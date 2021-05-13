Beware The Anti-Racism Agenda
May 13, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on racism and what elites are saying about it:
The Catholic Church regards racism to be “intrinsically evil” and supports policies to check it. It must be noted, however, that today there is no shortage of educators, reporters, activists, and lawmakers who claim to oppose racism while harboring an agenda that sometimes promotes it.
They do so mostly for ideological reasons, though those in the diversity and grievance industry also profit from it monetarily. Critical race theory, which is an inherently racist prescription—it judges people on the basis of their skin color, not their individual traits—is a textbook example of promoting racism in the name of fighting it.
In my lifetime, never have non-whites been treated more fairly than they are today, yet there is an avalanche of news stories that say just the opposite. While objective conditions have definitely improved, the perception that we are a racist nation is widespread. How can this be?
When Senator Tim Scott, an African American, recently said that “America is not a racist country,” he was ridiculed, maligned, and insulted. Why the anger? Because he challenged, to great effect, the raging narrative in elite quarters that America is irredeemably racist.
Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to comment on what Scott said. “No, I don’t think America is a racist country,” she said, but we need to “speak truth about the history of racism.” Previously, she went further than that when she declared, “America has a long history of systemic racism.”
President Biden is concerned about racism as well, claiming that “white supremacists” constitute the “most lethal terrorist threat.” He took his cues from the FBI which is preoccupied with white supremacists.
Ask most Americans who qualifies as a white supremacist and the likely answer is someone who belongs to the Ku Klux Klan. But the Klan has actually been in decline. So who are these people who pose the “most lethal terrorist threat”?
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is the go-to site that journalists use to access information about white supremacy and hate crimes. It is a left-wing activist organization that claims to monitor such offenses.
Last month it sounded very much like President Biden when its president and CEO, Margaret Huang, said, “We’re facing a crisis of far-right extremism and deep threats to our democracy.” From whom? She identified the mob storming the Capitol in January as being “led by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.”
Huang provided no evidence to support her remarks; she simply asserted that white supremacists were the principal culprits. It apparently never occurred to her that these men and women were mostly angry pro-Trump supporters who felt disabused by electoral politics and political correctness, concerns that have nothing to do with feelings of racial superiority. Veterans and former police officers appear to have been overrepresented. If they are white supremacists, we need to see the empirical evidence.
In fact, the SPLC does a lousy job defining who these white supremacists are. Its lengthy report, “The Year in Hate and Extremism 2020,” says an awful lot about white supremacists but is noticeably short on identifying exactly who they are.
For example, it says they track “extremist flyers,” reporting that they found 4,900 “flyering incidents.” The worst offenders, it said, were those who promoted the “white nationalist ideology,” a train of thought it left undefined. It did not say who these white nationalists were or whether they were responsible for any violence. It did say that the Klan is no longer “a significant generator of white supremacist terror,” largely because it “saw its count dwindle to 25 groups in 2020.” So who are the new Klansmen?
SPLC has racism on the brain. In its report, it expresses dismay over the fact that “only 38 percent of respondents” in a survey believed that “systemic racism” accounts for a disparity in health outcomes between whites and non-whites, “even as COVID-19 ravages communities of color.”
It did not say whether white supremacists were to blame for this condition, but it did say that it was unnerved to learn that the majority of Americans thought that Black Lives Matter (BLM) violence in 2020 was a bigger problem than police violence against blacks. With good reason: BLM killed 25 people, assaulted the police, burned down entire neighborhoods, and engaged in widespread looting. In 2019, police shot and killed 999 people: 452 were white and 252 were black; 26 of the whites and 12 of the blacks were unarmed.
For the record, SPLC regards as “far right” extremists anyone who thinks that boys who “transition” to girls should not be allowed to compete against girls in sports and shower with them. Perhaps they are the new Klansmen.
Real racism and extremism, as the Catholic Church understands it, must be opposed and defeated. It does not help this noble cause when prominent Americans and non-profit organizations are bent on finding racism under every rock.
-
Archives
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- CATHOLIC HAVE A SERIOUS RESPONSIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN PUBLIC LIFE INSOFAR AS THEIR STATE OF LIFE ALLOWS
- VICTORY IN OUR FIGHT FOR LIFE IN TEXAS BECKONS, DO YOUR PART BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN BELOW !!!!!!!!!!!!
- HERE IS A MUCH NEEDED PRESENTATION OF THE CASE FOR TRADITION AT A TIME WHEN ANYTHING ASSOCIATED WITH THE PAST IS TABOO
- HERE IS MUST WATCH VIDEO FOR YOU
- PUTTING PRESSURE ON BIDEN WORKS – JOIN THE RANKS OF THOSE WHO ARE PUTTING PRESSURE ON BIDEN BY MAIL, EMAIL, PHONE CALLS OR ANY OTHER MEANS AVAILABLE TO YOU
Top Posts & Pages
- I POST BELOW AN EMAIL I JUST RECEIVED FROM A LONGTIME READER OF ABYSSUM.ORG IN CANADA. GOD HELP US!!! I THOUGHT THAT WE HAD A FEW CRAZY BISHOPS HERE IN THE United States BUT WHAT MY CORRESPONDENT REVEALS ABOUT HIS BISHOP IN LONDON, CANADA EXCEEDS EVEN THE CRAZY DECISIONS AND ACTIONS OF A FEW OF OUR BISHOPS HERE IN THE United States
- Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon
- Whether or not Pope Francis fulfills prophecies cannot be ascertained, but what is certain is that Francis is “not a true pastor, but a destroyer” who has “drawn many into error.” For he has spent the past eight years consorting with godless one-world planners in their covin to abolish Christianity and shackle humanity under a world government that murders the innocent and the “non-essential.” It is almost impossible to think that God’s headquarters on earth should become a consortium to advance the aspirations of a satanic brood of vipers.
- YOU HAVE TO READ THIS IN ORDER TO PRESERVE YOUR SANITY, ASSUMING OF COURSE THAT YOU ARE SANE
- With the controversial buzz that surrounded the election of Pope Francis upon the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, it seems that we may have lost sight of a key element in this episode, namely, that Benedict never fully resigned the papacy.
- FOREWARNED IS FOREARMED
- Archbishop Carroll asked me to investigate rumors of liturgical abuses at a non-diocesan seminary. I reported to him that the priest-spiritual director of the seminary had the custom of celebrating Masses in his room in the Seminary for a few of his favorite seminarians and that he did not object when one of the seminarians regularly gave part of his Holy Communion Host to the seminary mascot, a dog, "because the dog was a member of the community." Archbishop Carroll told me to report this to the seminarian's Archbishop. I did and that Archbishop saw nothing wrong with his seminarian's conduct. I learned later that that Archbishop ordained that seminarian to the priesthood of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
- HERE IS A MUST READ INTERVIEW OF ARCHBISHOP VIGANO
- CHENEY IS OUT, O HAPPY DAY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- HERE IS MUST WATCH VIDEO FOR YOU
Top Clicks