DO YOU BELIEVE IN GOD, IN JESUS CHRIST? IF YOU DO NOT, THE ODDS ARE THAT YOU ARE EASY PREY FOR SATAN AND HIS FOLLOWERS!!!

| Could George Washington ever have foreseen the day that we’d have to live side by side with Satan clubs for children in public schools?Have you had time to think about joining the battle against Satanism by joining a special program for to defeat the devil in 2023:Saint Michael’s Sword: Effective, LongDistance Combat against Satanism
Please consider it!Part of our work is helping inform locals about Satanic events to protest, like the Satanic”Christmas Snake” in the Illinois Capitol this year.
Saint Michael’s Sword is Return to Order’s monthly giving program that lets you help Return to Order continue opposing the Satanic Movement with effective action this year and future years.
Return to Order has 2,917 St. Michael’s Sword members, and I’m praying that you will become one before the New Year, so we will be 3,000 strong to stand with Saint Michael against Satanism.The threat of Satanism is growing fast! For example:
Children as young as 5-years-old exposed to Satan Clubs opening in elementary schools around the nation.Attempts to put a statue of Satan in the Arkansas State Capitol grounds.
Popular TV shows with evil Satanic themes.Black Masses at a public tax funded center in Oklahoma City.
And Satanic “prayers” officially started off city council meetings in Florida, Alaska and Colorado.And Satanists are trying to say an invocation to the devil to open a city council meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. They only recently lost their case to open a Satanic club in Pennsylvania…but only after we protested.
That’s why I’m inviting — and indeed urging — you to join in the fight against Satan.And you can — for just 50 cents a day! That’s just $15 a month.
Also — we have many members who give 83 cents a day — $25 a month.Whenever a Satanic event takes place, we try to
help and train locals how to fight the threat.
Please give it serious thought — and if your answer is “Yes!”……then I’ve reserved a Spiritual War Kit for you that includes these special items for the intense spiritual battles against Satan:A St. Michael Medal to helps protect you each dayA St. Michael chaplet for your personal devotionsA companion chaplet prayer cardA magnificent Mount Saint Michael screen saverWe need good fighters who are not afraid to stand up against Satan. Americans who will not sit silent while blasphemy against God dominate the airwaves and threaten to get a strangle hold on our young people.I’m seeking 83 new members by the New Year.Will you be one of them?Your donation will help all of our efforts, large and small
That way, we can have more members to oppose the mainstreaming of Satanism. Your 50 cents a day will put you in the ranks of God’s children who are battling the hordes of Satanism. And you are needed!In fact, I also need many who will send 83 cents a day!One thing I know:2023 will be a year of intense spiritual battles against Satan and the growingranks of Satanists nationwide.But with your help, I can dedicate funds to oppose the mainstreaming of Satanism.To let me know about your decision, just CLICK HERE. Remember, the devil never sleeps. We expect many battles with Satan in 2023. But we have the certain hope of victory which rests on our confidence in Jesus and Mary, and on your generous support.May God Bless you and your family, and may St. Michael strengthen you.Sincerely,
John Horvat
Vice-President, Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP)
www.returntoorder.orgP.S. Return to Order has 2,917 St. Michael’s Sword members, and I’m praying that you will become one before the New Year, so we will be 3,000 strong to stand with Saint Michael against Satanism.
-
Join 1,530 other subscribers
Archives
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- ONE OF YOUR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS SHOULD BE TO .REDOUBLE YOUR PRAYER LIFE AND RECEPTION OF THE SACRAMENTS. THERE ARE STORMS ON THE HORIZON, THE WORST OF WHICH WILL BE ENTIRELY MAN-MADE, AND THOSE THAT ARE MAN-MADE AND ORIGINATE IN THE VATICAN WILL BE THE MOST DIFFICULT TO SURVIVE SPIRITUALLY
- DO YOU BELIEVE IN GOD, IN JESUS CHRIST? IF YOU DO NOT, THE ODDS ARE THAT YOU ARE EASY PREY FOR SATAN AND HIS FOLLOWERS!!!
- PRAY FOR THE RECOVERY OF POPE BENEDICT FROM HIS PRESENT HEALTH CRISIS, NOT ONLY FOR HIS PERSONAL GOOD BUT FOR THE GOOD OF THE CHURCH
- WE ARE HEIRS OF 300 YEARS OF MASONIC INFILTRATION OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
- BIDEN CALLS GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S SENDING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS TO WASHINGTON “A SHAMEFUL STUNT”; ABBOTT RESPONDS BY CALLING BIDEN “HYPOCRITE-IN-CHIEF.”
Top Posts & Pages
- WE ARE HEIRS OF 300 YEARS OF MASONIC INFILTRATION OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
- PRAY FOR THE RECOVERY OF POPE BENEDICT FROM HIS PRESENT HEALTH CRISIS, NOT ONLY FOR HIS PERSONAL GOOD BUT FOR THE GOOD OF THE CHURCH
- Pro-life Leader Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, issued the following statement today:
- FATHER PAVONE: "I wonder at your “laicization,” not only because it conflicts with sacramental theology but also because canonical-administrative decisions may not be appealable here on earth; but pure justice certainly resides in heaven alone. Think of St. Mary MacKillop, the Australian nun who was excommunicated by her bishop but eventually was canonized. Even Padre Pio had to navigate censure and all sorts of penalties on his own path to the altars. "
- ONE OF YOUR NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS SHOULD BE TO .REDOUBLE YOUR PRAYER LIFE AND RECEPTION OF THE SACRAMENTS. THERE ARE STORMS ON THE HORIZON, THE WORST OF WHICH WILL BE ENTIRELY MAN-MADE, AND THOSE THAT ARE MAN-MADE AND ORIGINATE IN THE VATICAN WILL BE THE MOST DIFFICULT TO SURVIVE SPIRITUALLY
- BIDEN CALLS GOVERNOR ABBOTT'S SENDING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS TO WASHINGTON "A SHAMEFUL STUNT"; ABBOTT RESPONDS BY CALLING BIDEN "HYPOCRITE-IN-CHIEF."
- History may well show what impact Saul David Alinsky did or did not have on Pope Paul VI, and on contemporary radical modernist Catholicism – especially in the United States of America.
- Ianto Watt who authored "The Barbarian Bible: The True History of Man Since the Fall" wrote of Joe Biden as possibly acting in the spirit of the Antichrist?
- 2 ABOUT ME
- HERE IS A USEFUL INDEX ON ALL OF BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO'S POSTS ON THE RENUNCIATION OF Pope Benedict XVI
Top Clicks