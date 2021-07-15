Posted on July 15, 2021 by abyssum

US GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS TO TURN ALL US INTO CYBORGS BEGINNING WITH INFANTS!

https://odysee.com/$/embed/webb-wellcome/5820bcc8e335a371781fa177f58580ec2626d7de?r=4jfJbCqjrA1CvYMNcpiDw5oGzHaihhwa

The Vaxx emphasis on all above 12 years old, may be to produce 100s of millions of orphans who can be implanted as perpetual slaves.

2 THOUGHTS ON “US GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS TO TURN ALL US INTO CYBORGS BEGINNING WITH INFANTS!”

  1. JoanThis is insanity. All of it.REPLY
  2. Père Walter CovensMind boggling!
    https://wellcomeleap.org/

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
