes from Trump to Biden were not an accident.

Powell has uncovered “irrefutable proof” by way of “staggering statistical evidence” and “staggering witness testimony” of the way in which votes were stolen and precisely who is involved. “If you want to talk about foreign election interference, we certainly have it now,” she said, claiming that the Canadian company Dominion Voting Services, for one, had created its software to alter votes beginning with outcomes in Venezuela for Hugo Chavez. In this regard, another Trump legal team leader, Rudy Giuliani, speaking on 15 November alongside Powell on Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures, explained:

And the software that they [Dominion] use is done by a company called Smartmatic — a company that was founded by Chavez. And Chavez’s two allies who still own it. It has been used to cheat in elections in South America. It was banned by the United States about a decade ago.

Smartmatic has come back as a subcontractor. And Dominion sends everything to them. Can you believe it? Our results are sent overseas. Why?

Together with Giuliani and their other legal colleagues, Powell is exposing financial and political interests in Dominion, including those of certain US governors and Secretaries of State who conspired in this self-enrichment scheme to change votes.

Now, while explosive, these revelations would not elicit a single blink of surprise from anyone familiar with the global pyramid of financial, economic and political power and its labyrinthine networks of influence (including subversive, omnipresent CIA fronts, the type of which descriptions of Dominion Voting Systems and Smarmatic instantly call to mind). It is Powell’s spotless reputation and record of successfully exposing and prosecuting criminality at the highest levels, however, that allows us to be morally certain of the veracity of her claims.

During the 15 November Fox News interview, for instance, she introduced the name of one Peter Neffenger, a retired Coast Guard admiral. Apparently, he is the Chairman of the Board of Smartmatic — and… guess what? He is a member of the Biden transition team. Powell went on:

I never say anything I can’t prove. Secondly the evidence is coming in so fast I can’t even process it all. Millions of Americans have written I would say by now. Definitely hundreds of thousands have stepped forward with their different experiences of voter fraud. But this is a massive election fraud, and I’m very concerned that it involved not only Dominion and the Smartmatic software, but the software was essentially used by other election machines also. It’s the software that was the problem. Even their own manual explains how votes can be wiped away. It’s like drag and drop Trump votes to a separate folder and then delete that folder. It is absolutely brazen how people bought the system and why they bought the system, in fact, every state that bought Dominion for sure should have a criminal investigation or at least a serious investigation of the officers in the states who bought the software. We’ve even got evidence of some kickbacks, essentially.

At one point during the Powell/Giuliani interview, the Fox News host, Maria Bartiromo, added this vital information, quoting a source identified as a senior U.S. Intelligence Official:

The key point to understand is that the Smartmatic system has a “backdoor” that allows it to be “mirrored and monitored” allowing the intervening party a real-time understanding of how many votes will be needed to gain an electoral advantage.

She also noted the strategic state-targetting of the software:

The swing states who used the Dominion voting machines with the Smartmatic software: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And I have a graphic of the states where they stopped counting. They are: Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

There are still moreastonishing links in the criminal chain. “The Dominion/Smartmatic controversy,” writes The American Spectator’s Scott McKay, “is apparently related, though how we aren’t quite sure, to a supercomputer named Hammer created by the NSA for signals intelligence purposes and an application on that computer known as Scorecard, which is, reportedly, capable of rigging elections all over the world. Whether Hammer and Scorecard used Smartmatic to hack into Dominion machines to flip Trump votes for Biden is a matter of speculation at present.”

“Yes, it all sounds quite fanciful,” observes McKay, “like a John Grisham or John le Carré novel come to life, and the temptation is to throw up one’s hands and ask if these lawyers have lost their minds. On the other hand, American politics has lost its immunity to fanciful conspiracy theories coming true,” he adds, citing the non-stop conspiracies to unseat President Trump, including the most comically absurd conspiracy theory of all: that he colluded with Vladimir Putin to rig the 2016 election with $200,000 in Facebook ads!

On the one hand, you really can’t make this stuff up. On the other, it’s all so tediously predictable. For as mind-blowing as it is, from the Russia collusion and Ukraine impeachment mega-hoaxes — both intended to project the crimes perpetrated by the hoaxers themselves onto Donald Trump and his administration, to distract attention from their treason and criminality — it is a mere dolly step to this particular mega-fraud.

As the upstanding Steve Mosher wrote on LifeSite: “Virtually all the power centres in our country, from Big Media and Big Tech to Hollywood and Wall Street, are attempting to deny the true winner of the presidential contest his victory, and to perversely claim the runner-up as the president-elect. If every legal vote had been counted, and every illegal ballot thrown out,” he states, “Trump would have over 300 Electoral College votes [only 270 are required for victory]. Joe Biden would have called to concede the evening of November 3rd.”

The only response to such brazen subversion is the truth and transparency ever denied to the hapless public by a complicit media — which, at last count, has now merged into just five controlling corporations. So, always bearing in mind that only hard evidence tested and proven in court is of ultimate value to the President, let us continue with further ‘bombshell’ information pouring in from credible alternative media sources that points overwhelmingly to an election heist of biblical proportions.

Foreign raids and CIA meddling

As revealed by Powell and Giuliani, attention has turned to massive foreign internet servers through which (against all common sense and national security) U.S. election data is routed. In a 14 November video interview Republican congressman Louis Gohmert (Texas) revealed a tweeted report of a raid on the internet server ‘farm’ of a bankrupted company in Barcelona, involving the U.S. military. Great Game India reports:

Days after it was revealed how 2020 US Elections were rigged by Canadian Crown Agent Dominion Voting Systems through a so-called “glitch”, now GreatGameIndia has found involvement of another dubious foreign company in US Election meddling. The votes cast by Americans were counted by a bankrupted Spanish company Scytl in Spain. Like Dominion Voting Systems, Scytl has a long history of election fraud in various nations including injecting backdoors in its election software. The issue has prompted experts to question why the sensitive job of counting votes was outsourced to a foreign company? How could a bankrupted Spanish company count American votes in Spain?

Due to such widespread fraud, the Chairman of the US Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes that the 2020 US Presidential Election is illegitimate.

The Gateway Pundit, a respected conservative news outlet at the forefront of uncovering the 3 November conspiracy, reached out to its sources to confirm the military operations in Europe related to gathering evidence of election theft.

The US government, once they determined that this Dominion server was involved, then the intelligence community began to a search for the server and discovered the server was in Germany. In order to get access to that server and have it available for use in a legal manner they had to have the State Department work in tandem with the Department of Justice. They had to request that the government of Germany cooperate in allowing this seizure of this server. The appropriate documents required to affect that kind of seizure were put in place, signed off on, and it appears there was also US military support in this operation. The US military was not in the lead. But this helps explain why [former Defence Secretary Mark] Esper was fired [by President Trump last November] and [former director of the National Counterterrorism Centre Christopher] Miller and Kash Patel [the top counter-terrorism adviser on the White House National Security Council, who also helped expose the conspiratorial roles of President Obama, FBI chief James Comey et. al., in the Russia-collusion hoax against the President] were put in place [i.e., appointed as Defence Secretary and Chief of Staff respectively] — so that the military would not interfere with the operation in any way.

By getting hold of the server they now are going to have the direct evidence of when they were instructed to stop counting and who initiated the algorithm that started switching votes. The CIA was completely excluded from this operation.

The decision to sideline the nefarious CIA was particularly wise in this case, since we know from documents released by Wikileaks in March 2017 that the CIA used a data centre in Frankfurt as a remote hacking base to rig US elections! As reported by DW.com at the time:

Wikileaks released a trove of CIA documents on Tuesday [7/3/17] that it claimed revealed details of a secret hacking arsenal. The release included 8,761 documents that it claimed revealed details of “malware, viruses, trojans, weaponised ‘zero day’ exploits, malware remote control systems and associated documentation.” The leaks purportedly revealed that a top secret CIA unit used the German city of Frankfurt am Main as the starting point for numerous hacking attacks on Europe, China and the Middle East. German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported the building was known to be home to a vast network of intelligence personnel including CIA agents, NSA spies, military secret service personnel, Department of Homeland Security employees and Secret Service employees. It reported the Americans had also established a dense network of outposts and shell companies in Frankfurt.

As commentator Mike Adams reasonably observed:

It appears the CIA was using the same foreign data centre to hack the US elections… and got caught. This is precisely why, as the Gateway Pundit reports, the CIA was kept completely out of the server raid operation that just took place in Germany. The raid was likely levelled against the CIA’s own server farm that ran the remote Dominion hacking operation the night of the election. [Natural News, 13/11/20]

He continued:

It should be obvious to any informed person that everything Big Tech and news media did to rig this election, then bury the Democrats’ massive vote fraud operations, was a covert, fraudulent deception and unlawful action… and it was all carried out on behalf of communist nations like China and globalist operations that are located outside the United States. It’s not merely that the voting system companies whose hardware and software systems rigged the election were located in Canada and Spain; we’re also told that part of the CIA’s rigging of the election in real-time involved data being offshored to servers located in Germany and possibly in Serbia. So there are at least three of four foreign countries involved in this election, and that doesn’t even include China and Venezuela, who both had other roles in running influence operations to rig the election outcome in favour of Biden. (Funding for Dominion was also provided, it is rumoured, by wealthy socialists in Venezuela.)

Are the recounts irrelevant?

As demonstrated in these pages many times, the term “Deep State” effectively serves as a broad label for institutionalised (i.e., taxpayer-funded) transnational organised crime. (Just as “Deep Church,” its synergistic ecclesiastical twin, signifies institutionalised graft and corruption of faith and morals.) The global nature of Operation Big Steal should not therefore, surprise us. But in Adams’ view, once Trump’s team gathers all this “irrefutable evidence of criminal collusion to carry out election interference,” it is precisely this foreign dimension that offers a realistic means of voiding the fake result.

That happy outcome for Christian faith, conscience and life (especially in the womb) is legally possible due to a little-known Executive Order signed into existence on 12 September 2018 by President Donald J. Trump. Adams explains:

That order, available at Whitehouse.gov, is entitled, “Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election.” In that executive order, which almost no one has covered since the day it was signed, President Trump declares a national emergency. That emergency is still in play to this day, and the 2020 election was conducted under this state of emergency, which is a crucial point to understand what’s coming next.

In the Executive Order, the President states that people and organisations located, in part, outside the United States are known to be able to, “interfere in or undermine public confidence in United States elections, including through the unauthorised accessing of election and campaign infrastructure or the covert distribution of propaganda and disinformation.“

“Team Trump already has the full transaction logs of Dominion Voting Systems election alterations,” Adams continues,

and with raids taking place in Europe, more evidence of foreign interference is being secured. Importantly, this enormous cache of vote fraud evidence will be more than sufficient for President Trump to present this evidence to the American people, then declare an illegal insurrection attempt against the United States of America while deploying US Marshalls or military police to arrest the treasonous actors in the United States who attempted to carry out this elaborate criminal fraud. “

[…] Once all the evidence is compiled and presented, President Trump merely needs to declare the entire election to be null and void as an artifact of a failed foreign coup attempt against the United States, aided by treasonous operators inside the Democratic party and certain dark corners of the intelligence community (CIA, FBI, etc.)

As an immutable legal principle, any party that engages in a social contract (such as an election) and then cheats to try to unfairly “win” that contract, is disqualified by default. You cannot win an election by stealing it. There is overwhelming precedent for this in court decisions from both SCOTUS [Supreme] and Federal district courts. The recounts are irrelevant. The “certification” of the fraudulent votes is just theatre. None of that matters once the overwhelming fraudulent nature of the entire operation is documented and revealed to all.

We may hope that it works out in that just and logical way, since recounts very rarely overturn the initial vote. Yet we know that the global forces of subversion hold such a firm grip on the switching points of power and influence, to include a weaponised entertainment-media that so easily and repeatedly warps public perception of reality, that only fervent prayer can overturn this blatant political heist.

Our great hope lies, therefore, not in the dutiful ongoing investigations but the worldwide ascent to Heaven of untold prayerful pleas for justice. And since God will receive and weigh each petition perfectly, every unlikely thing is still to play for. Anything remains possible; even the seemingly fanciful nullification and mass arrests called for by Mike Adams.

But regardless of the final outcome, let us continue to examine the mechanics of the attempted Big Steal which would place the Culture of Death back in the Oval Office — on steroids.

“Mail-in voting”

The major platform for the fraud was universal “mail-in voting.” Rolled out nationwide at Democrat insistence for this election (under cover of Covid hysteria), it fuelled the “ballot dumps.”

Rather than normal absentee voting that requires strict verification of voter ID, unsolicited ballots were sent out without proper checks and controls; such that absentee voters who didn’t provide complete information on their envelope about a witness who saw them fill out the ballot, for example, would not have to complete a new ballot and locate another witness.

This naturally broadened the market for “ballot harvesting” (stealing and forging ballots) upon which the dumping of great numbers of fraudulent ballots during the election counts largely depended.

Consider that only five states normally offer voting by mail as their primary means of casting a ballot: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. And yet, according to data from the federal Election Assistance Commission, between 2012 and 2018 even these small states were unable to account for 28.3 million mail-in ballots: missing votes that amount to nearly one in five of all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in those few states. The authorities simply have no idea what happened to these ballots.

Moreover, among those five vote-by-mail states, only Utah does not have multiple convictions for election fraud, which run into the dozens among the other four.

Nationally, the Heritage Foundation maintains an election fraud database that documents 1,285 proven cases of voter fraud, many of which involve mail-in ballots in swing states that will decide the eventual outcome of this election.

Even congressmen and their staff have been convicted of running electoral scams. In 2013, for instance, the chief of staff to Joe Garcia, Florida’s Democrat representative, was convicted and jailed for “orchestrating a plot involving the submission of hundreds of fraudulent absentee-ballot requests.” The New York Times described Garcia’s exploitation of just one chronic vulnerability of mail-in voting:

Election administrators have a shorthand name for a central weakness of voting by mail. They call it granny farming.… Voters in nursing homes can be subjected to subtle pressure, outright intimidation or fraud. The secrecy of their voting is easily compromised. And their ballots can be intercepted both coming and going.

Former Democrat representative Austin Murphy was indicted by a Pennsylvania grand jury for multiple counts of forgery, tampering with public records, criminal conspiracy, and election code violations. “After closed door negotiations, however, all charges were dropped except for absentee ballot fraud. He was eventually convicted of forging the ballots of senior citizens living in a nursing home. Murphy was quite literally smiling as he walked with mere probation.” [“Why Has Biden Hired 600 Lawyers?”, The American Spectator, 13/7/20]

Shortly before the election, in September, Project Veritas had presented further, irrefutable undercover video evidence of rampant “ballot harvesting” by a Somali cabal in league with Minnesota’s Democrat machine, which is headed by notorious Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.(3) This rank criminality, decried by President Trump at the time, was rewarded by the decision of Democrat officials in Minnesota to bypass a state law requiring absentee ballots to be accompanied by the signature of a witness — a decision rationalised, of course, by the “public health emergency.”

Trump and his team were doing everything possible to ensure a fair election by blocking this mail-in voting system which, they warned, “invites fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting.”

Meanwhile, as if anticipating the 24 October admission by Joe Biden’s senile subconscious that his own party was “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organisation in the history of American politics,” Democrat operative Josh Mendelsohn, CEO of an organisation working for major pro-Biden Political Action Committees, had boasted a few months earlier that “Trump’s election night victory” would be “chipped away by mail-in votes that will [eventually] show Biden as the winner.” [“Democrats Plan to Steal the Election Using Mail-In Voting,” Fox News and Breitbart, 4/9/20]

To cite just one example of how this Democrat ploy played out: in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s 700,000-vote lead on Election Night was indeed “chipped away by mail-in votes” which poured in over the next several days and allowed Joe Biden to open up the modest margin he used to declare his miraculous victory — precisely as Mendelsohn prophesied.

Biden’s laptop: the decisive cover-up

On election night, seeking “to protect the integrity” of this particular election, and in consequence the entire electoral process on which the American Republic stands, President Trump addressed a crowd of his workers and supporters. Simply and truly he laid out the reality of the election, to include the sort of criminal reality described above, but also many positive outcomes such as outstanding Republican results in the concurrent Senate and House elections; historically remarkable results which fly in the face of Biden’s presidential tally. Herewith a few excerpts from a LifeSite report of the President’s 5 November update:

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

Trump called attention to his “decisive” margins in “many critical states, including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.” “We won these and many others despite historic election interference from big media, big money and big tech.”

This combined interference was embodied in the cover-up of the damning contents of a laptop belonging to Biden’s son, Hunter.

The laptop and original hard drive were first handed over to the FBI in November 2019, and copies of the hard drive later given to Rudy Giuliani’s attorney by the owner of a Delaware computer repair shop. He had stumbled across incriminating emails and visual material while preparing the laptop for resale after Hunter, who left it for repair in 2019, had failed to collect it, thus legally forfeiting ownership under the terms of the contract. Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and President Trump’s personal attorney, provided one of the copies of the hard drive to the New York Post.

The contents revealed Joe’s headship of the Biden crime family’s dirty dealings with China (read: Chinese Communist Party), Ukraine and other foreign powers while he was Vice President. Voluminous graphic evidence of Hunter’s drug-taking and sexual degeneracy (including with minors) — behaviour which mirrors his father’s own degenerate proclivities — was also revealed.

The scorching material confirmed, once and for all, Joe Biden’s lifelong monetising of his public office (he has portrayed himself as nearly penniless when, in fact, he is a multi-millionaire), as well as the insatiable greed that compliments his equally renowned insatiable lust. On 15 October, Giuliani told Newsmax TV:

Now we have [Hunter] Biden’s own text messages to his father, to others, which make it clear they were stealing money, taking money from countries like Iraq, Ukraine, China, Romania, don’t forget Moscow, the $3.5 million from Moscow that Biden lied about at the [televised presidential] debate.

Giuliani added that the FBI has had the hard drive’s contents for eight months, keeping it under wraps despite the fact that, in his view, the pictures and videos constitute a “national security threat to the United States” because they are all in the hands of China so they can extort Joe Biden with them. “How come Joe lost every negotiation with China?” he asked rhetorically. “He’s been using his family to make millions for years. He’s been doing it by selling us out. And it’s disgraceful that the media covers it up.”

Giulani told Fox News that after the shop owner called the FBI in the first instance, “the FBI came. The FBI interviewed him. He told the FBI everything I just told you. And then he said to the FBI agent … ‘I’m really afraid because the Bidens are very powerful around here.’ He said, ‘I’m really worried what they’re going to do to me’.”

According to Giuliani, the FBI agent answered, “Don’t worry, if you keep your mouth shut, nothing will happen.”

He added that the shop owner made four copies of the hard drive, leaving two “with friends of his in case he was killed.”

This further underscores the interlocking white-collar criminal interests of The Swamp inherited by political novice Donald Trump.

The FBI functions under the authority of the Department of ‘Justice’, the current head of which, Attorney General William Barr, is a former diehard Bush functionary: viz., a veteran of Deep State Central! (President Trump was clearly manoeuvred into appointing Barr as a compromise candidate to quell Operation “Insurance Policy” — the FBI’s self-professed Russia-collusion hoax devised to unseat Trump in the unlikely event of his victory).

Ever in lockstep with Deep State comrades, when the Biden scandal finally broke a month before the election, the MSM and their Silicon Valley counterparts (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube/Google) shut up shop; censoring news coverage to protect Beijing Joe. They locked accounts of media, celebrities, government officials and anyone else who shared the New York Post’s story — including accounts of the White House Press Secretary and those of the editors of New York Post itself, one of whom tweeted:

This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war.

I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden.

— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 14, 2020

Gregg Jarrett, legal and political analyst for Fox News Channel, nailed the tyrannical double standard, tweeting:

Let me get this straight: The NY Times can post to Twitter & Facebook its story on Trump’s taxes based on unnamed sources and documents it won’t produce. But the NY Post cannot post its story on Biden based on documents it produced. Confused? Don’t be. It’s political censorship.

Underlining the pervasive Orwellian fear treated in his October 2020 documentary Trump Card: Beating Socialism, Corruption and the Deep State (“an exposé of the gangsterisation that now defines the Democratic Party”), bestselling author and film-maker Dinesh D’Souza told America First radio on 3 November:

I never thought I would see a time when not only would the media ignore huge stories — because think how hard that is to pull off in the free market; there are thousands of journalists, hundreds of media institutions — why won’t even one guy at the Dallas Morning News, or the Sacramento Bee say, hey, listen, all my idiot colleagues don’t want to cover the Biden scandal, I’m going to do it, and I’m going to become the most famous media reporter in the country. But even that guy won’t do it. He’s scared.(4)

To get around the censorship, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee put this Facebook and Twitter-censored @NYPost article about the scandal on their press website:

Press Releases and news | October 14, 2020

Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The [Washington] Post.

The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads. An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

The blockbuster correspondence — … flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings”…

The sordid truth was further confirmed when the laptop revelations were verified by Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner, former naval officer Tony Bobulinski, who was compelled to speak out publicly when his good name risked being muddied by the lies spewed forth by the Bidens. In attendance at the second presidential debate when Joe Biden again denied any involvement in his family’s business, Bobulinski told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, “I almost stood up and yelled “Liar!”.”

Why & What if?

On 14 October, straight-shooting attorney Robert Barnes, who deals in civil, criminal and constitutional law, tweeted his view of why they would launch such an apparently suicidal blackout:

Twitter, Facebook, and Google have the real election data, from their internal algorithmic information. They are risking public notice of their brazen censorship to suppress the Biden story to the extent of blocking the White House. What does that tell you about how close [the election] is?…

“If the content of the hard drive had been released [by the FBI] when received in November 2019,” former Trump adviser Steve Bannon told Revolver News, “there would have been no impeachment of Trump, and Bernie Sanders would be the Democratic Party nominee.”

Equally, if news reports of the contents of the hard drive had not been censored by the media in October 2020, imagine the number of decisive votes Trump would have won. A new post-election poll from the Media Research Center, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, provides a clue.

Conducted on 2-3 November, the nationwide survey of 1,000 actual voters (including early voters) shows that 36 percent of Biden voters were not aware of the evidence linking Joe Biden to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter. Thirteen percent of these voters (or 4.6% of Biden’s total vote) say that had they known these facts, they would not have voted for the former Vice President. Such a shift away from Biden would have seen President Trump win the election with 289 electoral votes. [NewsBusters, 9/11/20]

Righteous presidential plaint

Against that background of wholesale media and FBI collusion and cover-up — all with a view to re-establishing the Deep State-Chinese Communist cabal that ruled the U.S. and global roost prior to Donald Trump’s election — the President’s 5 November update speech before his assembled troops is even more compelling:

Trump cited major victories of Republicans, and of his own campaign, during the 2020 election cycle. “We grew our party by four million voters, the greatest turnout in Republican Party history,” he said. “We kept the Senate despite having twice as many seats to defend as Democrats. For the first time ever, we lost zero races in the House. It’s a very unusual thing.

“This was also the year of the Republican woman. More Republican women were elected to Congress than ever before. That’s a great achievement.

“I won the largest share of non-white voters of any Republican in 60 years, including historic numbers of Latino, African American, Asian American and Native American voters. At the national level, our opponents’ major donors were Wall Street bankers and special interests. Our major donors were police officers, farmers, everyday citizens.”

“Democrats are the party of the big donors, the big media, the big tech, it seems. Republicans have become the party of the American worker.”

Trump went on to describe in detail numerous instances of apparent election meddling. He also discussed some of his ongoing efforts to fight what he described as “tremendous corruption.”

“Media polling was election interference, in the truest sense of that word, by powerful special interests,” Trump said.

“There are now only a few states yet to be decided in the presidential race. The voting apparatus of those states are run in all cases by Democrats. We were winning in all the key locations by a lot, actually. And then our numbers miraculously started getting whittled away in secret and they wouldn’t allow legally permissible observers.”

Trump alluded to the lawsuits his administration is filing to challenge indications of fraud. “Even beyond our litigation, there’s tremendous amount of litigation because of how unfair this process was,” he said. “I’ve been talking about mail-in voting for a long time. It’s really destroyed our system. It’s a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt even if they aren’t by nature.”

“They want to find out how many votes they need and they seem to be able to find them. They wait and wait, and then they find them. It’s amazing how those mail-in ballots are so one-sided too. This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen.

“Detroit and Philadelphia, known as two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country, easily, cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race.

“And Pennsylvania Democrats have gone to the state supreme court to try and ban our election observers. They don’t want anyone watching them as they count the ballots. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason why they would not want to have people watching this process because if it’s straight they should be proud of it. Philadelphia observers have been kept very far away, so far that people are using binoculars to try and see.

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly. I really believe that, that’s why they did the mail-in ballots where there’s tremendous corruption and fraud going on. That’s why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever. They refused to include any requirement to identify signatures or even determine whether they’re eligible or ineligible to vote. They have no idea.”

Trump additionally pointed out that ballots are being counted “without even postmarks or any ID whatsoever.”

“I challenge Joe and every Democrat to clarify that they only want legal votes. We want every legal vote counted. We want openness and transparency. No secret count rooms, no mystery ballots, no illegal votes being cast after election day.

“We want an honest election, we want an honest count. That’s the way this country is going to win.”

Fight to the bitter end

Some within the President’s inner circle are said to be encouraging him to eschew what they see as a damaging scorched earth-approach; effectively urging him to adopt the false magnanimity of Richard Nixon, who conceded despite election theft by the JFK Democrats.

As ever, the appeasers are wrong.

The primary concern is not the historical futility of recounts.

Nor is it the massive voter fraud viewed in isolation.

What should exercise their minds is the fact that the Republicans knew the Democrats were going to cheat as never before, yet weren’t able to do anything to prevent it.

That chilling fact speaks to the exponential subversion of the democratic process and, in consequence, the stability of nations. For make no mistake, if such brazen U.S. election fraud is not at least challenged, it will be mimicked even more rapidly by other Western democracies already primed for the brutal police-state alternative, as pitiless Covid Crackdowns have so graphically revealed.

Trump must, therefore,stay his legal course. To bow to a media coup d’état would render allU.S. elections superfluous, with a destabilising global flow-on effect. A fact admitted even by a few coup-collaborators. The anti-Trump Houston Chronicle for one stated on 5 November that the American people must never be “deprived of the sense of ownership they should always have in an election, no matter which candidate wins.”

Come what may, therefore, this most unlikely, extraordinary pro-God, pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom, pro-sovereignty, patriotic President will stand his ground and exhaust every legal avenue available to right this monumental injustice: the “greatest theft in the history of America,” as he described it to the New York Post.

A 12 November presidential tweet quotes a progress report

Just as he has dared to proclaim Our Lord Jesus Christ before the prideful lords of this world, he will dare to defy MSM megalomaniacs who believe it is they who determine winners and losers, simply by parroting the preferred result of their Deep State employers.

When they did so in unison several days after the vote, world leaders duly rushed to congratulate Biden, including a certain papal infiltrator, who quickly offered Deep Church felicitations to his Deep State comrade.

But not all of them toed the globalist party line. Presidents Putin and Bolsonaro were among several who refrained from trampling over diplomatic protocol to cement a lie.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican president since December 2018, was another. He told reporters at a news conference that “with regard to the US election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved. I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over.”

This is all the more noteworthy since López Obrador, who runs a left-wing party, is representative of Donald Trump’s dealings with many foreign leaders; which cordial, productive relationships the media ever distort and spin into the polar opposite of reality.

“President Trump has been very respectful with us and we have achieved very good accords,” said López Obrador. “We thank him for not having been a meddler and he has respected us.”

Contrariwise, advocacy-journalists of the MSM lack all respect for President Trump despite his many successes, to include profitable foreign relations, and never stop meddling with bad intent.

But they will not deter Trump.

He is too focussed on the seismic fallout of their seditious role in the Big Steal.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation,” he told his troops.

“We have so much evidence, so much proof. It’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land. We can’t have an election stolen like this. We can’t let that happen to the United States of America. It’s not a question of who wins, Republican or Democrat, Joe, myself. We can’t be disgraced by letting something like this happen.”

They never learn!

The creatures of the fetid Swamp, left and right, should have known better than to expect the indomitable New Yorker to buckle and roll over.

Bad mistake!

Truly, they never learn. Not even from the abject failure of their furious campaign of heat and hatred, including:

never-ending misrepresentations and abject lies (— The Washington Post typically alleged just two days ago that Trump dropped a key claim in his Pennsylvania lawsuit, which was 100% false);

criminal set-ups of his colleagues and supporters, especially but not only through the Russia collusion scam (5) ;

; hateful personal attacks on his wife and children (including threats against his little boy Baron and legal harassment of his totally innocent eldest son);

the baseless Ukraine impeachment pantomime;

endless Hitler comparisons at once vicious and absurd.

Spewed forth in a constant stream for the best part of 5 years (starting well before his election), this unrelenting bile and mendacity, which fuelled the Trump Derangement Syndrome that incited the country, would’ve crushed the toughest of seasoned politicians in half the time.

They underestimated him right from the outset, when he outthought and outplayed the Never Trumpersof the Republican National Committee; self-satisfied establishment hacks who joined the Mockingbird Media in mocking him, even as their preferred 17 heavyweight candidates fell like dominoes before the massive patriotic movement he created on the way to unlikely nomination and miraculous presidential victory.

In permanent denial about his astonishing energy and staying power ever since, they have preferred to exaggerate inevitable disagreements and presidential mistakes and missteps while decrying or misrepresenting astounding achievements at home and abroad, if reported at all.

And yet his polarising stand against a Culture of Death personified by Hillary, Barack and Joe, inspires awe among those who hail above all else his heroic support for the unborn, including graphic reminders before Congress itself of their gruesome and painful fate each and every day by the thousands.

Likewise, we can only give thanks for his unabashed public praise of God and unyielding support for Catholics and our vital right to conscientious objection (— and that despite expressions of contempt rained upon him by the putative Vicar of Christ and his chosen chorus of homo-enablers: Tobin, Cupich, Gregory, et. al.).

Just four years ago, only in our wildest dreams could we have imagined such a pro-life champion in the Oval Office. Yet there is so much else that warrants secular praise:

record GDP and stock market highs, taking economic growth to levels considered impossible when Obama left office after running the country into the ground;

GDP and stock market highs, taking economic growth to levels considered impossible when Obama left office after running the country into the ground; record food stamp and unemployment lows (especially among blacks);

food stamp and unemployment lows (especially among blacks); unprecedented slashing of red tape (the barely mentioned fulfilment of which campaign promise turbo-charged the economy);

slashing of red tape (the barely mentioned fulfilment of which campaign promise turbo-charged the economy); starting no new wars; thereby saving untold lives and hellish misery, while even bringing U.S. troops home (the first president for several decades to defy the all-powerful Military Industrial Complex in that lucrative regard — no mean feat!),

One could list many more historic successes, before any one of which journalists would gush and bow if achieved by a globalist incumbent.

“Instead,” noted Mark Bauerlein in August 2018, “we get quibbles and warnings of what the future may hold. [Liberal commentator] Ezra Klein even argued that with such a low unemployment rate (3.8%), Trump’s economy should be performing much better than it is.”

In other words, where Trump is concerned, even good news is bad news in the Orwellian peace-is- war/war-is-peace parallel universe constructed and promoted by Deep State-controlled corporate media.

In a world blessed with objective news reported by journalists worthy of their vital profession, however, this President’s deep connection with American workers sold out, disenfranchised and deplored by criminal Deep State actors like Crooked Hillary and Beijing Joe — a unique relationship on show at every Trump mega-rally yet ignored by the press — would of itself and alone be lauded as worthy of a presidential Memorial.

Like the Lincoln Memorial, that Trump tribute would surely feature inscriptions from his many memorable speeches, the plain-speaking likes of which may never again grace presidential lips.

Not least the peerless inauguration address of 20 January 2017, in which his predatory predecessors seated behind him — the Bushes, Clintons and Obama, who all soiled their souls and lined their pockets with American blood and treasure — were shot down like ducks in a row as Trump drew first blood in his quest to restore the pride, dignity, and greatness of his beloved country.

For over thirty years he had quietly and thoughtfully bemoaned the run-down state of his nation, all the while resisting entreaties to enter politics because, he mused on one such public occasion, “It’s a very nasty business.” In hindsight, a portentous reflection.

In the end, thankfully, for all our sakes, capitulation is a foreign concept to Donald Trump.

“He doesn’t like losing,” confirmed his acting chief of staff, putting the Swamp on notice that whatever the outcome of his legal challenge there is not the slightest possibility his boss will be departing the political scene. Since that would leave them free to flood the U.S. public square with their endless, treacherous, ruinous, Godless machinations — which endanger life on earth, born and pre-born.

Peerless intervention

Pondering the epic scale of this latest Deep State operation and all the equally unprecedented and directly associated Covid/BLM/Reset Operations we have witnessed this year, I wondered: how best to tie it all together, with so much that needs explaining about the Deep State/Deep Church nexus personified by sinister puppets like Biden and Bergoglio?

The question answered itself, however, when I read the ensuing statement by Archbishop Viganò.

Even by his exalted standards, this latest critique by His Grace is so exceptional —in its pithy summation of events at once complex and frightening — that it really must be given pride of place; to be read (and carefully re-read!) by all those who genuinely believe, as readers of this journal most certainly do, that only the truth, however alarming, can set us free to re-establish Christendom — or in Davos-speak, to Build Back Better for Christ the King!

In keeping with his previous statements, the Archbishop’s letter once more resonates with the angelic clarity and conviction of the Encyclicals, Apostolic Letters and Exhortations of the great pre-conciliar pontiffs. One thinks, for example, of Our Apostolic Mandate (1910), St. Pius X’s blistering and prescient condemnation of those Catholics seduced by

the great movement of apostasy being organised in every country for the establishment of a One-World Church which shall have neither dogmas, nor hierarchy, neither discipline for the mind, nor curb for the passions, and which, under the pretext of freedom and human dignity, would bring back to the world… the reign of legalized cunning and force, and the oppression of the weak, and of all those who toil and suffer.

Archbishop Viganò’s excoriating summary analysis echoes St. Pius at a time when that tyrannical “reign” is being brought “back to the world” before our very eyes, under Orwellian slogans like “build back better” and “the new normal.”

Concise and incisive, his clarification of events will especially strengthen the prayerful resolve of those confused and despondent before the interlocking psychological operations being waged against us on several fronts.

Just as God gifted us a mercurial President to confront His enemies without, so He manifestly raised up this true Shepherd to expose and decry His enemies within; the Great Apostasy “at the top” of His Church. We do well, therefore, to heed his voice and follow his prayerful advice.

Through the Holy Rosary commended so highly by His Grace, may the foul political winds blowing directly against the Trump legal team be reversed and the enemy thrown into confusion, exposed, and crushed.

We may then rejoice like our Catholic forebears in 1571 and 1683, after last gasp victories at Lepanto and the gates of Vienna, offering thanks to God and Our Lady for a second presidential term promising greater strides still: for faith, life, family, freedom and sovereignty — everywhere!

FOOTNOTES:

(1) As noted political author Jack Cashill commented caustically in this regard: “It would appear that a senile old man who represents everything the Democratic Party claims to have outgrown — sexism, racism, whiteness — attracted nearly 10 million more Democratic voters in 2020 than did the party’s articulate, bright, clean, nice-looking African-American messiah in 2012.”

(2) Author of the bestseller Licensed to Lie (which calls out vicious and unethical government prosecutors harboured within and enabled by an ironically named Department of Justice), Powell is renowned for her competence, courage and integrity. For instance, she heroically stepped in to defend the President’s former National Security Adviser, General Michael Flynn, after he had been framed and ruined by Deep State forces (crooked FBI agents, lawyers and judges). She exposed the web of corruption and had Flynn’s conviction quashed.

(3) A poster child for the political sewage that has polluted America’s public square and now fouled this presidential election, Somali-born Omar (who mocked Jesus in a December 2018 tweet) has been charged with multiple campaign finance violations, and allegedly committed immigration fraud when she married and then divorced her own brother. As recently as 10 November, FoxNews.com reported: “Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has paid nearly $2.8 million to her husband’s political consulting firm so far in the 2019-2020 election cycle, including nearly 70% of her third-quarter disbursements.” (The account does not detail if Omar’s campaign provided any funding for: her brother, her ex-husband, or her ex-husband/brother!)

(4) D’Souza speaks from personal experience of the chilling censorship and political control that fuels this reign of fear. On Barack Obama’s extensive political hit-list, a trivial violation of political campaign donation laws was used to fine him $30,000 and sentence him to 5 years probation and 8 months in a detention centre undergoing “therapeutic counselling.” He was later pardoned by President Trump. His brutal experience, which left him a convicted felon unable to vote, made him realise that even he himself had underestimated “the gangsterisation of the Left.”

(5) Readers will find a superb summation of that immense political crime (arguably even greater than this election theft) in The Plot Against the President. Released online last month and available to stream or download,this engrossing documentary features many of the politicians, aides, attorneys and reporters who courageously joined the dots and followed the money to the sources of the Russia hoax. In doing so, they overcame the same kind of pressures now being re-applied to ensure that arch-criminal election fraud is accepted as a fait accompli.

Note: Christian Order is a British-based monthly magazine for Traditionalist Catholics[1] which was described by John Beaumont of Fidelity magazine in 1996 as “most influential of the conservative Catholic journals in the United Kingdom”. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Order]

