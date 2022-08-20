BIDEN JUST SIGNED THE DEATH WARRANT ON YOUR FREEDOM

| Biden just signed death warrant on your freedom – 「August 20」InboxII Insider l William Anders <teaminsider@b.incomeinvestinginsider.com> Unsubscribe11:27 AM (16 minutes ago)to meA special message from the Editor of Income Investing Insider: We are often approached by other businesses with special offers for our readers. While many don’t make the cut, the message below is one we believe deserves your consideration.
Dear American,On March 9, President Biden quietly signed the death warrant on American freedom.Few people paid attention when he enacted Executive Order 14067.Buried in his Order is one specific sentence I predict will be remembered as the first move……in the most treacherous act by a sitting President in the history of our republic.Because it could set the stage for…Legal government surveillance of all US citizens…Total control over your bank accounts and purchases…And the ability to silence all dissenting voices for good.It’s already underway.While we still have time…>>Go here to see the truth about Biden’s Executive Order 14067.To our freedom,Best Matt Insley
-
Join 1,533 other followers
Archives
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- IT SEEMS AS THOUGH THE WHOLE WORLD IS MOVING TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
- MIKE PENCE WAS DELUSIONAL IN HIS NEW HAMPSHIRE APPEARANCE, WAS IT A SIGN OF A PERMANENT OR TEMPORARY MENTAL PROBLEM?
- BIDEN JUST SIGNED THE DEATH WARRANT ON YOUR FREEDOM
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER…….”
- A clearly agitated and nervous Garland sought to exude confidence in the raid. He went on to heatedly defend the professionalism and integrity of the Justice Department and FBI.
Top Posts & Pages
- A clearly agitated and nervous Garland sought to exude confidence in the raid. He went on to heatedly defend the professionalism and integrity of the Justice Department and FBI.
- BIDEN JUST SIGNED THE DEATH WARRANT ON YOUR FREEDOM
- THIS IS NOT A VERY ENCOURAGING PICTURE OF AMERICAN CATHOLICISIM
- MIKE PENCE WAS DELUSIONAL IN HIS NEW HAMPSHIRE APPEARANCE, WAS IT A SIGN OF A PERMANENT OR TEMPORARY MENTAL PROBLEM?
- Political strategist Steve Bannon called former Vice President Mike Pence "a disgusting coward" for saying that Republicans should stop lashing out at the FBI over the raid at former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
- RINO Mike Pence Sides with FBI, Jan 6. Committee. Now we see clearly why Pence hasn’t been raided or harassed by FBI or DOJ: He’s apparently on their side all along. Pence is TOAST with majority of GOP base! [https://twitter.com/GregSto00569413/status/1560288415710601216]
- IF YOU THINK WE HAVE A FOOD SHORTAGE NOW, WAIT AND WHEN CHINA ACTS OUR FOOD SUPPLY WILL BECOME IMPOSSIBLE TO RECTIFY
- Chinese companies with ties to the Communist Party are buying up America’s farmland in massive amounts.
- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland commendably stated that the Justice Department is dedicated to the "evenhanded application of the law." But recent applications of the law suggest otherwise. "Due process for me but not for thee" seems to have replaced the equal protection of the law as the guiding principle.
- SOME BISHOPS ARE COOPERATING WITH SATAN
Top Clicks