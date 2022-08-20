MIKE PENCE WAS DELUSIONAL IN HIS NEW HAMPSHIRE APPEARANCE, WAS IT A SIGN OF A PERMANENT OR TEMPORARY MENTAL PROBLEM?

Home News Tucker Carlson Drops the Hammer on Mike Pence After Delusional New Hampshire…

Tucker Carlson Drops the Hammer on Mike Pence After Delusional New Hampshire Appearance

August 19, 2022

0

164

Mike Pence is currently visiting New Hampshire to indulge his fantasies of grandeur. The former vice president believes he can run in “another direction” in 2024 to defeat Trump and usher in a new era of establishment rule.

He gave a speech in Granite State and criticized conservatives for criticizing the FBI after its raid on Mar-a-Lago. He also proclaimed the sanctity of the bureau’s rank-and-file members. It was, as my reaction piece pointed out, the most obvious sign yet that Pence doesn’t know when it is.

Tucker Carlson shared the same opinion with Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.

I think great minds think alike. Okay, Tucker Carlson may not have gotten this idea from me. But, I did write it first so that I could pretend. It’s so obvious that it makes me squirm. It’s not 2013, and Pence may not realize it. He won’t have an option in 2024, not that he would.

There are mountains of evidence to prove that the FBI is corrupt. It is easy to see the corruption in the FBI by looking at Peter Strzok’s text messages and the FISA abuse scandal. Or, I could mention the Steele Dossier being pushed despite FBI leadership recognizing it was not credible. There’s also the FBI’s involvement in targeting parents as domestic terrorists because they spoke out at school board meetings. The Larry Nasser case, in which FBI agents assisted the nation’s most prolific sex abuser, could be another topic.

Oh, and did I forget that Hillary Clinton was illegally investigated by the FBI? She was allowed to dictate the investigation. James Comey then rewrote it to say she should not be charged. It’s difficult to keep track of all the scandals. After the revelations about the government’s plot to “kidnap” Gov., the excuse of “but the rank and file” is no longer valid. Gretchen Whitmer was the victim of a scheme so far-fetched that two defendants won with an entrapment defense.

Carlson is correct that Pence is delusional when he believes he can lead the GOP, but is unwilling to admit the harsh truths of the FBI. It is absurd to think that it’s only a few bad apples at top when it is so clear. Carlson also points out that Pence is not the type of leader who can think for himself and run for president in GOP primaries. I can recall when Pence was being slapped by Democrats in Indiana over social issues.

This is far more serious than just blaming Pence. It is alarming to see what is happening with these government agencies. The FBI, intel agencies, DOJ, and any number of other bureaucratic institutions are being used to weaponize their political enemies for political purposes. With all the information we have, how can any Republican, even Pence, defend them? Forget about the politics and what that means for 2024. The former vice president’s actions are immoral and dangerous, and it is delusional.