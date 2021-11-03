TAKE TO THE STREETS!!!

NOW!
TAKE IT TO THE STREETS, WEDNESDAY NOV. 3, 2021
By Bill Sardi
HEED THE SIREN CALL
ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. OF CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE IS CALLING FOR CONCERNED AMERICANS WHO OPPOSE VACCINE MANDATES TO GO INTO THE STREETS Wednesday NOV. 3, 2021.
Walk out of work. Ditch school. March into your streets everywhere in America in protest of the unprecedented loss of freedom that has occurred in the world since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced. Take pictures, forward them to mayors, politicians, governors, etc.
America needs brave citizens to peacefully refuse to comply with unlawful and unethical edicts that for the past year and a half that have been allowed to trump individual rights and freedoms. Nuremburg Code laws have been trampled. What Americans never thought would have is happening. We must apply the brakes.
Join Southwest airline pilots who have put their jobs on the line. Join firefighters and police officers across the country who stand up for freedom. Go to local town halls, court houses, their department of education or state capitols or any high-profile, high-traffic area. Any location works and no event is too small or too large.
Ungodly forces not in keeping with our Constitutional guarantees and liberties are forcing school children to be vaccinated when they are naturally immune to COVID-19 infection. There is no benefit to vaccination for these already over-vaccinated children.
Children’s Health Defense has released data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) received 818,044 reports of injury following COVID vaccination including 17,128 deaths. You won’t find these numbers at major news media sites.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CHD Board Chair and Lead Counsel:
“No government in history has ever surrendered power in the absence of a demand. We need to tell these governments and their friends in the technocracy, the Silicon Valley billionaire boys club, the mainstream media, and the pharmaceutical industry that we will no longer tolerate their trampling of citizens’ rights.”
Government will take all of our rights away, but only if we let them.
For further information go to: CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE
Print out the flyer below to hand out in the streets.
YOU’VE BEEN CONNED
COVID-19 VACCINES WORK, BUT FOR THE WRONG REASONS
You should be receiving vaccines that create antibodies and
T-cells against a coronavirus. Instead you are getting a pretend vaccine that instills 40 trillion RNA/DNA particles to make SPIKE PROTEIN that produces antibodies and T-cells against SPIKE PROTEIN, not specifically against CORONAVIRUS!
While the RNA/DNA vaccine does increase immunity, the effect is only temporary and continual booster shots will be needed for the remainder of life.
Following vaccination, spike protein will be produced abnormally in cells that line the inside of your blood vessels and will induce imperceptible blood clots in small arteries which may raise blood pressure and eventually lead to heart failure.
Some cardiologists say this happens 60% of the time.
This is happening now in children who are vaccinated.
DON’T LET THEM VACCINATE YOUR CHILDREN!
This information was produced by Knowledge of Health, Inc. www.knowledgeofhealth.com
Not AFFILIATED WITH CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE
-
Archives
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- WOULD YOU RELY ON JOSEPH BIDEN’S MEMORY???
- TAKE TO THE STREETS!!!
- It appears that the 2021 Virginia Democrats were afraid with the whole nation looking to reuse the “300,000 votes [that] magically appeared for Joe Biden in the middle of the night” in the 2020 Biden Steal according to Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft. He thinks it may have been a “head-fake by Democrats on the American public”:
- There are subtle and overt signs in our culture of a ‘woke’ agenda to revise our history, transform our values, and filter our ideas. Resistance is not yet futile.
- AS WE DRAW CLOSER TO THE OMEGA POINT EXPECT MORE OF THE CHURCH’S FORMER LEADERS, LIKE Cardinal Sarah, TO REVEAL THEIR MORAL/INTELLECTUAL WEAKNESSES
Top Posts & Pages
- AS WE DRAW CLOSER TO THE OMEGA POINT EXPECT MORE OF THE CHURCH'S FORMER LEADERS, LIKE Cardinal Sarah, TO REVEAL THEIR MORAL/INTELLECTUAL WEAKNESSES
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- Letter #136, 2021, Wed, Oct 27: Archbishop Viganò's Open Letter to Archbishop Gomez Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
- It appears that the 2021 Virginia Democrats were afraid with the whole nation looking to reuse the "300,000 votes [that] magically appeared for Joe Biden in the middle of the night" in the 2020 Biden Steal according to Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft. He thinks it may have been a "head-fake by Democrats on the American public":
- THE SHEPHERDS MAY BE SILENT BUT THE SHEEP MUST FIND THEIR VOICE AND PROTEST
- There are subtle and overt signs in our culture of a ‘woke’ agenda to revise our history, transform our values, and filter our ideas. Resistance is not yet futile.
- ARCHBISHOP VIGANO SPEAKS AGAINST THE "GREEN PASS"
- 2 ABOUT ME
- TAKE TO THE STREETS!!!
- A reckoning is coming, through popular protests now and a year from now in the midterms. Radicals and leftists have assumed battered and denigrated citizens are forever comatose, but they have been silently seething — and are just starting to resuscitate in ways the intolerant Woke cannot even fathom but will soon learn all too well.
Top Clicks