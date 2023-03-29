RELEASE AUDREY HALES’S MANIFESTO AND GIVE US A PEEK INTO THE MIND OF A TRANS KILLER

Release Audrey Hale’s manifesto, and let’s have honest talk, for once

Second post of the day, but today’s a big news day. It won’t count toward y’all’s paid allotment, I promise.

Did you know that this week will see a planned Transgender Day Of Vengeance? This was set before the tranny shot up a Christian elementary school and killed three children and three staffers. I think America has had about enough vengeance from trans people. Wesley Yang, as usual, speaks truth:

Wesley Yang @wesyang

“This is what it looks like when a subculture makes victimization and violence—directed at the self or against perceived enemies—central to the group’s identity. Mythologize suicide and martyrdom and you will recruit suicides and martyrs to your cause.” elizamondegreen.substack.com/p/im-in-twitte…

2:53 PM ∙ Mar 28, 2023

But before we go any further, I want to focus on the one moment of heroic virtue, standing up to this evil. It’s the men of the Nashville Police Department. Here is bodycam footage from two of the responders. It’s violent. You will not see the face of the killer Audrey Hale, but you will see her body if you watch till the end. If you can bear it, I suggest you do watch it, because you will see something iconic: Real Men, whose masculinity has been purified and made its best possible version by virtue, running towards gunfire to take out a child murderer who incarnated a fraudulent, twisted, demonic version of masculinity:

Matt Couch @RealMattCouch

The Bravery of the Nashville Metro PD on full display in this body cam video charging in and taking out this mentally deranged psychopath.. These are what true warriors and heroes look like. We can never thank men like this enough…

Thank God for these MEN. I mean that literally. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more grateful for men behaving like honest-go-God men since contemplating members of the FDNY in the shadow of 9/11. Men who run toward danger, to save lives. Not Andrew Tate macho phonies, and not vagina-havers on testosterone. Men.

Something snapped in me watching this clip, knowing that the killer they took down was a transgendered person. I do not for one second believe that all transgenders are like Audrey Hale, but I am beyond sick and tired of a decadent culture that valorizes its Audrey Hales, and treats men like the Nashville PD officers as “toxic,” or potential racist killers, or white supremacists. I’ve had it with this garbage. Yes, I’ve been writing against it for years, but there’s something about knowing that Hale shot dead little Christian children in an church school, and three of their caretakers, for reasons related to her trans fantasies, that makes me see more clearly than ever what enemies of the true and the good this phenomenon is.

And its allies, like President Joe Biden, who thinks it’s “immoral” to restrict sex-change hormones and surgeries for children, and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, pictured here:

This is also true:

Erick Erickson @EWErickson

Journalists of America: tweets like this from @Reuters are why so many people do not trust you, do not respect you, and actively hate you. If you can’t understand why based on this tweet, you’re part of the problem.

Reuters @Reuters

Former Christian school student kills 3 children, 3 staff in Nashville shooting https://t.co/rQBgths2TI https://t.co/6egl9SHSZM6:54 PM ∙ Mar 28, 202341Likes8Retweets

I have been waiting all day for the Nashville Police Department to make Hale’s “manifesto” public, but we’re past midnight here in central Europe, and it hasn’t happened. I hope it does. Unsurprisingly, gay groups don’t want it made public, because it stands to upend the preferred Narrative. Quote:

“It should not be published,” Jordan Budd, the executive director of Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere (COLAGE), told Newsweek. “The focus should be on how this was able to happen in the first place. There should not be such easy access to deadly weaponry.”

To hell with this guy. I have every expectation that the mainstream media will work hard to downplay or hide the full story, because it stands to hurt one of their favorite narratives, and sacred causes. Not this time, you liars. We need the truth, not some story concocted to protect bad people from judgment. What I want to know is whether or not this act of terrorism was carried out as hatred for Christians. What I want to know is whether or not Audrey Hale was on testosterone. It has been reported by a number of female-to-male trans people that learning to deal with the aggression that testosterone provokes within the body is one of the more difficult things about starting the hormone. This hormone that we give to children and young adults, as part of “gender-affirming care.”

This had better be the start, at last, of an honest public conversation about transgenderism, instead of the highly managed one we’ve had this past decade. How long will people allow themselves to be gaslighted? How long will we allow these activists and their allies to come after our children? It’s not going to stop until and unless we make it stop. You know this, right?

The men of the Nashville PD had the guts to go forward against this deranged enemy targeting children, even at the risk of their lives. Nobody’s asking any of us to risk our lives. Why won’t we go forward to defend children? What are we afraid of? That somebody, somewhere, is going to call us bigots?