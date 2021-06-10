RACISM IS A SIN AGAINST GOD WHO CREATED ALL MEN & WOMEN

Might the White Rainbow Coalition be Racist & against the “Authority of God the Father” with the “Ultimate Goal is to Dethrone Him and take His Place”?

June 10, 2021

“I can understand why white gay people are angry. I certainly am. But let’s take a step back and look at this dispassionately. I believe our failure with the African American vote (70 percent voted in favor of Prop. has more to do with education levels than race. In general, people with lower levels of education – of any race – do not vote for gay rights. White people are twice as likely to graduate college as black people. This accounts for the difference by race on Prop. 8.” – Wayne Besen, 365Gay.com

Lawyer and author Scott Lively asked “why the rainbow?”:

Because the rainbow is the Biblical symbol most closely associated with the presence and authority of God the Father, and Satan’s ultimate goal is to dethrone Him and take His place. Ezekiel 1:28 states “As the appearance of the bow that is in the cloud in the day of rain, so was the appearance of the brightness round about. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the LORD.” And Revelation 4:3 adds “behold, a throne was set in heaven, and one sat on the throne. And he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and a sardine stone: and there was a rainbow round about the throne.” Satan, and therefore his Antichrist human host, will cloak himself in the rainbow as an essential element of his claim to be the Messiah. Again, the first mention of the rainbow is about its creation by God as a sign of His unilateral covenant never to destroy the earth again by flood (Genesis 9:8-17). Implicit in that covenant is the warning that His second and final destruction of the earth will be by fire. Peter explains this in 2 Peter 2:4-6 “God…did not spare the ancient world, but protected Noah…when He brought a flood upon the world of the ungodly and… He condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to destruction by reducing them to ashes, having made them an example of what is coming for the ungodly.” There, too, is the unmistakable identification of the infamous “Sin of Sodom” as the ultimate harbinger of His Wrath. Now, to nip in the bud the “Christian Left” sophistry that deflects attention away from homosexuality to the sin of “pride,” let me stipulate that pride IS the sin at the very root of LGBT perversions, finding its most complete expression in homosexual copulation, as Moses noted in Leviticus 18:22, and Paul so eloquently explains in Romans 1:18-32. I’ll further stipulate that their other favorite deflection tactic re the “Sin of Sodom,” that the actual sin was “inhospitality,” is also true: there was no act in the ancient Hebrew culture so grossly inhospitable as the attempted homosexual gang rape of visiting strangers by “all the men of Sodom both young and old” described in Genesis 19:1-11. Thus, rampant homosexuality is the key symbol of ultimate rebellion triggering God’s wrath. And this was true in the case of Noah’s Flood as well, in that homosexual “marriage” triggered it, as Jesus implied in Matthew 24:37-38 (taken together with Genesis 6:5) and the ancient Hebrew rabbis expressly stated in the Talmud (Genesis Rabbah 26:5:4). Revelation 11, especially verses 7-8, confirms its association with the Kingdom of the Antichrist. Isaiah 3:8-11 warned the Judeans of God’s coming punishment for their sins: “For Jerusalem is ruined, and Judah is fallen: because their tongue and their doings are against the LORD, to provoke the eyes of his glory. The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves. Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him.” Let this be America’s warning as it willingly hosts countless rainbow-emblazoned “Gay Pride” parades and flies the LGBT rainbow flag over every US Embassy in the world. THIS is the harbinger of wrath. And your attitude about pride in perversion is a big part of God’s litmus test for your fate. Shun the curse of the LGBT rainbow flag!

Click on above graphic to read The Pink Swastika

[Scott Lively’s Mission Dispatch, June 9, 2021, www.scottlively.net Observations and Action on Current Events, History and Theology. Subscribe by email request here scottlivelyministries@protonmail.com] The James Hartline Report in 2008 showed that the white rainbow coalition appeared to be racist and wanted anti-Christian propaganda reeducation for minorities:Racism & Bigotry Are Big Components of Gay Leaders Fighting Prop. 8



The Hypocrites Are Finally Showing All Of Their True Rainbow Colors, except the black color, that is.



Of all the many benefits that are now coming out of the passage of Prop. 8, there is one that is more gratifying then most: Gay activist leaders are finally letting their guard down so that their well-hidden and hideous racism and bigotry is finally starting to leak out.



I always knew it was there. Before I finally left the homosexual lifestyle for good nearly ten years ago, I was a long time witness to the grave racism that drives most white-dominated gay communities. I can recall many, many gay bars that went out of their way to make black men uncomfortable and unwanted. I have seen many black men who have been cast to the curb when seeking to have their say at the table of community and political discourse within elitist homosexual circles. And although I am no longer involved in homosexuality, it still bothers me to know of the pain that black men suffer at the hands of white homosexuals, as well as in other areas of our society.



There is a reason that Planned Parenthood and the homosexual political movement are so intertwined. Planned Parenthood was founded by Margaret Sanger, an avowed racist worshipper of Adolph Hitler. The ideology of Sanger and her ilk can be seen in the racism that is still a driving force within the elitist mindset of the homosexual political machine. And it is no wonder that homosexual activists have gone to great extremes to take over the civil rights movement in America so that they can gain dominance and control over the black leaders who have been historically in charge of the civil rights movement. Go to any Martin Luther King celebration and you will find white homosexual leaders, who have absolutely nothing in common with the grave injustices committed against blacks in America, running the celebrations and rememberance events.



Now, take a look at the disgusting verbage coming out of one of the gay political machine’s most anti-christian bigots: Wayne Besen.



There is perhaps, no person in America who demonstrates more hatred and bigotry towards Christian Evangelicals than does Wayne Besen. Often masking his hatred by arguing that his disgust for Christians is because he claims they are so discriminatory, Besen is really a bigoted timebomb just waiting to blow up and reveal the depravity of his truely dark nature. Fortunately, Prop. 8 has now caused him to reveal that bigoted nature for all of the world to see.



In his latest rant against Prop. 8 and the African American heroes who helped pass the California Marriage Protection Amendment, Besen states some really deplorable and demeaning racist statements against the Black Community. Yet, for one who has spent years yodeling his intolerant and hateful religious bigotry, it comes as no surprise that this bigot would hit blacks below the belt as Besen has so wickedly done. And there is little doubt as to why Besen has been embraced by the closeted racist gay leaders who agree with his extremist anti-christian rhetoric. (There’s that Margaret Sanger connection showing up again).



In his latest column for 365Gay.com, Wayne Besen has this to say about black voters who supported Prop. 8:



“I can understand why white gay people are angry. I certainly am.

But let’s take a step back and look at this dispassionately. I believe our failure with the African American vote (70 percent voted in favor of Prop. has more to do with education levels than race. In general, people with lower levels of education – of any race – do not vote for gay rights. White people are twice as likely to graduate college as black people. This accounts for the difference by race on Prop. 8.”



Besen says that “people with lower levels of education” do not vote for gay rights.



And then there is this KKK-friendly verbage from Besen in his column:



“Uneducated people – black, white and Hispanic – often derive their power from physical strength.”



“Mastah, shall I get the mule out to pick us zum cotton, sir? I’ze sure that my strength iz gonna bring uz sum sure enuff good money this year, sir.”



“See boy, you ain’t never gonna mount to nuthin’, cause you can’t be smart, just big and physical, boy. That’s right! Now get on out there and bring me that cotton…boy. Hurry up, I need that cotton to make me some rainbow flags.”



We now are left to wonder which chapter of the KKK does Besen belong to? The nauseating racism that comes out of this mouthpiece for the radicalized gay political machine also leaves us to ponder just how many other homosexual leaders are as equally racist as Besen clearly appears to be.



The idea that one must be of a lower education because one does not support gay rights is a thought straight out of Hitler’s Nazi Germany and David Duke’s Southern United States restaurant for the dining impaired. Apparently, Besen has been secretly feasting on Mein Kamp……

Besen just cannot control the racism that oozes from the festering void within his soul now that Prop. 8 has passed by those Christian brothas’. After divulging the bigoted inner sanctum that lies within, Wayne Besen then has the audacity to offer his “solutions” to what he sees as “the lack of education” among black voters (only those who don’t support homosexuality are uneducated according to Besen — don’t you dare forget that either.)



Besen Solution: “We must air public service announcements with people like former basketball star Charles Barkley – who is a tough guy and supporter of same-sex marriage. We must show masculine African American figures who are supportive, every chance we get. “[… ]Besen adds this twisted reminder of how utterly idiotic his racism really is: “But, remember, uneducated people – of all races – are not students of history. They react to the environment around them, which often rewards homophobia.”



The old Nazi racial elitism sought to eliminate those who they deemed to be of lesser value to humanity. As homosexual leaders like Besen continue to elevate their status through the devaluing of those who do not line up with their tyrannical ideologies, the world will begin to see the homosexual political machine increase their attacks on all groups, races and beliefs which do not bow to their “educated” standards. [http://jameshartlinereport.blogspot.com/2008/11/racism-bigotry-are-big-components-of.html]