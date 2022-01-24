Marine arrested, Home raided by FBI for attending Jan. 6 rallyInbox Larry Klayman team@usafirsthub.com via em.secureserver.net 11:31 AM (31 minutes ago) to me

After spending 10 years in the United States Marine Corps, fighting for our nation, Jesus Rivera has been betrayed by his own country at the hands of the Biden Regime and the Gestapo tactics of the FBI and it’s Department of Justice.



I’m Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and currently the founder and chairman of Freedom Watch, a non-profit government watchdog that investigates and prosecutes government corruption and abuse!



On a January morning, up to 20 heavily armed agents raided this Marine’s home, effectively ransacking his home, falsely and unconstitutionally arresting and interrogating him without legal counsel present, and seizing his personal property which he needs for his livelihood to earn a living for his family.



Mr. Rivera’s loving wife watched and pleaded with the armed agents to see a warrant as her husband was placed in handcuffs.



What was Mr. Rivera’s alleged crime that resulted in such an intimidating show of force by the FBI and law enforcement?



He was one of the hundreds of thousands of protesters in Washington on January 6th. The patriotic Marine was there to witness the final speech of his president before leaving office.



Mr. Rivera committed no crime, engaged in violence, and I have filed a class action lawsuit for constitutional violations on his behalf to make this right, and so others aren’t terrorized into submission.



The FBI, it’s Director Robert Wray and specifically the special agents that we’re personally suing in this case, are using their positions of power to intimidate patriots around the nation to stay put, stay quiet and stay out of politics!



They’re using tactics reminiscent of Adolf Hilter’s Third Riech! Read the words of the FBI Director named as a defendant in the case, Christopher Wray:



We know who you are if you’re out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you



Wray and his FBI has been pressuring spouses, siblings, children and former romantic partners who spotted their loved ones at the Capitol to rat them out and turn them in.



This tyrannical heavy handed intimidation is reminiscent of the Nazis having fellow Germans turn in German Jews during the Holocaust!

We not only need to get justice for Mr. Rivera and other pro-Trump peaceful protesters like him, a combat Marine with 10 years of honorable service, we need to send a message to Biden’s personal goon squad that we won’t be silenced!



