BIDEN CALLS GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S SENDING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS TO WASHINGTON “A SHAMEFUL STUNT”; ABBOTT RESPONDS BY CALLING BIDEN “HYPOCRITE-IN-CHIEF.”

Texas Governor Abbott Responds to President Biden’s Criticism of Bussing Migrants on Christmas Eve

Mike Vance

December 28, 2022

News

After the White House spoke out against the busing of migrants to D.C. on Christmas Eve, calling it a “dangerous and shameful stunt,” Governor Abbott of Texas has fired back with a response.

Abbott’s spokesperson, Renae Eze, accused President Biden of being the “Hypocrite-in-Chief,” citing his criticism of Texas while allegedly “flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night.”

According to a statement given to Fox News Digital, Eze stated that “these migrants willingly chose to go to Washington, D.C., having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination.”

“And they were processed and released by the federal government, who are dumping them at historic levels in Texas border towns like El Paso, which recently declared a state of emergency because of the Biden-made crisis.”

On Christmas Eve, three buses carrying migrants were dropped off in Washington D.C., with at least one of the buses leaving its passengers near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Several Democrats across the country harshly criticized Abbott for the transportation of the migrants, with White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan calling it a “cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”

“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities,” Hasan said in a statement earlier this week.

“As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger.”

When asked for a comment about the latest statement from Abbott’s office, the White House did not provide a response on Tuesday.

Since April, Texas has transported over 8,700 migrants to Washington D.C., in addition to 4,500 migrants to New York City, 1,500 migrants to Chicago, and 520 migrants to Philadelphia.

According to Texas Governor Abbott, the decision to transport migrants was made in order to alleviate the burden on border communities that were facing a crisis, and to draw attention to the situation. There were a record 2.3 million migrant encounters in the fiscal year 2022.