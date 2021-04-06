ABORTION IS SATANIC

SEARCH

Yale Educated Psychiatric Exorcist’s Consultant showed the Connection of Satanism to Abortion

April 05, 2021

The Yale educated Dr. Richard Gallagher is a board-certified psychiatrist from New York who is on the faculty at Columbia University and New York Medical College and is also a scientific adviser to the International Association of Exorcists.

Dr. Gallagher’s book, Demonic Foes, gives an overview of his 30-year experience as an exorcist’s consultant which is summarized in a Daily Mail article:

“Gallagher says that exorcisms are not an instant ‘magic formula’ for all spiritual problems. Instead he insists that an exorcism is only part of the process. ‘You have to work at it. You have to renounce your evil ways or your involvement with something nefarious like the occult and you have to want to reform your life,’ explained the doctor. ‘You have to want to turn to God basically.'” [https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8890473/Richard-Gallagher-Board-certified-psychiatrist-diagnoses-demonic-possession-Catholic-church-exorcist.html]

In the article, Gallagher told the Daily Mail of his “first fully possessed patient” who showed the connection of abortion to Satanism:

“‘Julia’ was a Satanic high priestess and appointed ‘breeder’ of a sex cult who was in her early forties and wore dark flowing clothes with heavy black eye shadow. She told Gallagher that she could ‘get pregnant easily,’ which gave her special status in the cult that used aborted fetuses for ceremonies. She also acknowledged that she worshiped Satan as his ‘queen’ which engendered her to a certain set of supernatural powers.”

It appears that for Satanists religious freedom means having access to their “sacrament” of abortion.

Last year, Governor Andrew Cuomo and his attorney general of New York Michel Martin apparently believed in religious freedom for Satanists to have access to their “sacrament” of abortion nationwide.

On April 4, 2020, Cuomo’s attorney general Martin “called for nationwide abortion access during the coronavirus” in an interview with National Public Radio (NRP).(NRP, “New York AG calls for Nationwide Abortion during the Coronavirus,” April 4, 2020)

Why are Cuomo and his attorney general banning religious services for Christians in New York, but now demanding that the Satanic “sacrament” of abortion in their churches called “abortion clinics” not be banned nationwide?

On October 6, 2015, the LifeSiteNews headline was “Satanists to Missouri governor: Abortion is a ‘sacrament.’ LifeSiteNews reported:

“The ‘Satanic Temple’ is suing both Missouri and the United States, claiming that laws restricting abortion violate its members ‘free exercise’ of religion.”

Why was then Vice President Mike Pence and his White House Coronavirus Task Force lead by pro-abortion Anthony Fauci not calling on abortuaries called “abortion clinics” which are Satanic places of worship to be banned?

It was understandable why Fauci and Cuomo who are both pro-abortion might want the Satanic “sacrament” places of worship which are abortuaries to not be banned, but wasn’t Pence supposed to be a Christian? Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.