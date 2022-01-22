HEED THE ADVICE OF Saint Paul AND ARM YOURSELF WITH THE ARMS OF FAITH WHICH THE LORD PROVIDES TO TRUE BELIEVERS

Message from an Angel

January 18, 2022

“Abundant grace is poured upon the ones who hold the sword of the faith of the fathers,

For in the last days shall these arise,

Who, taking no thought of their lives,

Will rise up with sword in hand 

And girded with the armor of the Lord.

In their eyes is the love of Christ, 

But their battle cry is fierce

Because they fight against the enemies of the Lord who have entered His Church.

These who carry the sword will be attacked over and over, 

But they shall not be wounded,

For they are flanked by angels, 

And there are saints in their company.

They will fight but not grow weary, 

They will fast but not be famished,

They will be attacked but no wounds will be found. 

For these are the men of the last days,

And they carry the sword of His righteousness,

And they wear the armor of the King.

Oh abundant grace will be poured forth on these men who hold the sword of the faith of the fathers,

For they are the valiant ones,

And they will not be destroyed 

But instead find peace in Christ 

When the battle is over.”

-S

