WORDS OF CHRIST

March 19, 2023

“Miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world in the days that come,

As darkness rolls forth upon the world,

And men stumble and find no solid ground.

Oh, miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world,

For when the night is so long,

And hope seems but a trickle,

And men cry out for want of a piece of bread.

Oh, miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world,

For when you stand with bowed head,

As all that is being destroyed rains down around you,

And you feel you have nothing to give

To console the hearts of those whose cries ring out through the darkness,

Then miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world.

For it will be turned up and poured out,

And rivers of mercy and grace will flow forth.

Oh, miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world,

For in the darkness and the despair,

Amidst the cries of My people,

And in the midst of the hopelessness and dismay,

Then shall My cup be emptied,

And rivers will flow forth upon the desolate land.

Oh, miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world,

For I am the author of mercy,

And I will cease not to write words of redemption in the last hours.

So, turn not aside when the darkness rolls over the world,

And men cry out for want of a piece of bread.

Open your hands and turn your face towards Me.

For I will indeed turn My cup upside down,

And pour it out upon the world,

And rivers of mercy and grace will rain down.

But oh, allow it not to run off in streams into the gutters.

For everywhere men will cry for a drop of water

And a crust of bread.

Oh, miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world,

For you shall be a reservoir into which My cup will flow,

And, thus, will men come forth to drink.

Oh, miss not the pouring out of My cup upon the world.“

-S