HERE IS MUST WATCH VIDEO FOR YOU

Posted on May 13, 2021 by abyssum
Dear Rene Henry,Most of us are familiar with Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s criticisms of the Soviet Union, but few have grappled with his worries about the West. As Sohrab Ahmari summarizes them, “could it be [Solzhenitsyn asks] that the liberal West, having reduced freedom to a bare legalism and the absence of natural and traditional barriers, [is] also unfree, only in a different way?”

We hope you can join us this evening for a webinar attempting to answer this question with Sohrab Ahmari and R. J. Snell. The webinar will run from 7:00 PM to 8:00 EST and will include a question and answer period.
 What: Webinar with Sohrab Ahmari
When: 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 13th, 2021 

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
  1. France Driscoll says:
    May 13, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    THANK YOU, EXCELLENCY!!!

    FRANCE STAYFREE VIA ¡VIVA CRISTO REY!

