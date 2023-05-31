SAINT FRANCIS DE SALES RESOLVES OUR DOUBTS

SEARCH

“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.” (The Catholic Controversy, by DOCTOR OF THE CHURCH St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

May 30, 2023

Pope Confirms Communing Some Adulterers

SEPTEMBER 13, 2016

SOURCE: DISTRICT OF THE USA

Pope Francis has confirmed that Amoris Laetitia allows the divorced and remarried to receive Communion in some instances.

Last week the website LifeSiteNews published an unsettling report of a leaked letter purportedly written by Pope Francis stating “that there is ‘no other interpretation’ of Amoris Laetitia other than one admitting divorced and remarried Catholics to Holy Communion in some cases.” [https://sspx.org/en/news-events/news/pope-confirms-communing-some-adulterers]

“When I hear it said that this is only a pastoral change, and not a doctrinal one, or that the commandment prohibiting adultery is a purely positive law which can be changed (and I think no righteous person can think this), this signifies that yes a triangle has generally three sides, but that it is possible to construct one with four sides. That is, I say, an absurdity.“

Cardinal Caffarra also discussed the notion of “development of doctrine,” which is at times used to invoke the admission of the divorced-and-remarried to Communion.

He said that “if there is one clear point, it is that there is no evolution where there is contradiction. If I say that S is P and then I say that S is not P, the second proposition does not develop the first, but contradicts it. Already Aristotle had justly taught that enunciating a universal affirmative principle (e.g., all adultery is wrong) and at the same time a particular negative proposition having the same subject and predicate (e.g., some adultery is not wrong), this is not making an exception to the first. It is contradicting it.” – Cardinal Carlo Caffarra in CNA [https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/35237/cardinal-caffarra-explains-the-reasons-behind-the-dubia]

rcamaoc

@rcamaoc

JANUARY 24 | ST. FRANCIS DE SALES, BISHOP AND DOCTOR OF THE CHURCH #SaintFrancisDeSales #rcamaoc

12:00 PM · Jan 23, 2021 “

[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by DOCTOR OF THE CHURCH St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)