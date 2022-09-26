TRULY, THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (FBI) HAS BECOME UNDER JOSEPH BIDEN AND MERRICK GARLAND A REINCARNATION OF HITLER’S GESTAPO

|Dear Bishop Rene Henry Gracida,
On Friday LifeSite brought you the breaking news story of Mark Houck, a pro-life Catholic father of 7, who was being targeted and raided in front of his children by the FBI. Now I come to you 48 hours later with the EXCLUSIVE video, where I was able to speak with their family spokesperson, Brian Middleton, about this horrible and unthinkable event. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE It is only because of your generous support that we can bring you the breaking news on pro-family stories like this! Don’t let mainstream media silence the importance of pro-life stories! John-Henry Westen Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief LifeSiteNews.com PS – In case you missed it, here is my email I sent you this morning talking about how LifeSite broke this news story and was first to report on it! ——————————————————————————- Did you see the breaking news piece that LifeSite published over the weekend? Late Friday night, LifeSiteNews broke this national news story about a pro-life Catholic father of 7 being targeted and raided by the FBI in front of his children — sending national outcry across the mainstream media for the FBI’s recent attack on pro-life and pro-family conservatives. Thanks to our reporting, 240,000+ readers have received this ground-breaking news since first publishing — and even mainstream news sources and other conservative outlets have since then picked up our story including: Fox News, The Gateway Pundit, Real America’s Voice, The Post Millennial, The Daily Wire — and so many more! Rene Henry, this means that pro-life and pro-family leaders, Brian and Ryan-Marie Houck, will have their voices heard thanks to our reporting and to your support. To continue our breaking news coverage, I will also be doing an EXCLUSIVE interview – the first one done on-air for this story – with Brian Middleton, the family’s spokesperson this afternoon. Please stay tuned for that. The Department of Justice is targeting us pro-lifers for our faith and values, but LifeSiteNews remains committed to breaking the biggest and most urgent stories impacting our pro-life and pro-family culture of life. This is why your financial support is incredibly important. Please give today to help us continue staying on top of breaking news pieces like this at give.lifesitenews.com/givenow The leftwing cabal is targeting our movement. We are being demonetized, de-platformed, censored, and harassed. What will you do to defend life, faith, family, and freedom? give.lifesitenews.com/givenow. The war against our pro-life and pro-family mission is REAL — which is why we need you to stand with us now more than ever as we elevate powerful, inspiring, and influential leaders in the Culture of Life. Now is the time to act — donate today to promote our urgent reporting in the pro-life movement. Thank you in advance for your support.
Sincerely, John-Henry Westen
Co-Founder & Editor-in-ChiefLifeSiteNews
