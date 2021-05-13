HERE IS MUST WATCH VIDEO FOR YOU



Most of us are familiar with Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's criticisms of the Soviet Union, but few have grappled with his worries about the West. As Sohrab Ahmari summarizes them, "could it be [Solzhenitsyn asks] that the liberal West, having reduced freedom to a bare legalism and the absence of natural and traditional barriers, [is] also unfree, only in a different way?"



We hope you can join us this evening for a webinar attempting to answer this question with Sohrab Ahmari and R. J. Snell. The webinar will run from 7:00 PM to 8:00 EST and will include a question and answer period.

Webinar with Sohrab Ahmari
7:00 pm, Thursday, May 13th, 2021