DO NOT ALLOW THIS OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE IN THE HOUR OF GRACE TO ESCAPE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This day and time between 12 noon and 1:00 p.m. is very powerful.

If the children cannot recite Psalm 51 between 12 noon and 1:00 p.m., say it in the evening as a family.

The Blessed virgin promised that whatever a person asked her for during this Hour of Grace (even in impossible cases) would be granted to them, if it was in accordance with the Will of the Eternal Father



My wish is that every year on the 8 December, at noon, an “Hour of Grace” will be installed. Many spiritual graces and physical blessings will be received by those who pray, undisturbed , during this hour.



DECEMBER 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception – HOUR OF GRACE.



During the period of November 24, 1946 to December 8, 1947, the Blessed Mother appeared to Sister Pierina in a little church in Montichiari, Italy, eleven times. On the first appearance the Blessed Mother told Sister Pierina she wanted to be known as the “Mystical Rose” and that an Hour of Grace should be kept at noon, December 8, in all the Catholic Churches of the world. The Blessed Mother wanted this to be known through all of Italy and the entire world.



It was November 16, 1947 when Sister Pierina was finishing her thanksgiving after Holy Communion when she saw a great light. She then saw a vision of the Blessed Mother as “Mystical Rose”. Sister Pierina was so deeply moved by the stunning beauty of Our Lady that she began to talk to her. All of a sudden a gentle force made her kneel down in front of Our Lady. The Blessed Mother spoke these words, “My Son is so greatly offended by the sins of the people, especially by the sins of impurity. He is already planning to send the deluge upon the people for their destruction, but I have asked Him to show mercy and not send the destruction. So that is why I have appeared, to ask for penance and atonement for the sins of impurity.”



Again, Our Lady asked for penance. She said, “Penance is nothing more than accepting all our crosses daily willingly. No matter how small, accept them with love.” At this time she told Sister Pierina to come again December 8 at noon, “This will be my Hour of Grace.” The Sister asked how she was to prepare for this Hour of Grace. To which the Blessed Mother said, “With prayers and penance. Pray the 51st psalm with outstretched arms three times. During the Hour of Grace, many spiritual graces would be granted. The most hard-hearted sinners will be touched by the Grace of God.”



It was December 7 when Sister Pierina felt the urge to go to church. This time she was accompanied by the priest and the Mother Superior. The Blessed Mother appeared with a young boy and girl dressed in beautiful white clothing. Sister Pierina was sure these little ones were angels because they were so beautiful. The Blessed Mother said, “Tomorrow I will show you My Immaculate Heart, which is so little known among the people.” She asked people to pray for Russia. “There are so many people being held prisoners of whom their families know nothing of, because they have been gone for so many years. Pray for the conversion of Russia. The suffering of the soldiers and their sacrifices and martyrdom will bring peace to Italy.” “The little children are Francisco and Jacinta. I am giving them to you as your companions. You will have much to suffer for my sake. I want simplicity and goodness from you, as of these little children.” The Blessed Mother blessed Sister Pierina, the priest and all those who were gathered there.



On the morning of December 8, people began arriving at the little church at 8:00 in the morning from neighbouring towns. By noon some 10,000 people had gathered to see the Blessed Mother, many of whom had to stand outside because the church did not have enough room for the large crowd. Sister Pierina was accompanied to church by her mother and brothers, the Mother Superior and the Chief of Police from Montichiari. Sister Pierina was reciting the Rosary with the crowd in the middle of the church. Suddenly a brilliant white light appeared from the ceiling. Stairs were coming from the light down to the floor of the church, about fifteen feet in length. The staircase was beautifully decorated with red, white and yellow roses. The Blessed Virgin appeared so radiant, dressed in white, with her hands folded. She was standing on a splendid carpet at the top of the stairs, made of the red, white and yellow roses.

In the most gentle and loving voice, Our Lady smiled and began to speak, “I am the Immaculate Conception, the Mother of All Graces and the Mother of my Beloved Son, Jesus. I want to be known as the Mystical Rose.”



Then, slowly, she began to descend the staircase, gracefully scattering roses as she went along, until she reached midway of the staircase. Here again the Blessed Mother spoke, “I am very happy to see this great demonstration of Faith.”



Sister Pierina asked for many of the sinners to be forgiven. The Blessed Mother replied, “My Divine Son will show His Greatest Mercy as much as the people will pray for them. I want this to be known and told to the Pope (Pius XII). Tell him I want him to install the “Hour of Grace” through the whole world and even those who are not able to go to church during this hour, will receive the same graces by praying during this time in their home at noon time.” She also asked that a statue be made and placed on the spot where she stood. This should be called the “Rosa Mystica”, and carried in a procession through the town, at which time many graces will be given and cures will take place. Then the statue is to be returned to the church.



Our Lady prayed for the sick, some will be cured, others not. Many men, women and children were cured at that very instant. A 26 year old woman, who could not say a word for nine months, suddenly began shouting, “I see her, I see the Blessed Virgin.” An 18 year old girl with ulcers was instantly cured. A five year old boy who had been paralyzed was told by the Blessed Mother, “Come to me, you will be walking now.” He was on the blessed stones and was able to walk. There were three others who were very sick and were immediately cured. But of course, the greatest miracles taking place were those of the spiritual blessings being shed upon the people gathered in the church.



The Blessed Mother said, “This is the last time I will appear here. Pray, weep and do penance on these stones and you will receive the care of My Motherly Heart.” She then left the little church, but because of the unending Love of Our Heavenly Mother, she has given us “The Hour of Grace”, to be spread through the entire world. She had given all the opportunity to demonstrate our love and trust to her and to help make reparation for the grievous sins offending her Beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ.



THE REQUEST OF OUR BLESSED MOTHER FOR THE HOUR OF GRACE:



1. Day and time of the Hour of Grace: December 8th, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, to be started at 12:00 noon and continuing until 1:00 p.m. for one full hour of prayer.



2. During this hour, the person making the “Hour of Grace” either at home or at Church must put away all distractions (do not answer the phones or answer any doors or do anything but totally concentrate on your union with God during this special Hour of Grace) .



3. Begin the Hour of Grace by praying 3 times the 51st Psalm with out-stretched arms. (Psalm 51 appears below)



4. The rest of the Hour of Grace may be spent in silent communication with God meditating upon the Passion of Jesus, saying the Holy Rosary, praising God in your own way, or by using favorite prayers, singing hymns, meditating upon other psalms, etc.



Remember to pray for your country during this hour. The Blessed Virgin has requested that her important message be sent throughout the entire world. Please help her Mission: that all souls be drawn to GOD and that JESUS will be loved in every heart. This is the perpetual song of her heart. Let it also be ours.

PSALM 51



Have mercy on me, God, in your goodness; in your abundant compassion blot out my offense.

Wash away all my guilt; from my sin cleanse me.

For I know my offense; my sin is always before me.

Against you alone have I sinned; I have done such evil in your sight

That you are just in your sentence, blameless when you condemn.

True, I was born guilty, a sinner, even as my mother conceived me.

Still, you insist on sincerity of heart; in my inmost being teach me wisdom.

Cleanse me with hyssop, that I may be pure; wash me, make me whiter than snow.

Let me hear sounds of joy and gladness; let the bones you have crushed rejoice.

Turn away your face from my sins; blot out all my guilt.

A clean heart create for me, God; renew in me a steadfast spirit.

Do not drive me from your presence, nor take from me your holy spirit.

Restore my joy in your salvation; sustain in me a willing spirit.

I will teach the wicked your ways, that sinners may return to you.

Rescue me from death, God, my saving God, that my tongue may praise your healing power.

Lord, open my lips; my mouth will proclaim your praise.

For you do not desire sacrifice; a burnt offering you would not accept.

My sacrifice, God, is a broken spirit; God, do not spurn a broken, humbled heart.

Make Zion prosper in your good pleasure; rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

Then you will be pleased with proper sacrifice, burnt offerings and holocausts; then bullocks will be offered on your altar. Amen