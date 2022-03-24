TOMORROW JORGE BERGOLIO WILL CONSECRATE RUSSIA TO THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY, I WILL DO THE SAME

|Tomorrow the Holy Father will Consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary!InboxChristopher Wendt info@livefatima.io via acems1.com 9:43 AM (4 hours ago)to me Dear Rene,
With the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary happening tomorrow, people have asked what Bishop Schneider thinks about the text that will be used for the Consecration tomorrow?
Here is his response from an interview with Diane Montagna:
ROME, March 23, 2022 (OnePeterFive)—With the Vatican’s publication today (in 35 languages) of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary that Pope Francis will use on March 25, we asked Bishop Athanasius Schneider if he believes the formula satisfies the essential elements of Our Lady’s request at Fatima. Here below is his response, followed by our in depth interview on the Consecration of Russia and Ukraine.
(Bishop Athanasius Schneider): “In comparison with the wording of the two previous acts of consecration, made by Pope Pius XII (in 1952) and by Pope John Paul II (in 1984), the words and form of the consecration that will be used by Pope Francis on March 25 more clearly express the requests of Our Lady of Fatima. Pope Francis has even added the word “solemnly” to “consecrate,” an expression lacking in the formulas of 1952 and 1984:
1952: “in a very special way, we consecrate all the peoples of Russia to the same Immaculate Heart” (Apostolic Letter of Pius XII, SACRO VERGENTE ANNO, Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary)
1984: “O Mother of men and peoples … In a special way we entrust to you and consecrate to you those men and nations who are in particular need of this entrustment and consecration.” (Pope John Paul II, Consecration of Men and Nations)
2022: Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine (Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary).
His Excellency Bishop Schneider’s comments give us hope that this formula is a clearer expression of the requests of Our Lady.
We all must continue to pray on the last day of this novena for the Holy Father, and all the bishops of the world, so that this Consecration will be done according to the request of Our Lady of Fatima.
Prayer for the Holy Father to Consecrate Russia
O Immaculate Heart of Mary, you are the holy Mother of God and our tender Mother.
Look upon the distress in which the Church and the whole of humanity are living because of the spread of materialism and the persecution of the Church.
In Fatima, you warned against these errors, as you spoke about the errors of Russia.
You are the Mediatrix of all graces. Implore your Divine Son to grant this special grace for the Pope: that he might consecrate Russia to your Immaculate Heart, so that Russia will be converted, a period of peace will be granted to the world, and your Immaculate Heart will triumph, through an authentic renewal of the Church in the splendor of the purity of the Catholic Faith, of the sacredness of Divine worship and of the holiness of the Christian life.
O Queen of the Holy Rosary and our sweet Mother, turn your merciful eyes to us and graciously hear this our trusting prayer.
Amen.
Christopher P. WendtInternational DirectorThe Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima
-
