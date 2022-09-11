THE HYPOCRISY OF CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT IS DEMONSTRATED BY HER RETRANSPORTING SIXTY-FOUR OF THE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS THAT THE TEXAS GOVERNOR HAD SENT TO THE SANCTUARY CITY OF CHICAGO TO ANOTHER SMALLER NON-SANCTUARY CITY IN ILLINOIS

Chicago Mayor Absolute Hypocrite, Re-Buses Texas Migrants Out of the City of Chicago to another city in Illinois

September 11, 2022

Image by Lonnie H. Chambers Jr / Shutterstock.com

After more than 60 migrants were sent to his town and left in a local hotel, the Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago municipality has called out the Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot. One hundred forty-seven migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas. Sixty-four of those migrants were then transported to a Hampton Inn hotel in Burr Ridge, Illinois, just outside Chicago, where they will be staying for at least the next 27 days. Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, a Republican, said to Fox News that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker are using the migrants as “political pawns.”

According to his understanding, when refugees arrived from Afghanistan around a year ago, this hotel allegedly received some through faith-based or philanthropic organizations, but today the state feels they can merely send migrants. This isn’t about them; the migrants are OK; the governor and mayor are using them as political pawns, Grasso said.

Grasso also criticized Lightfoot for complaining about Texas Governor Greg Abbott sending migrants to Chicago, then “sending [the migrants] out to the” suburbs.

Grasso stated that he was more than pleased for individuals to find freedom. Still, the mayor of Chicago’s complaint against the governor of Texas is hypocritical. Grasso said that he agrees with what Gov Abbott is doing. The city of Chicago claims it’s going to be a sanctuary city, which he opposed. There must be unoccupied hotel rooms in Chicago. In a city of millions, this is hundreds of people. Why are they being dispatched to the Republican suburbs? “You have to wonder, “Grasso stated.

He stated that just because the Hampton Inn was previously used to accommodate Afghan refugees does not give the governor or the mayor carte license to transfer a couple of bus loads of migrants to our community without informing us.

The southern border scenario is very different from that of Afghan refugees. The state’s assumption that it can send migrants to the Chicago suburbs is entirely arrogant, Grasso said.

NBC5 says the refugees were initially housed in the Salvation Army Shield of Hope in Chicago before relocating to the Hampton Inn. According to the newspaper, a statement from the Illinois Department of Human Services states that the refugees are “getting temporary shelter at hotels in cities and suburbs that have housed vulnerable families from Afghanistan and other areas of the world. They appreciate individuals and organizations throughout Illinois for their hospitality and care.

According to the statement, they will continue to take steps to guarantee that everyone in Illinois has access to basic, vital assistance. Texas will continue to bus migrants to Illinois, and the state remains committed to helping in the orderly, compassionate, and prudent reception of new arrivals.

Lightfoot has often chastised Abbott; Lightfoot said that Greg Abbott and his supporters in Texas, with these continuous political stunts, have proven what many of us regrettably knew. Gov. Abbott is a guy without morality, humanity, or shame, Lightfoot stated during a press conference on September 1.

Abbott also opted to “inhumanely pack them onto buses” and transport them to Chicago with “no consideration for what the following steps are,” according to Lightfoot.

According to Seth Christensen, chief of media and communications for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the migrants were transported on an air-conditioned bus. They were given food, drink, and protection.

President Biden’s inactivity at our southern border continues to endanger the lives of Texans — and Americans — and overburdens our towns, Abbott stated. Chicago will join neighboring sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., and New York City as an additional drop-off option to continue giving much-needed assistance to our little overwhelmed border communities. Mayor Lightfoot frequently touts her city’s commitment to welcome everybody, regardless of legal status. Abbott states that he eagerly awaits the day when these migrants get resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to support them.

Lightfoot told reporters on Thursday that it is “my prayer” that Abbott “finds some compassion” and stops sending buses of migrants to Chicago, but that if he does, “we’re ready.”

“[Abbott] is attempting to create problems in Democratic-controlled communities to demonstrate his toughness,” Lightfoot added.

Abbott’s press secretary, Renea Eze, told Fox News Digital that Lightfoot is an “absolute hypocrite.”

Eze asked where was her fury and denunciation of President Biden when he flew planeloads of migrants across the country at night and dropped them off in communities. Mayor Lightfoot knows nothing about Texas’ busing policy and should stop spreading misinformation and instilling panic. Texas is continuing to respond to the Biden-created border crisis by taking extraordinary steps to confront the historic volumes of illegal immigrants, terrorists, and deadly narcotics like fentanyl pouring into our neighborhoods and overwhelming border towns, Eze said.