THE SACKING OF Cardinal Angelo Sodano, A CASE OF BETTER LATE THAN NEVER, GOD FORBID THAT HIS PROTEGE, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, SHOULD SUCCEED FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL

It appears that Francis and the Gay Lobby are Victorious over Sodano’s Old Guard.

It seems that the alliance of the Gay Lobby and the Old Guard that apparently was involved with the engineering of the election of Francis is breaking up and the allies are now at war.

Francis appears to run the Gay Lobby while Cardinal Angelo Sodano apparently is the head of the Old Guard.

First we’ll explain who Sodano is and then show why he might be at war with Francis and the Gay Lobby?

Cardinal Sodano is the boss of the Vatican Old Guard diplomats and Cardinal Pietro Parolin has been called his “longtime protegee”:

In 2015, Vatican expert Jerry Slevin explained that Francis has put Sodano back in power by putting his “longtime protégée, [Cardinal]Pietro Parolin…. [as] No. 2 as Secretary of State, and… likely… the next pope”:

“Sodano at times was “de facto” pope during John Paul II’s incapacity. He is still Dean of Cardinals and oversaw the election of Pope Francis. His longtime protégée, Pietro Parolin, is now No. 2 as Secretary of State, and will likely be the next pope.”

“… Just before Francis’ election, Jason Berry, a “non-brainwashed” Jesuit educated award winning investigative reporter, in the NY Times urged Pope Benedict XVI to right some of the wrongs of the recent past by forcing out Cardinal Sodano, in Berry’s words, as ‘… the man who, more than any other, embodies the misuse of power that has corrupted the church hierarchy. …’. Please see, here, New York Times .” [http://www.bishop-accountability.org/news2015/03_04/2015_03_29_Jerry_Catholicism_Does_It.htm]

(BishopAccountability.org, “Does Sodano Dominate Pope Francis? Or Does it just Seem So?”, March 29, 2015)

Moreover, Dr. Kevin Barrett, a Ph.D. Arabist-Islamologist, is one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror, but on March 13, 2013 he turned his attention to the Catholic Church after Pope Benedict XVI resigned and wrote:

“So let’s just blurt it on out: Cardinal Sodano – who has been implicated in not only covering up the Vatican’s sex abuse scandal of the century, but also in standing ‘in solidarity’ with Maciel, the Vatican’s worst pedophile criminal ever – inserted a little ‘nod and a wink’ towards his New World Order colleagues, the ‘sexual freemasons.’ And the Vatican censors removed it.”

“… And the leader of the cover-up was Cardinal Sodano. The ‘New World Order’-loving Dean of the College of Cardinals, Angelo Sodano, repeatedly pressured Popes – including John Paul II (whom he apparently ‘owned’) and Benedict XVI (whom he apparently did not) to cover up the crimes of Maciel.”

“This, it now appears, is the main reason Pope Benedict resigned. After seeing the results of the thorough investigation he had demanded, and learning that Sodano and other high-level Vatican officials were implicated in the New World Order ‘gay mafia’ of ‘sexual freemasonry,’ Benedict figured the only chance he had at cleaning house was to take the drastic step of resigning. That way, a new Pope could appoint a new College of Cardinals…and throw out Sodano and the whole ‘gay mafia’ of New World Order sexual freemasons.”

[https://www.veteranstoday.com/2013/03/13/popecrisis/]

Dr. Barrett in my opinion, for the most part, got everything right except he didn’t seem to realize that the “gay mafia” and Sodano’s old Guard were allied, but separate entities.

According to La-Croix, Sodano worked hard to elect Francis in the last conclave in my opinion because he didn’t appreciate being sidelined by Pope Benedict:

“But Sodano (and his forces) survived and at the Conclave of 2013, because of being dean of the College of the Cardinals, his duties included moderating the pre-Conclave discussions and presiding at the pre-Conclave Mass. It is widely conceded that once the voting got underway he had convinced a number of other cardinals to cast their ballots for Jorge Mario Bergoglio SJ, the man who is now Pope Francis.”

“It is not clear if Sodano delivered the determining votes for the Argentine pope’s election, but those tallies were essential nonetheless. And Francis was and remains well aware of that.”

“He began his pontificate with full knowledge that Sodano still had considerable reach and influence over much that was happening in ecclesiastical Rome. He also had personal experience of the former Secretary of State’s steely will to promote and to punish, especially in the pope’s native Latin America where, at least since the 1970s, policy decisions and bishop appointments were rarely made without the Italian diplomat’s input.”[https://international.la-croix.com/news/twilight-time-for-the-vatican-s-godfather/7013]

So, why might Francis be at war with Sodano?

Francis’s biographer Austen Ivereigh explains when part of it started:

“Sarlinga was close to two other prominent Knights, both vigorous opponents of Bergoglio’s: Argentina’s powerful former ambassador to the Holy See, Esteban ‘Cacho’ Caselli, a wealthy businessman with close ties to former Secretary of State Cardinal Angelo Sodano, and later an Italian senator; and Héctor Aguer, Archbishop of La Plata, Bergoglio’s principal opponent in the bishops’ conference, who is a chaplain to the order.”

“Caselli’s son, Antonio Manuel, also a businessman, was the Knights’ ambassador to Argentina throughout Bergoglio’s period as archbishop.”

“The combination of Sodano – who was no longer Secretary of State after 2006 but remained influential – and Esteban Caselli in Rome, plus Bernardini, Antonio Manuel Caselli and Aguer in Buenos Aires, was widely regarded as the nexus behind the appointment of a number of conservative episcopal appointments in Argentina made over the heads of Bergoglio and the bishops’ conference.”

“Two of them, Sarlinga and José Luis Mollaghan of Rosario, who clashed with the then Archbishop of Buenos Aires over pastoral questions, have since Francis’s election left their dioceses. Mollaghan was summoned to work at the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2014, but is currently living in Buenos Aires. Sarlinga was ousted in 2015 – following scandalsinvolving misuse of church funds.”

[https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2017/01/popes-history-knights-malta-linked-current-row/ ]

Moreover, Chat Café.com reported Cardinal Mario Bergoglio now Francis had another power struggle with the cardinal in the past and lost to Sodano:

“According to Argentine news reports here and here, Cardinal Bergoglio, now Pope Francis… shut down the IVE (probably for the same reasons we decided to start this site.) They stopped the ordinations, shut down the seminary, and put restrictions on the founder Fr. Buela and the other IVE priests. So when the Institute of the Incarnate Word tries to blame their Argentine problems on “liberals” and “left-wingers”, it’s the Pope they are blaming.”

“What is also news to us is that Cardinal Sodano – the same Cardinal Sodano that got busted taking bribes from and supporting the Legion of Christ’s disgraced founder Fr. Maciel – is the person that helped Buela and the Institute get out of their problems with the Argentine Bishops.”

“Again from Argentine Press:

In efforts which would not have been outside of (former Argentine President) Menem’s former ambassador to the Vatican and current gentleman of the Holy See, and Archbishop Aguer Esteban Caselli, Buela got the powerful Cardinal Angelo Sodano to protect him. Not only did the Vatican reverse the order closing its seminaries, but it managed moving the IVE headquarters to Italy, to the diocese of Velletri-Segni, 60 kilometers south of Rome, where since mid-2001 has its Generalate and Buela parent lives.”

“In the words of the IVE, Sodano is “so close to our Institute.” The Italian Bishop where they are based even clarifies that he made the decision to let the IVE in “with the continued support of His Eminence Cardinal Sodano…” Sodano even helped them get the Novitiate opened in Chile.”

‘These moves by Sodano were a “great humiliation” and a “slap in the face” to the Argentine Bishops. So much so that then Cardinal Bergoglio even traveled to Rometo meet privately with Pope Benedict and express his concern over influence that Ambassador Casselli (and his ally Sodano) still had in appointing Bishops (such as the lone Argentine supporter of the IVE, Bishop Hector Aguer.) Like an excerpt from a Godfather movie, Casselli, Aguer, and Sodano coordinated together and the Sodano and Casselli families even had close economic ties. ”

“As the saying goes, “Judge them by the company they keep.” If you judge the Institute of the Incarnate Word by the Cardinals that help them out, Cardinal McCarrick and Cardinal Sodano, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture.” [https://www.google.com/amp/s/coffeachat.wordpress.com/2013/03/14/pope-francis-and-the-ive-institute-of-the-incarnate-word/amp/#ampshare=https://coffeachat.wordpress.com/2013/03/14/pope-francis-and-the-ive-institute-of-the-incarnate-word/]

Iveinfo.info.org shows ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is another protégée of Sodano in terms of the IVE:

“As we mentioned at the beginning, the IVE says this was all just persecution for their faithfulness and orthodoxy by liberal bishops. Even if this were the case, it’s a bit far-fetched considering their benefactors are the scandal-plagued Cardinal Sodano and the uber-liberal and equally scandal-plagued Cardinal McCarrick. Were there no faithful and orthodox Bishops available in the US or Italy to come to their aid?”

“… Cardinal Sodano

This is the guy that will ordain you if you go to the seminary in Italy. The local bishops won’t ordain IVE candidates any more. If Sodano isn’t available (or if he can’t be troubled – eg. when there is only one person to be ordained deacon) the IVE have to search a bit before they find someone that will do ordinations for them.”

“… Cardinal McCarrick

This is the guy that will ordain you if you go to the Seminaries in the USA or Argentina.” [http://www.iveinfo.org/p/founder-and-history-at-institute-of.html?m=1]

The Catholic News Agengy (CNA) reported that “Cardinal McCarrick reportedly lived on IVE seminary property during retirement”:

“One source close to the Archdiocese of Washington told CNA that the cardinal had for a time an IVE brother in formation living in his residence, which was on the parish property but separate from the house of formation.”



“An additional source also told CNA that McCarrick had young priest and seminarian assistants while living with the IVE, but did not comment on whether any seminarian resided with the cardinal.”[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.catholicnewsagency.com/amp/news/cardinal-mccarrick-reportedly-lived-on-ive-seminary-property-during-retirement-86896#ampshare=https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/cardinal-mccarrick-reportedly-lived-on-ive-seminary-property-during-retirement-86896]

It is obvious that Sodano at the time had power over Francis.

According to Gloria.tv, it now appears that Francis finally feels he has enough power to get rid of the Sodano who caused him a “great humiliation” and a “slap in the face”:

“December 13 was the day of Francis’ fiftieth priestly anniversary.”

“Weeks before, Cardinal Angelo Sodano, 92, as the Dean of the College of Cardinals, suggested to Francis to celebrate this day with a Mass together with the cardinals residing in Rome, writes Sandro Magister (December 21).”

“But Francis said no.”

“Sodano didn’t give up. He sent the sub-dean Cardinal Re, 85, and Francis agreed.”

“However, the Mass took place in total secrecy. The Vatican regime media published no news and no photos. Magister writes that this was on Francis’ strict order.”

“The usually loquacious Francis didn’t preach, nor did he say a word before or after Mass. Sodano wasn’t allowed to wish him well. The address was only published in the after-noon.”

“After the Mass, Francis quickly and coldly greeted the cardinals one by one and ran off.”

“Eight days later, on December 21, Francis published a Motu proprio sacking Sodano as the Dean of the Cardinals.”[https://gloria.tv/post/37suFU8qQf6F4b6tS4gTdVdjL]

The evidence appears to show that Sodano’s Old Guard didn’t appreciate being sidelined by Pope Benedict and they as well as the Gay Lobby initiated Vatileaks and other unsavory maneuvers to get the pope to resign. The Old Guard in my opinion have pretty much controlled Francis until recently, but it looks like he recently thinks he has enough power to take them on.

Even before the sacking of Sodano, his Old Guard recently apparently has been systematically defeated by Francis and the Vatican Gay Lobby.

The Old Guard Vatican diplomats whose top official is Sercetary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was “attack[ed]” and “is being targeted” by the Vatican Bank (IOR) which is headed by the Francis appointed Gay Lobby Monsignor Battista Ricca according to Italian news outlet Ilmerraggero.

(Ilmessaggero.it, “Vatican, IOR attacks the Secretariat of State: alleged financial irregularities,” October 2, 2019)

The Ilmessaggero article reported Parolin’s Secretariat of State offices were broken into by Vatican police with the apparent approval of Francis:

“[I]n the offices of the Secretariat of State… the Vatican judicial police officers broke in for a reconnaissance that led to the seizure of documents and computers.”

Gloria.tv revealed:

“The Italian daily Ilmessaggero.it has presented the Vatican’s recent financial scandal as a ‘clash of power’ between the Vatican Bank and the Secretary of State.”

(Gloria.tv, “Vatican Scandal: Now the Accused Speaks,” October 6, 2019)

Moreover, Gloria.tv reported the Francis Vatican raid was a sneak attack:

“Secretary of State Piero Parolin, was unaware of the problems leading to the suspension of five high-placed collaborators in his own dicastery.”

“According to Corriere.it (October 3), Parolin was informed by Francis only a few hours before the raid in the Secretariat of State took place.”

(Gloria.tv, “No Dialogue: Parolin Informed in Last Minute,” October 4, 2019)

Furthermore, Vatican expert Andrea Gagliarducci says the Francis Gay Lobby takeover of Parolin’s Old Guard Secretary of State is long planned including putting Gay Lobby Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra as the second in command behind Parolin at the Secretariat.

Parra is deeply connected to Francis’s closest collaborator pro-gay Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga and his alleged gay predator ex-auxiliary Bishop Juan Jose Pineda who was forced to resign.

In August, Gagliarducci reported the Francis Gay Lobby takeover of the Old Guard’s last strong hold at the Vatican:

“Pope Francis is setting up his team in the Secretariat of State. This new team will have no connection with the old guard.”

(Mondayvatican.com, “Pope Francis, how the transition is taking place,” August 5, 2019)

Moreover, Gagliarducci says the “attack” on the Old Guard is “unprecedented” in the history of the Vatican:

“[W]hy should an entity under the oversight, namely the Institute for Religious Works [the Vatican Bank], report on other bodies that oversee it… the Secretariat of State?”

“… Possible answer is that the green light came directly by the Pope to the prosecutor…”

“The attack to the Institution from within the Institution is unprecedented for the Holy See. It shows the extent of the internal struggle.”

(Mondayvatican.com, “Pope Francis, what is happening in the Vatican?,” October 7, 2019)

It appears that Francis and the Gay Lobby are victorious over Sodano’s Old Guard.

