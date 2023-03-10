Sponsored Message
|A progressive district attorney wants to put an innocent cop in prison for 99 years. This is a death sentence. Please help! This is Sheriff David Clarke. Please just take a moment to read my urgent text to you — an innocent cop’s life may depend on it. A progressive district attorney, bought and paid for by the infamous George Soros, wants to sentence Sgt. Josh Blake to 99 years in prison for doing his job. If we can’t raise the crucial funds needed to get a top lawyer for Josh, the rabid progressive D.A., Jose Garza will win. And if that happens, I’m deeply concerned Josh won’t live long enough to die of old age in prison. Because violent criminals — maybe some he arrested himself – will murder him. On May 31st, 2020, in Austin, Texas, an anti-police mob started rioting. They looted and vandalized buildings. They even set police cars on fire! Then the mob blocked a major highway that runs through Austin. No one could get through, not even police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances. The rioters then began to throw objects at the officers. So Josh and his fellow police officers deployed non-lethal bean bag rounds at the rioters that were throwing rocks and other objects. Then what did progressive D.A. Jose Garza do? Did he indict the rioters for arson, looting, assault, and more? NO! He indicted Josh and 19 other Austin police officers for committing first degree felonies! Josh himself was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, which can mean a 99-year sentence. That’s a death sentence one way or another. Sgt. Josh Blake may die behind bars because a rabid progressive D.A. is on a mission to destroy good cops! And Josh and his wife simply don’t have the money to hire a top-shelf lawyer. Thankfully, National Center for Police Defense, Inc stepped in.With your generous support, the NCPD will help provide an excellent, aggressive legal defense for Josh. The NCPD was founded in 2015 to help law enforcement officers and military service members in their time of greatest need…when they’re unjustly charged for crimes they didn’t commit. NCPD helps pay for legal expenses. And even help pay for food, rent, utility bills, and more so innocent cops and their families don’t go under as they endure the brutal legal process. NCPD can do all that only with the generous support of concerned people like you. You may be the only thing standing between Josh and violent criminals who plan to harm him…even kill him. Please help save Josh’s life by fully funding his crucial legal defense with your very best gift of $35, $50, $100, or more immediately. Thank you so much.Retired Sheriff David Clarke Help Josh!