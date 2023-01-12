GOOD MEN SHOT THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT DURING MCCARTHY’S STRUGGLE TO WIN THE SPEAKERSHIP, DAN CRENSHAW WAS ONE OF THEM



Crenshaw Loses Chairmanship To Mark Green

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has lost his bid to chair the House Homeland Security Committee after his “terrorist, grifters and performance artists” comments that were directed at House Republicans who opposed the leadership of now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Members of the House GOP rejected Crenshaw’s application for the role, with the House Steering Committee tapping Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) as his alternative.

Crenshaw drew complaints from House Republicans when he labeled some GOP colleagues terrorists for opposing McCarthy as House speaker and delaying the start of the new Congress. Crenshaw also derided his colleagues as “grifters” and “performance artists” as the House speaker saga raged on.

Crenshaw, however, apologized for his “terrorists” remark on Sunday while adding that his use of the word was a “turn of phrase.”

Crenshaw, a war veteran, also came under heavy scrutiny from his Republican colleagues when he supported the red flag laws and a bill that sought to fund state immunization information programs. Conservatives have described the bill as “vaccine databases.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Green said he would use his new leadership position on the committee to fight for a strong and secure border.

“For the sake of our national security and homeland security, we must secure our border,” Green said. “We have no choice. We will empower our brave CBP agents to do their jobs and hold President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas accountable for the crisis they created.”

Green, a physician and three-tour combat veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, had previously called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over his mishandling of the border.

Green added that Mayorkas has failed to uphold his oath of office “almost too many times to count” despite only being in office for a short time.

“The first and most glaring failure of Secretary Mayorkas has been his refusal to enforce immigration law,” Green said. “For the third time since he has been in office, the number of migrants crossing our southern border surpassed 200,000 in only one month’s time.”

Green’s committee oversees border security and cybersecurity. It is also the oversight committee for the Department of Homeland Security. Green will take over from Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chaired the committee when the Democrats had House Majority.