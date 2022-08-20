BIDEN JUST SIGNED THE DEATH WARRANT ON YOUR FREEDOM

Posted on August 20, 2022 by abyssum

 Dear American,On March 9, President Biden quietly signed the death warrant on American freedom.Few people paid attention when he enacted Executive Order 14067.Buried in his Order is one specific sentence I predict will be remembered as the first move……in the most treacherous act by a sitting President in the history of our republic.Because it could set the stage for…Legal government surveillance of all US citizens…Total control over your bank accounts and purchases…And the ability to silence all dissenting voices for good.It’s already underway.While we still have time…>>Go here to see the truth about Biden’s Executive Order 14067.To our freedom,Best SignatureMatt Insley

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
