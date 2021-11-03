TAKE TO THE STREETS!!!



NOW!

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS, WEDNESDAY NOV. 3, 2021

By Bill Sardi

HEED THE SIREN CALL

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. OF CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE IS CALLING FOR CONCERNED AMERICANS WHO OPPOSE VACCINE MANDATES TO GO INTO THE STREETS Wednesday NOV. 3, 2021.

Walk out of work. Ditch school. March into your streets everywhere in America in protest of the unprecedented loss of freedom that has occurred in the world since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced. Take pictures, forward them to mayors, politicians, governors, etc.

America needs brave citizens to peacefully refuse to comply with unlawful and unethical edicts that for the past year and a half that have been allowed to trump individual rights and freedoms. Nuremburg Code laws have been trampled. What Americans never thought would have is happening. We must apply the brakes.

Join Southwest airline pilots who have put their jobs on the line. Join firefighters and police officers across the country who stand up for freedom. Go to local town halls, court houses, their department of education or state capitols or any high-profile, high-traffic area. Any location works and no event is too small or too large.

Ungodly forces not in keeping with our Constitutional guarantees and liberties are forcing school children to be vaccinated when they are naturally immune to COVID-19 infection. There is no benefit to vaccination for these already over-vaccinated children.

Children’s Health Defense has released data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) received 818,044 reports of injury following COVID vaccination including 17,128 deaths. You won’t find these numbers at major news media sites.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CHD Board Chair and Lead Counsel:

“No government in history has ever surrendered power in the absence of a demand. We need to tell these governments and their friends in the technocracy, the Silicon Valley billionaire boys club, the mainstream media, and the pharmaceutical industry that we will no longer tolerate their trampling of citizens’ rights.”

Government will take all of our rights away, but only if we let them.

For further information go to: CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

Print out the flyer below to hand out in the streets.

YOU’VE BEEN CONNED

COVID-19 VACCINES WORK, BUT FOR THE WRONG REASONS

You should be receiving vaccines that create antibodies and

T-cells against a coronavirus. Instead you are getting a pretend vaccine that instills 40 trillion RNA/DNA particles to make SPIKE PROTEIN that produces antibodies and T-cells against SPIKE PROTEIN, not specifically against CORONAVIRUS!

While the RNA/DNA vaccine does increase immunity, the effect is only temporary and continual booster shots will be needed for the remainder of life.

Following vaccination, spike protein will be produced abnormally in cells that line the inside of your blood vessels and will induce imperceptible blood clots in small arteries which may raise blood pressure and eventually lead to heart failure.

Some cardiologists say this happens 60% of the time.

This is happening now in children who are vaccinated.

DON’T LET THEM VACCINATE YOUR CHILDREN!

This information was produced by Knowledge of Health, Inc. www.knowledgeofhealth.com

Not AFFILIATED WITH CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE