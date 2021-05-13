PUTTING PRESSURE ON BIDEN WORKS – JOIN THE RANKS OF THOSE WHO ARE PUTTING PRESSURE ON BIDEN BY MAIL, EMAIL, PHONE CALLS OR ANY OTHER MEANS AVAILABLE TO YOU

Biden caves to pressure from locals, resumes border wall construction

Image Source: USA Today

President Biden will resume work on President Trump’s border wall. The Biden administration would retrieve the equipment and materials that had been abandoned at the US-Mexico border and, at the request of Republican governors, will use them to build the barrier that Trump supporters had hoped for.

The Army Corps of Engineers has reported to Fox News that work on a 13.4-mile stretch of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley will resume.

During a recent visit to the border, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said that the conditions were “a dereliction of duty. It is deliberate. It is endangering the people of my home state of Texas and endangering people all across the country. It is unacceptable. It is inhumane. It is wrong.”

Terrorists gained access to holes in the wall that were left when the government stopped building. Materials and vehicles were left littering sections of the border.