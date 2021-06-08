HERE IS A NOVENA THAT YOU CAN/SHOULD PRAY!!!



Today, let’s pray that we might have hearts that are conformed to Jesus’.

Let’s pray that we may have more pure hearts – that we may be like Christ in having pure hearts like little children. Let’s pray that we may see and treat others with pure hearts while putting all judgement and malice aside. Here are the prayers for today:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O my Jesus, you have said: “Truly I say to you, ask and you will receive, seek and you will find, knock and it will be opened to you.”

Behold I knock, I seek and ask for the grace of…

(Mention your Intention Here)

Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you.

O my Jesus, you have said: “Truly I say to you, if you ask anything of the Father in my name, he will give it to you.” Behold, in your name, I ask the Father for the grace of…

(Mention your Intention Here)

Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you.

O my Jesus, you have said: “Truly I say to you, heaven and earth will pass away but my words will not pass away.” Encouraged by your infallible words I now ask for the grace of…

(Mention your Intention Here)

Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you.

O Sacred Heart of Jesus, for whom it is impossible not to have compassion on the afflicted, have pity on us miserable sinners and grant us the grace which we ask of you, through the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, your tender Mother and ours.

Amen.

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Thank you for praying with us!

We are praying for you!

God bless you!

John-Paul & Annie – PrayMoreNovenas.com