It’s tempting, given the prevailing insanity going on at the global level – from Washington, D.C., to the Vatican – to go with the latter.



But what about this: If we’re losing, why is there such a massive effort underway to silence, ban, de-platform and intimidate traditional Catholics, conservatives and Christian patriots?



Seems to me that the movers and the shakers of the world right now – from Biden to Francis to Zuckerberg and beyond – spend a disproportionate amount of time fretting about us if, in fact, we are a bunch of insignificant losers.



In my talk at this year’s Roman Forum on Long Island, New York, I lay out reasons for why I believe we are absolutely NOT losing and that, in fact, the voices of sane and God-centered resistance are stronger and more organized right now than they’ve been in 50 years.



How can this be? Because at long last it’s become perfectly obvious what the other side is all about, i.e., world domination on the part of Leftists, progressives, globalists, and the rest of the Christophobic losers.



By briefly tracing the history of the Traditional Catholic movement, I explain why we should have much more hope and renewed confidence in victory today than our fathers had back in the 1970s.



Over the course of the Covid madness especially, traditional Catholicism “came of age” as the “Church of Accompaniment” shut down the churches and allowed Big Brother to declare religious observances “non-essential” services.



This phenomenon is happening not just with Catholics but with Christian patriots the world over. Right now, the EU is threatening the entire country of Hungary, for example, for refusing to comply with their revolution against God.



When in 2020 even the Pope showed himself to be complicit with the builders of the New World Order, it became obvious to millions that the time has come to stop circling the wagons and instead go to war.



I hope you enjoy this talk, which also includes clips from how it was in the basement chapels of 40 years ago. We’ve come a long way since then, and with God’s help we’ve got a long way to go.



I pray you’ll join me. And I hope you like and share this video.



In Christo Rege,

Michael J. Matt

