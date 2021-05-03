Fred Martinez

“It Appears that if the Trend Continues the Novus Ordo Mass may be Overthrown by Sheer Numbers”

May 01, 2021

The future of the Catholic Church will be through the traditional Roman rite, Carmelite rite, Dominican rite, Carthusian rite, Sarum rite, Braga rite, Iberian rite, and all other legitimate ancient rites of the complex patrimony of our western Christendom.



The future never was, nor ever will be, actualized through rationalistically inspired iconoclasm concerning liturgy and the undermining orthodoxy and orthopraxy by Modernist clerics and their Masonic allies, who have demonically sought to accommodate to an ideological secularism and all that this implies.



At this point in time, one’s choice clearly is to be an ally of the saints and our true Catholic forbearers or of the aforementioned numerous arrogant and vicious fools who sought to destroy the Church during the twentieth century. – Catholic Monitor commenter MEwbank

New York Daily News reported that the fifty year-old Novus Ordo Mass is destroying the Catholic Church in America “[s]ince the 1960s, Mass attendance has plummeted, from around 70% of U.S. Catholics every Sunday and Holy Day.”



Ironically, however, the anti-Latin Mass Francis has inadvertently caused “a counterrevolution of sorts” that may overthrow the Novus Ordo Mass:



“Fifty years ago this weekend, the Catholic Church debuted a new version of Mass following reforms made by the 1960s’ Second Vatican Council. From the use of vernacular language instead of Latin, to the priest facing the people instead of the tabernacle, the changes became mandatory at all parishes on the First Sunday of Advent 1969.”



“… The resurgence of the traditional Latin Mass started before Francis, but has seen unprecedented growth during his papacy, a counterrevolution of sorts that some (both admirably and critically) call an alternative Francis effect. Even bishops and priests who were not ordinarily interested in the traditional Latin Mass have been much more generous and vocal in offering additional such liturgies. Two distinct wings of the Catholic Church have emerged. Often, the new versus the old Mass is a defining characteristic of the opposing coalitions.”



“… But after five decades of experiments and decline, there is some growth to be observed within the Catholic Church. Ironically, it is with traditionalists joining the priesthood, entering convents and attending parishes that offer the very Latin Mass that was replaced 50 years ago.”



“… The past 50 years have not been good ones for the Catholic Church. Pope Benedict saw this when he wrote, of the new form of Mass, ‘we abandoned the organic, living process of growth and development over centuries, and replaced it — as in a manufacturing process — with a fabrication, a banal on-the-spot product.'”

[https://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-oped-prayers-we-can-understand-20191130-allvqyirgzdtnccfgzmi2qgwci-story.html]



The Catholic Herald revealed that in the United States the Traditional Latin Mass attendees are the future real Catholics of the Church which will eventually out number the Novus Ordo Mass (NOM) attendees.



It appears that if the trend continues the Novus Ordo Mass may be overthrown by sheer numbers.



Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) attendees are over overwhelmingly real Catholics while New Mass or Novus Ordo Mass (NOM) attendees tend to be lapsed and heretical Catholics according to a new study by Fr. Donald Kloster:



Fulfill Sunday obligation:



TLM: 99℅ vs. NOM: 22℅



Approve of abortion:



TLM: 1℅ vs. NOM: 51℅



Go to Confession at least once a year:



TLM: 98℅ vs. NOM: 25℅



Approve of contraception:



TLM: 2℅ vs. NOM: 89℅



Support same-sex marriage:



TLM: 2℅ vs. NOW: 67℅



“TLM attendees donate 5 times more in the collection” according to Fr. Kloster.

(Catholic Herald, “Traditional Latin Mass attendees more devout and orthodox, study says,” February 27, 2019)

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do next. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. SHARESHARECommentssaid…Aqua IOW, the Catholic Church is not being destroyed by the New Mass, as we often fear. The Vatican II Church is destroying *itself* from within, by its own contradictions and deviations from the True Vine. The Catholic Church remains, as it always has and always will, pristine, serene, unchanging, unified with herself and with Christ, Her Head; Her bright light ready to shine again – but temporarily veiled by the dark cloak of ecumenical Vatican II religion.Cardinal Pell said it best: “the new Vatican II religion is just boring”. Not the sort of thing that will cause anyone to leave everything behind for; to give their lives for; to light the world on fire for.



2:48 PMFr D said…As a priest who says Both the NO and the TLM, the TLM will replace the NO as the norm. Everything this article says is correct. The old mass grows, the new declines. Like all great reforms in the Church, God so often works not from the top down, but from the bottom up. The grace of God working through the Catholic sense of the faithful will be the cause of victory.4:26 AMsaid…Fr. Kloster I actually did a follow up study that was completed March 1, 2020. It had about the same number of samples 1750+, but it had respondents from a low more states (39) as it was completely an online survey.



8:49 AMsaid…Fr. Kloster A lot more states. You can find the Second National Study (2019-2020) at liturgyguy.com8:50 AM

SEARCH

“It Appears that if the Trend Continues the Novus Ordo Mass may be Overthrown by Sheer Numbers”

May 01, 2021

The future of the Catholic Church will be through the traditional Roman rite, Carmelite rite, Dominican rite, Carthusian rite, Sarum rite, Braga rite, Iberian rite, and all other legitimate ancient rites of the complex patrimony of our western Christendom.



The future never was, nor ever will be, actualized through rationalistically inspired iconoclasm concerning liturgy and the undermining orthodoxy and orthopraxy by Modernist clerics and their Masonic allies, who have demonically sought to accommodate to an ideological secularism and all that this implies.



At this point in time, one’s choice clearly is to be an ally of the saints and our true Catholic forbearers or of the aforementioned numerous arrogant and vicious fools who sought to destroy the Church during the twentieth century. – Catholic Monitor commenter MEwbank

New York Daily News reported that the fifty year-old Novus Ordo Mass is destroying the Catholic Church in America “[s]ince the 1960s, Mass attendance has plummeted, from around 70% of U.S. Catholics every Sunday and Holy Day.”



Ironically, however, the anti-Latin Mass Francis has inadvertently caused “a counterrevolution of sorts” that may overthrow the Novus Ordo Mass:



“Fifty years ago this weekend, the Catholic Church debuted a new version of Mass following reforms made by the 1960s’ Second Vatican Council. From the use of vernacular language instead of Latin, to the priest facing the people instead of the tabernacle, the changes became mandatory at all parishes on the First Sunday of Advent 1969.”



“… The resurgence of the traditional Latin Mass started before Francis, but has seen unprecedented growth during his papacy, a counterrevolution of sorts that some (both admirably and critically) call an alternative Francis effect. Even bishops and priests who were not ordinarily interested in the traditional Latin Mass have been much more generous and vocal in offering additional such liturgies. Two distinct wings of the Catholic Church have emerged. Often, the new versus the old Mass is a defining characteristic of the opposing coalitions.”



“… But after five decades of experiments and decline, there is some growth to be observed within the Catholic Church. Ironically, it is with traditionalists joining the priesthood, entering convents and attending parishes that offer the very Latin Mass that was replaced 50 years ago.”



“… The past 50 years have not been good ones for the Catholic Church. Pope Benedict saw this when he wrote, of the new form of Mass, ‘we abandoned the organic, living process of growth and development over centuries, and replaced it — as in a manufacturing process — with a fabrication, a banal on-the-spot product.'”

[https://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-oped-prayers-we-can-understand-20191130-allvqyirgzdtnccfgzmi2qgwci-story.html]



The Catholic Herald revealed that in the United States the Traditional Latin Mass attendees are the future real Catholics of the Church which will eventually out number the Novus Ordo Mass (NOM) attendees.



It appears that if the trend continues the Novus Ordo Mass may be overthrown by sheer numbers.



Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) attendees are over overwhelmingly real Catholics while New Mass or Novus Ordo Mass (NOM) attendees tend to be lapsed and heretical Catholics according to a new study by Fr. Donald Kloster:



Fulfill Sunday obligation:



TLM: 99℅ vs. NOM: 22℅



Approve of abortion:



TLM: 1℅ vs. NOM: 51℅



Go to Confession at least once a year:



TLM: 98℅ vs. NOM: 25℅



Approve of contraception:



TLM: 2℅ vs. NOM: 89℅



Support same-sex marriage:



TLM: 2℅ vs. NOW: 67℅



“TLM attendees donate 5 times more in the collection” according to Fr. Kloster.

(Catholic Herald, “Traditional Latin Mass attendees more devout and orthodox, study says,” February 27, 2019)

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do next. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. SHARESHARECommentssaid…Aqua IOW, the Catholic Church is not being destroyed by the New Mass, as we often fear. The Vatican II Church is destroying *itself* from within, by its own contradictions and deviations from the True Vine. The Catholic Church remains, as it always has and always will, pristine, serene, unchanging, unified with herself and with Christ, Her Head; Her bright light ready to shine again – but temporarily veiled by the dark cloak of ecumenical Vatican II religion.Cardinal Pell said it best: “the new Vatican II religion is just boring”. Not the sort of thing that will cause anyone to leave everything behind for; to give their lives for; to light the world on fire for.



2:48 PMFr D said…As a priest who says Both the NO and the TLM, the TLM will replace the NO as the norm. Everything this article says is correct. The old mass grows, the new declines. Like all great reforms in the Church, God so often works not from the top down, but from the bottom up. The grace of God working through the Catholic sense of the faithful will be the cause of victory.4:26 AMsaid…Fr. Kloster I actually did a follow up study that was completed March 1, 2020. It had about the same number of samples 1750+, but it had respondents from a low more states (39) as it was completely an online survey.



8:49 AMsaid…Fr. Kloster A lot more states. You can find the Second National Study (2019-2020) at liturgyguy.com8:50 AM