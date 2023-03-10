ONE MAN’S OPINION:

The matter of Covid and the question of the Lab in China. The US house has just voted unanimously to investigate Covid origin in China. They will discover the guilt of their own scientists.Both the US and France have financed the building and equipment of the lab in China. Fauci est totally guilty.

Why China? The matter is very serious I believe and this is my conclusion.

There is an international treaty forbidding the development of biological weapons. The US and France (others maybe as well, especially the Italians) did not want to build such a lab on their territory because of this treaty. They thought that China could be reliable for keeping things under wraps. Those scientists and whomever were supposed to supervise them are part of the swamp. They care only for their own aggrandizement.Now wh

Publius