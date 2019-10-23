PACHAMAMA SLEEPS WITH THE FISHES

October 21, 2019

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/10/viva-bishop-gracida-for-proclaiming.html

Viva Bishop Gracida for Proclaiming: “Pachamama Drowned, As it Should be”

– Updated Bishop October 22

Rene Gracida alone among all the Catholic bishops of the entire world is defending God’s greatest commandment:

“You shall have no other gods before me.”

After the heroes who are called “Cristeros” extracted the sacrilegious pagan idols of Pachamama from the Santa Maria in Traspontina church in the Vatican and plummeted the idols into the Tiber River only one bishop in the entire world defended them.

Bishop Gracida proclaimed on his website:

“Pachamama drowned, as it should be.”

I can only proclaim and shout with my fist raised in salute:

Viva Cristo Rey!

Viva Los Cristeros!

Viva #IamCristeros!

Viva La Virgen de Guadalupe!

Viva San Jose!

Viva Obispo Gracida!

Viva Cristo Rey!

I raised my fist in salute with and to Los Cristeros, Bishop Gracida, all faithful Catholics and with the Catholic Resistance in solidarity, support, strength, defiance and resistance against those who dare go against Cristo Rey – Christ the King!

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church. Shout again with the raised fist in salute: Viva Cristo Rey! Viva Cristo Rey! Viva Cristo Rey!

I am Cristeros!

As a final suggestion, maybe wherever the Catholic Resistance meets maybe you as a group should end your meeting with an Our Father for the restoration of the Church and by saying or shouting: I am Cristeros! Viva Cristo Rey!Posted by Fred Martinez at 8:08 PM Email ThisBlogThis!Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to Pinterest

5 comments:

Nandarani said…

It seems impossible to imagine the bishop in charge of Hawai’i via the Diocese of Honolulu making the kinds of waves he would make were he to stand up and be counted on this.



I have put together talking points and will be meeting with him on November first. It is a crucial meeting for me as I have to know how to get him to talk and not talk myself. Here is the list with material taken out that would make this message too long.



‘Talking Points Modesty may seem to evade your eyes during the interview. Thank you.



1. Effects on the Church if Francis himself does not specifically refute Scalfari’s claim that he doesn’t believe in the divinity of Christ. [One wordless way he has told us this several times already.]



2. Effects on the Church of placing women above men, or in a position of equality.



3. Effects on the Church of a this world orientation. Any positive points. Not for Our Lord’s purposes. For the devil’s yes. Destructive effect on the soul.



+ Sheep have scattered. Without a superabundance of determination for which they are utterly ill equipped to suddenly receive as if a miracle – things don’t work that way – they are irredeemably lost to the heights they could have attained in sanctity, and perhaps, to eternal life altogether based on the behavior of some I have met. [am a convert]



4. Effects on the Church of removing contemplation from its Contemplative Orders, or reducing time spent in prayer by non-contemplative ones, changing dress and reducing privacy by substituting responsibility for this-world concerns, either mentally, or bodily, and to whatever degree deviates from the historic norms.



5. Effects on the Church: Level of discretion as a bishop expected going forward regarding 4. in the Honolulu Diocese. [I care.]



5. Effects on the Church: Effects on the USCCB of this point in Church history.



He will be going to the mainland for the important meeting at which the president is to be elected (I think) in November. I was fortunate to get an appointment with him. 9:44 PM

Fred Martinez said…

I will pray for you, Nandarani. God bless you and what you are doing.10:10 PM

Kathleen1031 said…

Good for you Nandarani, God be with you. Everyone needs to figure out for themselves exactly how they will resist and/or defend Jesus Christ and our Catholic faith. You have done something here, and it is a wonderful thing. And I am happy, very happy, to be a Cristero now! Viva Cristo Rey!

When one is suffering, it is far harder to suffer in silence, far more healthy and exhilarating to fight back. We have taken it, Catholic friends, and now, it’s on.2:42 PM

Kathleen1031 said…

Oh, and God bless the amazing Bishop Gracida! We have exactly one really faithful bishop.2:43 PM

guy mcclung, rockport, texas said…

Use their rules against them.



Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals



4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

5 “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”



Regarding the dragon goddess idol dunkers, according to the Jorge Magisterium:



1. God made the pachamama baptizers this way. Not only do they not sin by their thievery, racism and sacrilege, these were acts of virtue, and they were God’s will for these men.



2. Who are you all to judge the dunkers?



3. There is no hell for these wetters.

4. Everyone is going to heaevn forever-including the dunkers, wetters, baptizers, and drowners, those who defy the spirit of dialogue, those who steal sacred objects, those who film them doing these things, those who are religiously intolerant, racists, those with vexatious attitudes, those who refuse to rebuild the church, those who refuse to renew the church, those wh escalate these acts, and all those pure and holy amazonians in the Amazon region who kill children they don’t like, don’t want, who are twins, or who are challenged in any way eg by burying them alive as they cry and whimper.



The Jorge Magisterium demands that anyone in any of the categories in the list above be joyfully and fruitfully integrated into the daily life of the church community. See further discussions:



https://www.catholicstand.com/joyful-fruitful-racism/



Joyful Fruitful Schismatics & Whatever Going To Heaven …



https://www.the-american-catholic.com › 2019/09/13 › joyful-fruitful-schi…



Perhaps the Vatican Bank Peter’s Pence Funds can be used to replace the Tiber-ed idols?



Guy, Texas



3:06 PM