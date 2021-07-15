STORY AT-A-GLANCE
- New Orleans archdiocese has called the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “morally compromised,” since it uses aborted fetus cell lines for development and production of the shot
- Six vaccine makers are using at least one abortion-derived cell line in the development or testing of COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
- The reported side effects from the vaccines include migraines, anaphylaxis, seizures, paralysis and sudden death. Experts believe long-term effects from the gene therapy may include prion diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancers, kidney diseases and microvascular injuries to the brain, liver and heart
- Pfizer has been called a “bully” as it leverages the vaccine against demands that countries use sovereign assets to cover legal liabilities, while the U.S. gives vaccine makers complete indemnity against damages